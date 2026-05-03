Q4 results 2026: BHEL to Paytm among companies to declare Q4 earnings next week; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season enters its fourth week, nearly 270 companies are set to announce their financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2026.
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, and One 97 Communications (Paytm) are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 next week.
“On the domestic front, the Q4 FY26 earnings season will gather pace, with several key companies across sectors scheduled to report results,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking.
The Indian stock market ended in a negative territory on Thursday, April 30. The 30-share Sensex dropped 583 points, or 0.75%, to close at 76,913.50, while the Nifty 50 slipped 180 points, or 0.74%, to settle at 23,997.55. Meanwhile, the BSE 150 Midcap and BSE 250 Smallcap indices declined by 1% and 0.50%, respectively.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects L&T's consolidated revenue growth of 17% YoY, led by 19% YoY revenue growth for Core E&C. Meanwhile, the firm anticipates EBITDA margin to contract 30bp YoY to 9.6% for Core E&C to factor in the current disruption in work at some locations in the Middle East.
“Key monitorables include execution of order book in the Middle East, potential to reconstruct post the war, ramp-up in domestic ordering, margin performance, and NWC. We cut our estimates to factor in the revised financials of IT subsidiaries, which are hit by AI-led disruptions,” the firm said in a note.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities estimates M&M's to post a 22% YoY increase in revenues in 4QFY26, led by - 18% yoy increase in automotive segment revenues,—20% yoy increase in volumes driven by LCV and SUV segments and 34% yoy increase in tractor segment revenues driven by 37% yoy increase in volumes.
“We expect overall EBITDA margin to decline by 40 bps yoy, led by (1) commodity headwinds and (2) higher mix of EVs, partly offset by (1) operating leverage benefit and (2) cost-control measures. We are building in the automotive EBIT margin of 9.4% in 4QFY26 versus 9.2% in 4QFY26FY25. In addition, we are building tractor segment EBIT margin to improve by 70 bps yoy to 19.8% due to operating leverage benefits. Overall, we expect EBITDA to grow by 18% on a yoy basis in 4QFY26,” the firm said.
MOFSL expects Paytm to post a flat revenue growth in the March quarter. The firm further anticipates the contribution margin to remain steady at 56%.
“GMV growth likely to remain healthy (4% QoQ). Expect a steady addition in merchants,” it said.
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|2
|Ambuja Cements
|3
|Aditya Birla Capital
|4
|Jindal Stainless
|5
|Godrej Properties
|6
|KEI Industries
|7
|Petronet LNG
|8
|Ather Energy
|9
|Exide Industries
|10
|Manappuram Finance
|11
|Tata Technologies
|12
|Wockhardt
|13
|Tata Chemicals
|14
|Aarti Industries
|15
|Computer Age Management Services
|16
|Sobha
|17
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|18
|Jyothy Labs
|19
|IIFL Capital Services
|20
|SG MART
|21
|CSB Bank
|22
|Nacl Industries
|23
|Quess Corp
|24
|Antelopus Selan Energy
|25
|Indokem
|26
|Oriental Hotels
|27
|Krishival Foods
|28
|South West Pinnacle Exploration
|29
|Shiva Cement
|30
|De Nora India
|31
|Nath Bio-Genes
|32
|Shera Energy
|33
|Atvo Enterprises
|34
|Kothari Sugars and Chemicals
|35
|Infinity Infoway
|36
|Desco Infratech
|37
|SNL Bearings
|38
|Key Corporation
|39
|Nalin Lease Finance
|40
|Southern Magnesium and Chemicals
|41
|Thakral Services (India)
|42
|Accord Synergy
|43
|Suryo Food and Industries
|44
|Sungold Media and Entertainment
|45
|Vivanza Biosciences
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Larsen & Toubro
|2
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|3
|Punjab National Bank
|4
|Hero Motocorp
|5
|Marico
|6
|Lloyds Metals and Energy
|7
|SRF
|8
|Coforge
|9
|United Breweries
|10
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|11
|Ajanta Pharma
|12
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|13
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|14
|Gallantt Ispat
|15
|Jammu and Kashmir Bank
|16
|Voltamp Transformers
|17
|AAVAS Financiers
|18
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|19
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|20
|Shilchar Technologies
|21
|SJS Enterprises
|22
|GNG Electronics
|23
|Gujarat Heavy Chemicals
|24
|Aeroflex Industries
|25
|Shanthi Gears
|26
|Shoppers Stop
|27
|Cigniti Technologies
|28
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|29
|Raymond
|30
|Raymond Realty
|31
|Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets
|32
|PTC India Financial Services
|33
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial
|34
|Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (I)
|35
|CFF Fluid Control
|36
|DCW
|37
|Paushak
|38
|Automobile Corp of Goa (ACGL)
|39
|Mafatlal Industries
|40
|Kothari Petrochem
|41
|Foseco Crucible (India)
|42
|Sutlej Textiles and Industries
|43
|Primo Chemicals
|44
|Onward Technologies
|45
|Kriti Nutrients
|46
|Jenburkt Pharma
|47
|Kriti Industries (India)
|48
|Kisan Mouldings
|49
|Ginni Filaments
|50
|Exxaro Tiles
|51
|Trident Lifeline
|52
|Shankara Building Products
|53
|Sayaji Industries
|54
|Regency Fincorp
|55
|Transchem
|56
|Kartik Investments Trust
|57
|La Tim Metal & Industries
|58
|Gravity India
|59
|Digikore Studios
|60
|Blue Coast Hotels
|61
|Sandu Pharmaceuticals
|62
|Premier Energy and Infrastructure
|63
|Amraworld Agrico
|64
|Amerise Biosciences
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Bajaj Auto
|2
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|3
|Polycab India
|4
|Godrej Consumer Products
|5
|Meesho
|6
|Shree Cements
|7
|PB Fintech
|8
|One 97 Communications (Paytm)
|9
|Radico Khaitan
|10
|Blue Star
|11
|Hexaware Technologies
|12
|CESC
|13
|KPIT Technologies
|14
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|15
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|16
|Firstsource Solutions
|17
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|18
|Home First Finance Company India
|19
|South Indian Bank
|20
|Birlasoft
|21
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|22
|Avalon Technologies
|23
|Arvind Fashions
|24
|Capillary Technologies India
|25
|eMudhra
|26
|Greaves Cotton
|27
|Muthoot Microfin
|28
|R Systems International
|29
|Rane (Madras)
|30
|Apcotex Industries
|31
|Vimta Labs
|32
|Sula Vineyards
|33
|Bharat Seats
|34
|Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
|35
|PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
|36
|BMW Industries
|37
|RSWM
|38
|Fairchem Organics
|39
|Snowman Logistics
|40
|Pajson Agro India
|41
|Akme Fintrade India
|42
|JTL Defence
|43
|Game Changers Texfab
|44
|Hindustan Hardy
|45
|Panasonic Carbon India
|46
|Cinevista
|47
|Indus Finance
|48
|Viji Finance
|49
|Rajnish Retail
|50
|Cyber Media (India)
|51
|Tanfac Industries
|52
|Asia Capital
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|BSE Limited
|2
|Pidilite Industries
|3
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|4
|Lupin
|5
|Bharat Forge
|6
|Dabur India
|7
|Biocon
|8
|MRF
|9
|Thermax
|10
|Escorts Kubota
|11
|Karur Vysya Bank
|12
|ACME Solar Holdings
|13
|Craftsman Automation
|14
|CCL Products India
|15
|Gravita India
|16
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|17
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|18
|Westlife Foodworld
|19
|Sonata Software
|20
|Thyrocare Technologies
|21
|Kennametal India
|22
|Ceigall India
|23
|V-Mart Retail
|24
|Innova Captab
|25
|Stylam Industries
|26
|Indo Thai Securities
|27
|Wonderla Holidays
|28
|Route Mobile
|29
|Globus Spirits
|30
|NOCIL
|31
|Gateway Distriparks
|32
|NRB Bearings
|33
|Savita Oil Technologies
|34
|Sirca Paints India
|35
|Apollo Pipes
|36
|Indoco Remedies
|37
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|38
|STL Networks
|39
|Shukra Pharmaceuticals
|40
|Alldigi Tech
|41
|Krystal Integrated Services
|42
|Gretex Corporate Services
|43
|Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts
|44
|Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions
|45
|Suraj
|46
|Stovec Industries
|47
|Goa Carbon
|48
|Manaksia Aluminium Company
|49
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|50
|Maral Overseas
|51
|ARCL Organics
|52
|Tamboli Industries
|53
|Inventure Growth and Securities
|54
|RS Software (India)
|55
|Odigma Consultancy Solutions
|56
|Regis Industries
|57
|Simandhar Impex
|58
|Gowra Leasing & Finance
|59
|Ranjeet Mech
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Titan Company
|2
|ABB India
|3
|Bank Of Baroda
|4
|TATA Consumer Products
|5
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|6
|Swiggy
|7
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|8
|Balkrishna Industries
|9
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|10
|Urban Company
|11
|CreditAccess Grameen
|12
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
|13
|Shipping Corporation of India
|14
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|15
|Intellect Design Arena
|16
|Cera Sanitaryware
|17
|Rain Industries
|18
|Northern Arc Capital
|19
|Orient Electric Limited
|20
|Kalyani Steels
|21
|Nitin Spinners
|22
|The Bombay Dyeing Co.
|23
|Sika Interplant Systems
|24
|GNA Axles
|25
|Amrutanjan Health Care
|26
|Omega Interactive Technologies
|27
|Monika Alcobev
|28
|3i Infotech
|29
|Muthoot Capital Services
|30
|Inspirisys Solutions
|31
|L T Elevator
|32
|Dai-Ichi Karkaria
|33
|Archidply Industries
|34
|AMPVOLTS
|35
|Prerna Infrabuild
|36
|Modern Home Credit and Capital
|37
|Minaxi Textiles
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Blue Dart Express
|2
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|3
|D-Link India
|4
|Meghmani Organics
|5
|Orient Paper and Industries
|6
|Sahyadri Industries
|7
|WEP Solutions
|8
|Omfurn India
|9
|Solitaire Machine Tools
|10
|Yaan Enterprises
|11
|Natural Biocon (India)
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