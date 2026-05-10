Q4 results 2026: Bharti Airtel to HAL among companies to declare Q4 results next week; full list here

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season enters the fifth week, more than 400 companies will release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, in the coming week.
Bharti Airtel, Indian Hotels, Dr Reddy's, Dixon Technologies, Tata Motors, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, and KEC International are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results next week.
According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, the auto sector was a strong performer led by encouraging April 2026 sales data and Q4 results, and stock-specific action will continue based on Q4FY26 results and management commentary.
On Friday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their decline for a second straight session. The Sensex dropped 516 points, or 0.66%, to close at 77,328.19, while the Nifty 50 fell 151 points, or 0.62%, to settle at 24,176.15.
According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal (MOFSL), Bharti Airtel is likely to report 46.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit; meanwhile, EBITDA is expected to 14.6% YoY.
Meanwhile, it expects 1.6% QoQ growth in consolidated revenue driven by robust growth in Homes and Africa, partly offset by two fewer days QoQ.
“Expect modest ~0.8% QoQ growth in India wireless revenue and EBITDA due to two fewer days QoQ. Expect wireless ARPU of INR258 (-0.4% QoQ) and 4m/6m paying wireless/4G-5G net adds,” the brokerage firm said in a note.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Indian Hotels' consolidated revenues of ₹26 billion (+9% yoy) and a flat EBITDA margin of 35%; TajSATs consolidation is now there in the base quarter.
“We build in 6% yoy ARR growth and occupancy of 76% (-360 bps yoy), as we take cognisance of the disruption in March due to the West Asia crisis, despite healthy first two months of the quarter,” it said.
MOFSL expects revenue to decline 4% YoY, mainly due to the delay in deliveries of HTT-40 and LCA Mk1A.
The brokerage firm further anticipates EBITDA margin to contract 840bp YoY due to disrupted supply chains and an increase in the share of manufacturing in overall revenue.
“Key monitorables include the status of deliveries of Tejas Mk1A and HTT-40, updates on CATS warrior drone systems, NWC cycle, as well as execution ramp, any major provisions made, and margin sustainability,” the firm said.
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Canara Bank
|2
|JSW Energy
|3
|Indian Hotels Company
|4
|Abbott India
|5
|UPL
|6
|JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
|7
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|8
|New India Assurance Company
|9
|Shyam Metalics & Energy
|10
|Syrma SGS Technology
|11
|Anant Raj
|12
|Fractal Analytics
|13
|Shriram Pistons & Rings
|14
|JBM Auto
|15
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|16
|Paradeep Phosphates
|17
|PVR INOX
|18
|Corona Remedies
|19
|G R Infraprojects
|20
|Manorama Industries
|21
|Archean Chemical Industries
|22
|Aurionpro Solutions
|23
|GE Power India
|24
|DB Corp
|25
|Rossell Techsys
|26
|Heritage Foods
|27
|JTL Industries
|28
|V-Marc India
|29
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|The Tata Power Company
|2
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|3
|Torrent Power
|4
|Dixon Technologies
|5
|Berger Paints India
|6
|Max Financial Services
|7
|KPR Mill
|8
|Neuland Laboratories
|9
|Pfizer
|10
|Sagility
|11
|MTAR Technologies
|12
|Cohance Lifesciences
|13
|Ventive Hospitality
|14
|V-Guard Industries
|15
|Vinati Organics
|16
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|17
|Inox India
|18
|Park Medi World
|19
|Nazara Technologies
|20
|Elantas Beck India
|21
|Kalpataru
|22
|Borosil Renewables
|23
|Religare Enterprises
|24
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|25
|Ethos
|26
|Keystone Realtors
|27
|Texmaco Rail and Engineering
|28
|Thomas Cook (India)
|29
|NIIT Learning Systems
|30
|Gopal Snacks
|31
|Indraprastha Medical Corporation
|32
|Foseco India
|33
|Bharat Bijlee
|34
|Bliss GVS Pharma
|35
|Euro Pratik Sales
|36
|Novartis India
|37
|Dynamic Cables
|38
|Vidya Wires
|39
|M & B Engineering
|40
|Stove Kraft
|41
|Sai Silks Kalamandir
|42
|GTL Infrastructure
|43
|One Mobikwik Systems
|44
|Seshasayee Paper and Boards
|45
|Kross
|46
|Platinum Industries
|47
|Huhtamaki India
|48
|Alicon Castalloy
|49
|Sakar Healthcare
|50
|BirlaNu
|51
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|52
|Accent Microcell
|53
|Madras Fertilizers
|54
|Master Trust
|55
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|56
|Taneja Aerospace and Aviation
|57
|NR Agarwal Industries
|58
|JITF Infralogistics
|59
|Enkei Wheels (India)
|60
|ZF Steering Gear (India)
|61
|Saurashtra Cement
|62
|Subex
|63
|Effwa Infra & Research
|64
|HLV
|65
|High Energy Batteries (India)
|66
|Kamat Hotels (India)
|67
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Co.
|68
|SIL Investments
|69
|Ugar Sugar Works
|70
|A-1
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Bharti Airtel
|2
|TVS Motor Company
|3
|Tata Motors
|4
|Power Finance Corporation
|5
|DLF
|6
|Cipla
|7
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|8
|Bharti Hexacom
|9
|Oil India
|10
|Tube Investments of India Ltd
|11
|NLC India
|12
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|13
|LIC Housing Finance
|14
|Kaynes Technology India
|15
|TVS Holdings
|16
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|17
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|18
|OneSource Specialty Pharma
|19
|DCM Shriram
|20
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical
|21
|Redington
|22
|Gabriel India
|23
|eClerx Services
|24
|Kirloskar Brothers
|25
|JSW Dulux
|26
|SignatureGlobal India
|27
|Metropolis Healthcare
|28
|Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|29
|Sharda Cropchem
|30
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|31
|SKF Ind
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|2
|JSW Steel
|3
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|4
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|5
|United Spirits
|6
|Vishal Mega Mart
|7
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|8
|Voltas
|9
|Endurance Technologies
|10
|Global Health
|11
|Apollo Tyres
|12
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|13
|Sai Life Sciences
|14
|Data Patterns (India)
|15
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|16
|Kalpataru Projects International
|17
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|18
|Carborundum Universal
|19
|TD Power Systems
|20
|Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
|21
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|22
|LT Foods
|23
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|24
|Alivus Life Sciences
|25
|Shadowfax Technologies
|26
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|27
|Clean Science & Technology
|28
|KRBL
|29
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|30
|Dilip Buildcon
|31
|India Glycols
|32
|EPL
|33
|Pricol
|34
|Pearl Global Industries
|35
|Saregama India
|36
|Galaxy Surfactants
|37
|Prism Johnson
|38
|Hindustan Construction Company
|39
|Centum Electronics
|40
|Senores Pharmaceuticals
|41
|JTEKT India
|42
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|43
|Pitti Engineering
|44
|Sundaram-Clayton
|45
|Deep Industries
|46
|Patel Engineering Company
|47
|Standard Engineering Technology
|48
|Deccan Gold Mines
|49
|Venkys
|50
|Mukand
|51
|Nilkamal
|52
|Indian Hume Pipe Company
|53
|Meghmani Organics
|54
|Allcargo Logistics
|55
|Andhra Paper Limited
|56
|NIIT
|57
|Matrimony.com
|58
|Borana Weaves
|59
|Gayatri Projects
|60
|Wanbury
|61
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|62
|RBZ Jewellers
|63
|WS Industries
|64
|Forbes Gokak
|65
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|66
|Nicco Park and Resorts
|67
|Atal Realtech
|68
|Poddar Pigments
|69
|Sharp India
|70
|Aviva Industries
|71
|Graviss Hospitality
|72
|Sanjivani Parenteral
|73
|Sadhav Shipping
|74
|Kritika Wires
|75
|Winsome Textile Industries
|76
|Chemcrux Enterprises
|77
|Ganges Securities
|78
|Resonance Specialities
|79
|GTL
|80
|Hindcon Chemicals
|81
|Par Drugs & Chemicals
|82
|Fiberweb India
|83
|Fervent Synergies
|84
|Abhinav Capital Services
|85
|Shubham Polyspin
|86
|B. N. Rathi Securities
|87
|Atlas Cycle Industries
|88
|Aatmaj Healthcare
|89
|Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company
|90
|Mangalam Drugs & Organics
|91
|Walchand Peoplefirst
|92
|Biogen Pharmachem Industries
|93
|Elnet Technologies
|94
|Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Ltd
|95
|Paragon Finance
|96
|Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
|97
|Jai Mata Rolled Glass
|98
|Kunststoffe Industries
|99
|Saptak Chem And Business
|100
|Moongipa Capital Finance
|101
|Ashish Polyplast
|102
|Evoq Remedies
|103
|Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab)
|104
|Padmanabh Industries
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|2
|Tata Steel
|3
|Solar Industries India
|4
|NHPC
|5
|Steel Authority of India
|6
|Hindustan Copper
|7
|Cochin Shipyard
|8
|Premier Energies
|9
|Godfrey Phillips India
|10
|ITC Hotels
|11
|Gland Pharma
|12
|SJVN
|13
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|14
|Deepak Nitrite
|15
|NAVA
|16
|Cupid
|17
|Aether Industries
|18
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|19
|Devyani International
|20
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|21
|Arvind
|22
|NCC
|23
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|24
|Triveni Engineering and Industries
|25
|Gokul Agro Resources
|26
|Symphony
|27
|Bajaj Electricals
|28
|VST Tillers Tractors
|29
|PDS
|30
|Sanathan Textiles
|31
|Aarti Drugs
|32
|Balmer Lawrie & Co
|33
|Fineotex Chemical
|34
|Greenpanel Industries
|35
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|36
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|37
|Monarch Networth Capital
|38
|Solara Active Pharma Sciences
|39
|Somany Ceramics
|40
|Rane Holdings
|41
|Omaxe
|42
|Hester Biosciences
|43
|Arihant Superstructures
|44
|Zuari Agro C
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|UNO Minda
|2
|KEC International
|3
|Dodla Dairy
|4
|Rolex Rings
|5
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|6
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|7
|Maithan Alloys
|8
|Mangalam Cement
|9
|Sportking India
|10
|Atul Auto
|11
|Precot
|12
|Chembond Chemicals
|13
|Sahaj Solar
|14
|Rikhav Securities
|15
|Duncan Engineering
|16
|Siddhika Coatings
|17
|G M Polyplast
|18
|Rishiroop
|19
|Creative Castings
|20
|Anmol India
|21
|3P Land Holdings
|22
|Krishna Ventures
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.