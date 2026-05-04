Q4 results 2026: BHEL to Ambuja Cements among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: Around 45 companies will declare their March quarter results on Monday. Checkout Q4 previews, along with full list of companies to release Q4 results today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated4 May 2026, 08:10 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Ambuja Cements, Aditya Birla Capital, Jindal Stainless, Ather Energy, Manappuram Finance, Tata Technologies, and Tata Chemicals are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results today.
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Ambuja Cements, Aditya Birla Capital, Jindal Stainless, Ather Energy, Manappuram Finance, Tata Technologies, and Tata Chemicals are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results today.

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season enters into the fourth week, around 45 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026, on Monday, 4 May.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Ambuja Cements, Aditya Birla Capital, Jindal Stainless, Ather Energy, Manappuram Finance, Tata Technologies, and Tata Chemicals are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results today.

“Earnings-driven action will be a critical factor to watch in today’s session. Heavyweights such as Ambuja Cements, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, and Tata Technologies are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping sectoral sentiment. Strong performance from Ambuja could reinforce confidence in the cement and infrastructure theme, particularly around execution and synergy benefits. BHEL’s numbers will be closely tracked as a proxy for capital goods and PSU momentum, where expectations remain elevated. Tata Technologies, meanwhile, will be key for sentiment in the ER&D and IT space, especially following recent underperformance,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

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On Thursday, the Indian stock market closed in the red on Thursday, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below the 24,000 mark. The Sensex declined by 582.86 points, or 0.75%, to end at 76,913.50, while the Nifty 50 fell 180.10 points, or 0.74%, to settle at 23,997.55.

Ambuja Cements Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Ambuja Cement's consolidated volume to increase by 10% YoY, aided by inorganic growth. Meanwhile, the brokerage firm anticipates EBITDA to fall 5.5% year-on-year (YoY).

“We estimate variable cost/t to increase ~7% YoY. Opex/t is expected to increase ~4% YoY. Depreciation is estimated to increase ~24% YoY. Adjusted PAT (after MI) is estimated to decline 13% YoY,” the firm said in a note.

Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities believes blended volumes to rise 18% YoY and 1.2% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ).

“We estimate blended realizations to increase qoq by 1.1% (-0.3% yoy) led by improvement in non-trade prices. We estimate costs/ton to decrease by 1.4% qoq (+3.9 yoy) led by operating leverage. We estimate EBITDA/ton to increase qoq to Rs836/ton (-19% yoy, +17.4% qoq) due to a combination of higher realizations and operating leverage,” the firm said.

Tata Chemicals Q4 results preview

MOFSL expects Tata Chemicals revenue likely to remain flat, with the pricing and demand outlook on Soda Ash will be the key monitorable. It further expects EBITDA margin is likely to expand 220bp on a YoY basis.

On the other hand, Kotak estimates a 6.5% yoy decline in consolidated revenues for Tata Chemicals amid continued pressure on soda ash realizations. North America revenues are expected to decline, as the company aims to cut volumes in low‑realization Southeast Asia. In other regions, realizations and volumes are expected to remain stable qoq.

“We expect EBITDA margins to remain under pressure at 9.1%, with other expenses rising due to higher power & fuel and logistics costs amid the Middle East war. Further, lower volumes in low‑realization Southeast Asia markets should help stabilize margins qoq. In Rallis, we estimate a 1% yoy decline in revenues and an 80% yoy decline in EBITDA losses,” the brokerage firm said in a note.

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Here's a complete list of companies to declare their Q4 results on Monday, 4 May -

S.no.Company Name
1Bharat Heavy Electricals
2Ambuja Cements
3Aditya Birla Capital
4Jindal Stainless
5Godrej Properties
6KEI Industries
7Petronet LNG
8Ather Energy
9Exide Industries
10Manappuram Finance
11Tata Technologies
12Wockhardt
13Tata Chemicals
14Aarti Industries
15Computer Age Management Services
16Sobha
17Jaiprakash Power Ventures
18Jyothy Labs
19IIFL Capital Services
20SG MART
21CSB Bank
22Nacl Industries
23Quess Corp
24Antelopus Selan Energy
25Indokem
26Oriental Hotels
27Krishival Foods
28South West Pinnacle Exploration
29Shiva Cement
30De Nora India
31Nath Bio-Genes
32Shera Energy
33Atvo Enterprises
34Kothari Sugars and Chemicals
35Infinity Infoway
36Desco Infratech
37SNL Bearings
38Key Corporation
39Nalin Lease Finance
40Southern Magnesium and Chemicals
41Thakral Services (India)
42Accord Synergy
43Suryo Food and Industries
44Sungold Media and Entertainment
45Vivanza Biosciences

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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