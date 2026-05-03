Q4 results 2026: BHEL to Paytm among companies to declare Q4 earnings next week; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season enters its fourth week, nearly 270 companies are set to announce their financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2026.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, and One 97 Communications (Paytm) are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 next week.

“On the domestic front, the Q4 FY26 earnings season will gather pace, with several key companies across sectors scheduled to report results,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

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L&T Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects L&T's consolidated revenue growth of 17% YoY, led by 19% YoY revenue growth for Core E&C. Meanwhile, the firm anticipates EBITDA margin to contract 30bp YoY to 9.6% for Core E&C to factor in the current disruption in work at some locations in the Middle East.

“Key monitorables include execution of order book in the Middle East, potential to reconstruct post the war, ramp-up in domestic ordering, margin performance, and NWC. We cut our estimates to factor in the revised financials of IT subsidiaries, which are hit by AI-led disruptions,” the firm said in a note.

M&M Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities estimates M&M's to post a 22% YoY increase in revenues in 4QFY26, led by - 18% yoy increase in automotive segment revenues,—20% yoy increase in volumes driven by LCV and SUV segments and 34% yoy increase in tractor segment revenues driven by 37% yoy increase in volumes.

“We expect overall EBITDA margin to decline by 40 bps yoy, led by (1) commodity headwinds and (2) higher mix of EVs, partly offset by (1) operating leverage benefit and (2) cost-control measures. We are building in the automotive EBIT margin of 9.4% in 4QFY26 versus 9.2% in 4QFY26FY25. In addition, we are building tractor segment EBIT margin to improve by 70 bps yoy to 19.8% due to operating leverage benefits. Overall, we expect EBITDA to grow by 18% on a yoy basis in 4QFY26,” the firm said.

Paytm Q4 results preview MOFSL expects Paytm to post a flat revenue growth in the March quarter. The firm further anticipates the contribution margin to remain steady at 56%.

“GMV growth likely to remain healthy (4% QoQ). Expect a steady addition in merchants,” it said.

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Here's a complete list of companies to declare their Q4 results from 4 May to 9 May - 4 May

S.no. Company Name 1 Bharat Heavy Electricals 2 Ambuja Cements 3 Aditya Birla Capital 4 Jindal Stainless 5 Godrej Properties 6 KEI Industries 7 Petronet LNG 8 Ather Energy 9 Exide Industries 10 Manappuram Finance 11 Tata Technologies 12 Wockhardt 13 Tata Chemicals 14 Aarti Industries 15 Computer Age Management Services 16 Sobha 17 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 18 Jyothy Labs 19 IIFL Capital Services 20 SG MART 21 CSB Bank 22 Nacl Industries 23 Quess Corp 24 Antelopus Selan Energy 25 Indokem 26 Oriental Hotels 27 Krishival Foods 28 South West Pinnacle Exploration 29 Shiva Cement 30 De Nora India 31 Nath Bio-Genes 32 Shera Energy 33 Atvo Enterprises 34 Kothari Sugars and Chemicals 35 Infinity Infoway 36 Desco Infratech 37 SNL Bearings 38 Key Corporation 39 Nalin Lease Finance 40 Southern Magnesium and Chemicals 41 Thakral Services (India) 42 Accord Synergy 43 Suryo Food and Industries 44 Sungold Media and Entertainment 45 Vivanza Biosciences

5 May

S.no. Company Name 1 Larsen & Toubro 2 Mahindra and Mahindra 3 Punjab National Bank 4 Hero Motocorp 5 Marico 6 Lloyds Metals and Energy 7 SRF 8 Coforge 9 United Breweries 10 Poonawalla Fincorp 11 Ajanta Pharma 12 Emcure Pharmaceuticals 13 Aadhar Housing Finance 14 Gallantt Ispat 15 Jammu and Kashmir Bank 16 Voltamp Transformers 17 AAVAS Financiers 18 Lloyds Engineering Works 19 Alkyl Amines Chemicals 20 Shilchar Technologies 21 SJS Enterprises 22 GNG Electronics 23 Gujarat Heavy Chemicals 24 Aeroflex Industries 25 Shanthi Gears 26 Shoppers Stop 27 Cigniti Technologies 28 Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries 29 Raymond 30 Raymond Realty 31 Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets 32 PTC India Financial Services 33 Spandana Sphoorty Financial 34 Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (I) 35 CFF Fluid Control 36 DCW 37 Paushak 38 Automobile Corp of Goa (ACGL) 39 Mafatlal Industries 40 Kothari Petrochem 41 Foseco Crucible (India) 42 Sutlej Textiles and Industries 43 Primo Chemicals 44 Onward Technologies 45 Kriti Nutrients 46 Jenburkt Pharma 47 Kriti Industries (India) 48 Kisan Mouldings 49 Ginni Filaments 50 Exxaro Tiles 51 Trident Lifeline 52 Shankara Building Products 53 Sayaji Industries 54 Regency Fincorp 55 Transchem 56 Kartik Investments Trust 57 La Tim Metal & Industries 58 Gravity India 59 Digikore Studios 60 Blue Coast Hotels 61 Sandu Pharmaceuticals 62 Premier Energy and Infrastructure 63 Amraworld Agrico 64 Amerise Biosciences

6 May

S.no. Company Name 1 Bajaj Auto 2 CG Power and Industrial Solutions 3 Polycab India 4 Godrej Consumer Products 5 Meesho 6 Shree Cements 7 PB Fintech 8 One 97 Communications (Paytm) 9 Radico Khaitan 10 Blue Star 11 Hexaware Technologies 12 CESC 13 KPIT Technologies 14 Aditya Birla Real Estate 15 Kansai Nerolac Paints 16 Firstsource Solutions 17 Aptus Value Housing Finance India 18 Home First Finance Company India 19 South Indian Bank 20 Birlasoft 21 Garware Hi-Tech Films 22 Avalon Technologies 23 Arvind Fashions 24 Capillary Technologies India 25 eMudhra 26 Greaves Cotton 27 Muthoot Microfin 28 R Systems International 29 Rane (Madras) 30 Apcotex Industries 31 Vimta Labs 32 Sula Vineyards 33 Bharat Seats 34 Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries 35 PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery 36 BMW Industries 37 RSWM 38 Fairchem Organics 39 Snowman Logistics 40 Pajson Agro India 41 Akme Fintrade India 42 JTL Defence 43 Game Changers Texfab 44 Hindustan Hardy 45 Panasonic Carbon India 46 Cinevista 47 Indus Finance 48 Viji Finance 49 Rajnish Retail 50 Cyber Media (India) 51 Tanfac Industries 52 Asia Capital

7 May

S.no. Company Name 1 BSE Limited 2 Pidilite Industries 3 Bajaj Holdings & Investment 4 Lupin 5 Bharat Forge 6 Dabur India 7 Biocon 8 MRF 9 Thermax 10 Escorts Kubota 11 Karur Vysya Bank 12 ACME Solar Holdings 13 Craftsman Automation 14 CCL Products India 15 Gravita India 16 Prudent Corporate Advisory Services 17 Vijaya Diagnostic Centre 18 Westlife Foodworld 19 Sonata Software 20 Thyrocare Technologies 21 Kennametal India 22 Ceigall India 23 V-Mart Retail 24 Innova Captab 25 Stylam Industries 26 Indo Thai Securities 27 Wonderla Holidays 28 Route Mobile 29 Globus Spirits 30 NOCIL 31 Gateway Distriparks 32 NRB Bearings 33 Savita Oil Technologies 34 Sirca Paints India 35 Apollo Pipes 36 Indoco Remedies 37 Suryoday Small Finance Bank 38 STL Networks 39 Shukra Pharmaceuticals 40 Alldigi Tech 41 Krystal Integrated Services 42 Gretex Corporate Services 43 Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts 44 Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions 45 Suraj 46 Stovec Industries 47 Goa Carbon 48 Manaksia Aluminium Company 49 Pil Italica Lifestyle 50 Maral Overseas 51 ARCL Organics 52 Tamboli Industries 53 Inventure Growth and Securities 54 RS Software (India) 55 Odigma Consultancy Solutions 56 Regis Industries 57 Simandhar Impex 58 Gowra Leasing & Finance 59 Ranjeet Mech

8 May

S.no. Company Name 1 Titan Company 2 ABB India 3 Bank Of Baroda 4 TATA Consumer Products 5 Multi Commodity Exchange of India 6 Swiggy 7 Kalyan Jewellers India 8 Balkrishna Industries 9 Cholamandalam Financial Holdings 10 Urban Company 11 CreditAccess Grameen 12 Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company 13 Shipping Corporation of India 14 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 15 Intellect Design Arena 16 Cera Sanitaryware 17 Rain Industries 18 Northern Arc Capital 19 Orient Electric Limited 20 Kalyani Steels 21 Nitin Spinners 22 The Bombay Dyeing Co. 23 Sika Interplant Systems 24 GNA Axles 25 Amrutanjan Health Care 26 Omega Interactive Technologies 27 Monika Alcobev 28 3i Infotech 29 Muthoot Capital Services 30 Inspirisys Solutions 31 L T Elevator 32 Dai-Ichi Karkaria 33 Archidply Industries 34 AMPVOLTS 35 Prerna Infrabuild 36 Modern Home Credit and Capital 37 Minaxi Textiles

9 May

S.no. Company Name 1 Blue Dart Express 2 Kewal Kiran Clothing 3 D-Link India 4 Meghmani Organics 5 Orient Paper and Industries 6 Sahyadri Industries 7 WEP Solutions 8 Omfurn India 9 Solitaire Machine Tools 10 Yaan Enterprises 11 Natural Biocon (India)