Q4 results 2026: Bharti Airtel to Tata Motors among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season continues, around 98 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Wednesday, 13 May.

Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, TVS Motor Company, Power Finance Corporation, Cipla, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Bharti Hexacom are among the companies to declare Q4 results today.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market witnessed a steep decline, marking its fourth straight session of losses. The Sensex tumbled 1,456.04 points, or 1.92%, to end at 74,559.24, while the Nifty 50 dropped 436.30 points, or 1.83%, to settle at 23,379.55.