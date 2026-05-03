Q4 results 2026: BHEL to Paytm among companies to declare Q4 earnings next week; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: Around 270 companies will be declaring their March quarter results in the coming week. Here's a preview and full list of companies date-wise.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published3 May 2026, 01:28 PM IST
Q4 results 2026: Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, and One 97 Communications (Paytm) are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 next week.
Q4 results 2026: Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, and One 97 Communications (Paytm) are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 next week.

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season enters its fourth week, nearly 270 companies are set to announce their financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2026.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, and One 97 Communications (Paytm) are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 next week.

“On the domestic front, the Q4 FY26 earnings season will gather pace, with several key companies across sectors scheduled to report results,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

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The Indian stock market ended in a negative territory on Thursday, April 30. The 30-share Sensex dropped 583 points, or 0.75%, to close at 76,913.50, while the Nifty 50 slipped 180 points, or 0.74%, to settle at 23,997.55. Meanwhile, the BSE 150 Midcap and BSE 250 Smallcap indices declined by 1% and 0.50%, respectively.

L&T Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects L&T's consolidated revenue growth of 17% YoY, led by 19% YoY revenue growth for Core E&C. Meanwhile, the firm anticipates EBITDA margin to contract 30bp YoY to 9.6% for Core E&C to factor in the current disruption in work at some locations in the Middle East.

“Key monitorables include execution of order book in the Middle East, potential to reconstruct post the war, ramp-up in domestic ordering, margin performance, and NWC. We cut our estimates to factor in the revised financials of IT subsidiaries, which are hit by AI-led disruptions,” the firm said in a note.

M&M Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities estimates M&M's to post a 22% YoY increase in revenues in 4QFY26, led by - 18% yoy increase in automotive segment revenues,—20% yoy increase in volumes driven by LCV and SUV segments and 34% yoy increase in tractor segment revenues driven by 37% yoy increase in volumes.

“We expect overall EBITDA margin to decline by 40 bps yoy, led by (1) commodity headwinds and (2) higher mix of EVs, partly offset by (1) operating leverage benefit and (2) cost-control measures. We are building in the automotive EBIT margin of 9.4% in 4QFY26 versus 9.2% in 4QFY26FY25. In addition, we are building tractor segment EBIT margin to improve by 70 bps yoy to 19.8% due to operating leverage benefits. Overall, we expect EBITDA to grow by 18% on a yoy basis in 4QFY26,” the firm said.

Paytm Q4 results preview

MOFSL expects Paytm to post a flat revenue growth in the March quarter. The firm further anticipates the contribution margin to remain steady at 56%.

“GMV growth likely to remain healthy (4% QoQ). Expect a steady addition in merchants,” it said.

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Here's a complete list of companies to declare their Q4 results from 4 May to 9 May -

4 May

S.no.Company Name
1Bharat Heavy Electricals
2Ambuja Cements
3Aditya Birla Capital
4Jindal Stainless
5Godrej Properties
6KEI Industries
7Petronet LNG
8Ather Energy
9Exide Industries
10Manappuram Finance
11Tata Technologies
12Wockhardt
13Tata Chemicals
14Aarti Industries
15Computer Age Management Services
16Sobha
17Jaiprakash Power Ventures
18Jyothy Labs
19IIFL Capital Services
20SG MART
21CSB Bank
22Nacl Industries
23Quess Corp
24Antelopus Selan Energy
25Indokem
26Oriental Hotels
27Krishival Foods
28South West Pinnacle Exploration
29Shiva Cement
30De Nora India
31Nath Bio-Genes
32Shera Energy
33Atvo Enterprises
34Kothari Sugars and Chemicals
35Infinity Infoway
36Desco Infratech
37SNL Bearings
38Key Corporation
39Nalin Lease Finance
40Southern Magnesium and Chemicals
41Thakral Services (India)
42Accord Synergy
43Suryo Food and Industries
44Sungold Media and Entertainment
45Vivanza Biosciences

5 May

S.no.Company Name
1Larsen & Toubro
2Mahindra and Mahindra
3Punjab National Bank
4Hero Motocorp
5Marico
6Lloyds Metals and Energy
7SRF
8Coforge
9United Breweries
10Poonawalla Fincorp
11Ajanta Pharma
12Emcure Pharmaceuticals
13Aadhar Housing Finance
14Gallantt Ispat
15Jammu and Kashmir Bank
16Voltamp Transformers
17AAVAS Financiers
18Lloyds Engineering Works
19Alkyl Amines Chemicals
20Shilchar Technologies
21SJS Enterprises
22GNG Electronics
23Gujarat Heavy Chemicals
24Aeroflex Industries
25Shanthi Gears
26Shoppers Stop
27Cigniti Technologies
28Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
29Raymond
30Raymond Realty
31Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets
32PTC India Financial Services
33Spandana Sphoorty Financial
34Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (I)
35CFF Fluid Control
36DCW
37Paushak
38Automobile Corp of Goa (ACGL)
39Mafatlal Industries
40Kothari Petrochem
41Foseco Crucible (India)
42Sutlej Textiles and Industries
43Primo Chemicals
44Onward Technologies
45Kriti Nutrients
46Jenburkt Pharma
47Kriti Industries (India)
48Kisan Mouldings
49Ginni Filaments
50Exxaro Tiles
51Trident Lifeline
52Shankara Building Products
53Sayaji Industries
54Regency Fincorp
55Transchem
56Kartik Investments Trust
57La Tim Metal & Industries
58Gravity India
59Digikore Studios
60Blue Coast Hotels
61Sandu Pharmaceuticals
62Premier Energy and Infrastructure
63Amraworld Agrico
64Amerise Biosciences

6 May

S.no.Company Name
1Bajaj Auto
2CG Power and Industrial Solutions
3Polycab India
4Godrej Consumer Products
5Meesho
6Shree Cements
7PB Fintech
8One 97 Communications (Paytm)
9Radico Khaitan
10Blue Star
11Hexaware Technologies
12CESC
13KPIT Technologies
14Aditya Birla Real Estate
15Kansai Nerolac Paints
16Firstsource Solutions
17Aptus Value Housing Finance India
18Home First Finance Company India
19South Indian Bank
20Birlasoft
21Garware Hi-Tech Films
22Avalon Technologies
23Arvind Fashions
24Capillary Technologies India
25eMudhra
26Greaves Cotton
27Muthoot Microfin
28R Systems International
29Rane (Madras)
30Apcotex Industries
31Vimta Labs
32Sula Vineyards
33Bharat Seats
34Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
35PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
36BMW Industries
37RSWM
38Fairchem Organics
39Snowman Logistics
40Pajson Agro India
41Akme Fintrade India
42JTL Defence
43Game Changers Texfab
44Hindustan Hardy
45Panasonic Carbon India
46Cinevista
47Indus Finance
48Viji Finance
49Rajnish Retail
50Cyber Media (India)
51Tanfac Industries
52Asia Capital

7 May

S.no.Company Name
1BSE Limited
2Pidilite Industries
3Bajaj Holdings & Investment
4Lupin
5Bharat Forge
6Dabur India
7Biocon
8MRF
9Thermax
10Escorts Kubota
11Karur Vysya Bank
12ACME Solar Holdings
13Craftsman Automation
14CCL Products India
15Gravita India
16Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
17Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
18Westlife Foodworld
19Sonata Software
20Thyrocare Technologies
21Kennametal India
22Ceigall India
23V-Mart Retail
24Innova Captab
25Stylam Industries
26Indo Thai Securities
27Wonderla Holidays
28Route Mobile
29Globus Spirits
30NOCIL
31Gateway Distriparks
32NRB Bearings
33Savita Oil Technologies
34Sirca Paints India
35Apollo Pipes
36Indoco Remedies
37Suryoday Small Finance Bank
38STL Networks
39Shukra Pharmaceuticals
40Alldigi Tech
41Krystal Integrated Services
42Gretex Corporate Services
43Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts
44Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions
45Suraj
46Stovec Industries
47Goa Carbon
48Manaksia Aluminium Company
49Pil Italica Lifestyle
50Maral Overseas
51ARCL Organics
52Tamboli Industries
53Inventure Growth and Securities
54RS Software (India)
55Odigma Consultancy Solutions
56Regis Industries
57Simandhar Impex
58Gowra Leasing & Finance
59Ranjeet Mech

8 May

S.no.Company Name
1Titan Company
2ABB India
3Bank Of Baroda
4TATA Consumer Products
5Multi Commodity Exchange of India
6Swiggy
7Kalyan Jewellers India
8Balkrishna Industries
9Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
10Urban Company
11CreditAccess Grameen
12Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
13Shipping Corporation of India
14Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
15Intellect Design Arena
16Cera Sanitaryware
17Rain Industries
18Northern Arc Capital
19Orient Electric Limited
20Kalyani Steels
21Nitin Spinners
22The Bombay Dyeing Co.
23Sika Interplant Systems
24GNA Axles
25Amrutanjan Health Care
26Omega Interactive Technologies
27Monika Alcobev
283i Infotech
29Muthoot Capital Services
30Inspirisys Solutions
31L T Elevator
32Dai-Ichi Karkaria
33Archidply Industries
34AMPVOLTS
35Prerna Infrabuild
36Modern Home Credit and Capital
37Minaxi Textiles

9 May

S.no.Company Name
1Blue Dart Express
2Kewal Kiran Clothing
3D-Link India
4Meghmani Organics
5Orient Paper and Industries
6Sahyadri Industries
7WEP Solutions
8Omfurn India
9Solitaire Machine Tools
10Yaan Enterprises
11Natural Biocon (India)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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