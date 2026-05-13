Q4 results 2026: Bharti Airtel to Tata Motors among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season continues, around 98 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Wednesday, 13 May.
Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, TVS Motor Company, Power Finance Corporation, Cipla, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Bharti Hexacom are among the companies to declare Q4 results today.
On Tuesday, the Indian stock market witnessed a steep decline, marking its fourth straight session of losses. The Sensex tumbled 1,456.04 points, or 1.92%, to end at 74,559.24, while the Nifty 50 dropped 436.30 points, or 1.83%, to settle at 23,379.55.
People also ask
AI powered insights from this story
Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, TVS Motor Company, Power Finance Corporation, Cipla, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Bharti Hexacom are among the companies scheduled to release their Q4 results on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.
Motilal Oswal expects Bharti Airtel to post 1.6% QoQ growth in consolidated revenue and 1.5% QoQ growth in consolidated EBITDA, driven by robust performance in Homes and Africa.
Kotak Institutional Equities expects Tata Motors' consolidated revenues to increase by 16% QoQ, with consolidated EBITDA margin increasing by 80 bps QoQ to 12.7%. They also anticipate a 62% YoY rise in net profit.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories reported a consolidated net profit of ₹220.1 crore for the March quarter of FY26, an 86.2% year-on-year fall from ₹1,593.9 crore in the same period last year.
Tata Power's consolidated net profit rose 8.3% to ₹1,415.52 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to the same quarter last year, while its revenue fell 13% to ₹14,900.20 crore.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Bharti Airtel to post 1.6% QoQ growth in consolidated revenue driven by robust growth in Homes and Africa, partly offset by two fewer days QoQ.
It further anticipates 1.5% QoQ growth in consolidated EBITDA, aided by a healthy show in Homes, Passive Infra, and Africa.
“Expect modest ~0.8% QoQ growth in India wireless revenue and EBITDA due to two fewer days QoQ. Expect wireless ARPU of INR258 (-0.4% QoQ) and 4m/6m paying wireless/4G-5G net adds,” the firm said.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Tata Motors' consolidated revenues to increase by 16% qoq driven by 16% QoQ increase in standalone business revenues (15% qoq volume increase) in 4QFY26.
“We expect consolidated EBITDA margin to increase by 80 bps QoQ to 12.7% driven by operating leverage benefits in the standalone business,” the firm said.
The brokerage firm further anticipated the company to report 62% year-on-year (YoY) rise in the net profit, meanwhile, EBITDA may surge 29% YoY.
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Bharti Airtel
|2
|TVS Motor Company
|3
|Power Finance Corporation
|4
|Tata Motors
|5
|DLF
|6
|Cipla
|7
|Oil India
|8
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|9
|Bharti Hexacom
|10
|Tube Investments of India
|11
|NLC India
|12
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|13
|LIC Housing Finance
|14
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|15
|TVS Holdings
|16
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|17
|Kaynes Technology India
|18
|OneSource Specialty Pharma
|19
|DCM Shriram
|20
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|21
|Redington
|22
|eClerx Services
|23
|Kirloskar Brothers
|24
|JSW Paints
|25
|Signatureglobal (India)
|26
|Metropolis Healthcare
|27
|Sharda Cropchem
|28
|Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|29
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|30
|SKF India
|31
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|32
|Suven Life Sciences
|33
|Man Infraconstruction
|34
|CARE Ratings
|35
|Balaji Amines
|36
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|37
|Tourism Finance Corporation of India
|38
|Interarch Building Solutions
|39
|ADF Foods
|40
|Concord Control Systems
|41
|GK Energy
|42
|Nitco
|43
|Sagar Cements
|44
|Yash Highvoltage
|45
|Stallion India Fluorochemicals
|46
|Expleo Solutions
|47
|Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings
|48
|Hypersoft Technologies
|49
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|50
|Divine Power Energy
|51
|Ester Industries
|52
|Mangal Electrical Industries
|53
|Veefin Solutions
|54
|OM Infra
|55
|Sunshield Chemicals
|56
|Permanent Magnets
|57
|United Polyfab Gujarat
|58
|Laxmi India Finance
|59
|Pyramid Technoplast
|60
|Chemfab Alkalis
|61
|NBI Industrial Finance Company
|62
|The Investment Trust of India
|63
|Andhra Cements
|64
|DIC India
|65
|Modi Naturals
|66
|Suditi Industries
|67
|Digispice Technologies
|68
|Pune E-Stock Broking
|69
|Black Rose Industries
|70
|Cybertech Systems and Software
|71
|Brandman Retail
|72
|Starteck Finance
|73
|CL Educate
|74
|Sicagen India
|75
|Sangam Finserv
|76
|Loyal Equipments
|77
|Shree Ram Twistex
|78
|Gallard Steel
|79
|Smartlink Holdings
|80
|SecMark Consultancy
|81
|Smruthi Organics
|82
|Arunjyoti Bio Ventures
|83
|The Grob Tea Company
|84
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|85
|Jet Freight Logistics
|86
|Panth Infinity
|87
|Transwarranty Finance
|88
|Jupiter Infomedia
|89
|Perfectpac
|90
|IEC Education
|91
|Gujarat Petrosynthese
|92
|Jetmall Spices and Masala
|93
|Shrenik
|94
|Jayshree Chemicals
|95
|Veritaas Advertising
|96
|Neopolitan Pizza and Foods
|97
|Euphoria Infotech India
|98
|Photoquip (India)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.