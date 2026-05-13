Q4 results 2026: Bharti Airtel to Tata Motors among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: More than 98 companies are scheduled to release their Q4 results today. Here's preview and full list companies to declare earnings on Wednesday.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated13 May 2026, 08:20 AM IST
Q4 results 2026: Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, TVS Motor Company, Power Finance Corporation, Cipla, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Bharti Hexacom are among the companies to declare Q4 results today.
Q4 results 2026: Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, TVS Motor Company, Power Finance Corporation, Cipla, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Bharti Hexacom are among the companies to declare Q4 results today.

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season continues, around 98 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Wednesday, 13 May.

Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, TVS Motor Company, Power Finance Corporation, Cipla, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Bharti Hexacom are among the companies to declare Q4 results today.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market witnessed a steep decline, marking its fourth straight session of losses. The Sensex tumbled 1,456.04 points, or 1.92%, to end at 74,559.24, while the Nifty 50 dropped 436.30 points, or 1.83%, to settle at 23,379.55.

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AI powered insights from this story

5 QUESTIONS
1
Which major companies are scheduled to announce their Q4 results on May 13, 2026?

Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, TVS Motor Company, Power Finance Corporation, Cipla, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Bharti Hexacom are among the companies scheduled to release their Q4 results on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

2
What are the Q4 FY26 earnings expectations for Bharti Airtel?

Motilal Oswal expects Bharti Airtel to post 1.6% QoQ growth in consolidated revenue and 1.5% QoQ growth in consolidated EBITDA, driven by robust performance in Homes and Africa.

3
How did Tata Motors perform in Q4 FY26 according to analyst expectations?

Kotak Institutional Equities expects Tata Motors' consolidated revenues to increase by 16% QoQ, with consolidated EBITDA margin increasing by 80 bps QoQ to 12.7%. They also anticipate a 62% YoY rise in net profit.

4
What was Dr. Reddy's Laboratories' net profit for Q4 FY26?

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories reported a consolidated net profit of ₹220.1 crore for the March quarter of FY26, an 86.2% year-on-year fall from ₹1,593.9 crore in the same period last year.

5
How did Tata Power's Q4 FY26 financial results compare to the previous year?

Tata Power's consolidated net profit rose 8.3% to ₹1,415.52 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to the same quarter last year, while its revenue fell 13% to ₹14,900.20 crore.

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Bharti Airtel Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Bharti Airtel to post 1.6% QoQ growth in consolidated revenue driven by robust growth in Homes and Africa, partly offset by two fewer days QoQ.

It further anticipates 1.5% QoQ growth in consolidated EBITDA, aided by a healthy show in Homes, Passive Infra, and Africa.

“Expect modest ~0.8% QoQ growth in India wireless revenue and EBITDA due to two fewer days QoQ. Expect wireless ARPU of INR258 (-0.4% QoQ) and 4m/6m paying wireless/4G-5G net adds,” the firm said.

Tata Motors Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Tata Motors' consolidated revenues to increase by 16% qoq driven by 16% QoQ increase in standalone business revenues (15% qoq volume increase) in 4QFY26.

“We expect consolidated EBITDA margin to increase by 80 bps QoQ to 12.7% driven by operating leverage benefits in the standalone business,” the firm said.

The brokerage firm further anticipated the company to report 62% year-on-year (YoY) rise in the net profit, meanwhile, EBITDA may surge 29% YoY.

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Here's a full list of companies to declare Q4 results 2026 on Wednesday, 13 May -

S.no.Company Name
1Bharti Airtel
2TVS Motor Company
3Power Finance Corporation
4Tata Motors
5DLF
6Cipla
7Oil India
8Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
9Bharti Hexacom
10Tube Investments of India
11NLC India
12GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
13LIC Housing Finance
14Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
15TVS Holdings
16ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
17Kaynes Technology India
18OneSource Specialty Pharma
19DCM Shriram
20Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
21Redington
22eClerx Services
23Kirloskar Brothers
24JSW Paints
25Signatureglobal (India)
26Metropolis Healthcare
27Sharda Cropchem
28Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
29Quality Power Electrical Equipments
30SKF India
31Paras Defence and Space Technologies
32Suven Life Sciences
33Man Infraconstruction
34CARE Ratings
35Balaji Amines
36Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
37Tourism Finance Corporation of India
38Interarch Building Solutions
39ADF Foods
40Concord Control Systems
41GK Energy
42Nitco
43Sagar Cements
44Yash Highvoltage
45Stallion India Fluorochemicals
46Expleo Solutions
47Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings
48Hypersoft Technologies
49Aeroflex Enterprises
50Divine Power Energy
51Ester Industries
52Mangal Electrical Industries
53Veefin Solutions
54OM Infra
55Sunshield Chemicals
56Permanent Magnets
57United Polyfab Gujarat
58Laxmi India Finance
59Pyramid Technoplast
60Chemfab Alkalis
61NBI Industrial Finance Company
62The Investment Trust of India
63Andhra Cements
64DIC India
65Modi Naturals
66Suditi Industries
67Digispice Technologies
68Pune E-Stock Broking
69Black Rose Industries
70Cybertech Systems and Software
71Brandman Retail
72Starteck Finance
73CL Educate
74Sicagen India
75Sangam Finserv
76Loyal Equipments
77Shree Ram Twistex
78Gallard Steel
79Smartlink Holdings
80SecMark Consultancy
81Smruthi Organics
82Arunjyoti Bio Ventures
83The Grob Tea Company
84Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
85Jet Freight Logistics
86Panth Infinity
87Transwarranty Finance
88Jupiter Infomedia
89Perfectpac
90IEC Education
91Gujarat Petrosynthese
92Jetmall Spices and Masala
93Shrenik
94Jayshree Chemicals
95Veritaas Advertising
96Neopolitan Pizza and Foods
97Euphoria Infotech India
98Photoquip (India)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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