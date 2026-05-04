Q4 results 2026: BHEL to Ambuja Cements among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season enters into the fourth week, around 45 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026, on Monday, 4 May.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Ambuja Cements, Aditya Birla Capital, Jindal Stainless, Ather Energy, Manappuram Finance, Tata Technologies, and Tata Chemicals are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results today.

“Earnings-driven action will be a critical factor to watch in today’s session. Heavyweights such as Ambuja Cements, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, and Tata Technologies are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping sectoral sentiment. Strong performance from Ambuja could reinforce confidence in the cement and infrastructure theme, particularly around execution and synergy benefits. BHEL’s numbers will be closely tracked as a proxy for capital goods and PSU momentum, where expectations remain elevated. Tata Technologies, meanwhile, will be key for sentiment in the ER&D and IT space, especially following recent underperformance,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

On Thursday, the Indian stock market closed in the red on Thursday, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below the 24,000 mark. The Sensex declined by 582.86 points, or 0.75%, to end at 76,913.50, while the Nifty 50 fell 180.10 points, or 0.74%, to settle at 23,997.55.

Ambuja Cements Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Ambuja Cement's consolidated volume to increase by 10% YoY, aided by inorganic growth. Meanwhile, the brokerage firm anticipates EBITDA to fall 5.5% year-on-year (YoY).

“We estimate variable cost/t to increase ~7% YoY. Opex/t is expected to increase ~4% YoY. Depreciation is estimated to increase ~24% YoY. Adjusted PAT (after MI) is estimated to decline 13% YoY,” the firm said in a note.

Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities believes blended volumes to rise 18% YoY and 1.2% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ).

“We estimate blended realizations to increase qoq by 1.1% (-0.3% yoy) led by improvement in non-trade prices. We estimate costs/ton to decrease by 1.4% qoq (+3.9 yoy) led by operating leverage. We estimate EBITDA/ton to increase qoq to Rs836/ton (-19% yoy, +17.4% qoq) due to a combination of higher realizations and operating leverage,” the firm said.

Tata Chemicals Q4 results preview MOFSL expects Tata Chemicals revenue likely to remain flat, with the pricing and demand outlook on Soda Ash will be the key monitorable. It further expects EBITDA margin is likely to expand 220bp on a YoY basis.

On the other hand, Kotak estimates a 6.5% yoy decline in consolidated revenues for Tata Chemicals amid continued pressure on soda ash realizations. North America revenues are expected to decline, as the company aims to cut volumes in low‑realization Southeast Asia. In other regions, realizations and volumes are expected to remain stable qoq.

“We expect EBITDA margins to remain under pressure at 9.1%, with other expenses rising due to higher power & fuel and logistics costs amid the Middle East war. Further, lower volumes in low‑realization Southeast Asia markets should help stabilize margins qoq. In Rallis, we estimate a 1% yoy decline in revenues and an 80% yoy decline in EBITDA losses,” the brokerage firm said in a note.

Here's a complete list of companies to declare their Q4 results on Monday, 4 May -

S.no. Company Name 1 Bharat Heavy Electricals 2 Ambuja Cements 3 Aditya Birla Capital 4 Jindal Stainless 5 Godrej Properties 6 KEI Industries 7 Petronet LNG 8 Ather Energy 9 Exide Industries 10 Manappuram Finance 11 Tata Technologies 12 Wockhardt 13 Tata Chemicals 14 Aarti Industries 15 Computer Age Management Services 16 Sobha 17 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 18 Jyothy Labs 19 IIFL Capital Services 20 SG MART 21 CSB Bank 22 Nacl Industries 23 Quess Corp 24 Antelopus Selan Energy 25 Indokem 26 Oriental Hotels 27 Krishival Foods 28 South West Pinnacle Exploration 29 Shiva Cement 30 De Nora India 31 Nath Bio-Genes 32 Shera Energy 33 Atvo Enterprises 34 Kothari Sugars and Chemicals 35 Infinity Infoway 36 Desco Infratech 37 SNL Bearings 38 Key Corporation 39 Nalin Lease Finance 40 Southern Magnesium and Chemicals 41 Thakral Services (India) 42 Accord Synergy 43 Suryo Food and Industries 44 Sungold Media and Entertainment 45 Vivanza Biosciences