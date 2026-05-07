Q4 results 2026: BSE to Bharat Forge among companies to declare Q4 results today

Q4 results 2026: Amid ongoing earnings season, around 90 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Thursday, 7 May.
BSE, Britannia Industries, Bharat Forge, Lupin, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, MRF, Dabur India among marquee companies to release their Q4 results 2026 today.
On Wednesday, the Indian stock market closed sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Nifty 50 ending above the 24,300 mark. The Sensex rallied 940.73 points, or 1.22%, to settle at 77,958.52, while the Nifty 50 gained 298.15 points, or 1.24%, to close at 24,330.95.
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Around 90 companies, including BSE, Britannia Industries, Bharat Forge, Lupin, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, and Dabur India, are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on May 7.
Bharat Forge's Q4 results are expected to show improved EBITDA margin and a 9% YoY growth in profit after tax and revenue, driven by domestic and export business. Britannia Industries' Q4 results are estimated to show a volume growth of +7% YoY, aided by grammage hikes, leading to an 11.5% YoY revenue growth.
Bajaj Auto reported a 34% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹2,746 crore for the quarter ended March, with revenue from operations increasing 32% YoY to ₹16,006 crore. The company also announced a dividend of ₹150 per share.
Paytm's parent company posted a net profit of ₹184 crore in Q4, a significant improvement from a loss in the previous year. PB Fintech delivered a robust performance with net profit surging 54% year-on-year to ₹261 crore and revenue increasing 37%.
Bajaj Auto announced a share buyback of ₹5,633 crore, its second in three years. ACME Solar Holdings' subsidiary commissioned an 8 MW wind power project in Gujarat. Radico Khaitan saw its net profit almost double to ₹179.5 crore in the March quarter.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects EBITDA margin to improve 40bp QoQ to 27.6% as benefits from favorable currency are likely to offset rising cost pressure. The brokerage firm further anticipates standalone profit after tax and revenue to grow 9% year-on-year (YoY) in the March quarter.
“In the domestic business, pickup in CVs and defense business is expected to be the key growth driver. In exports, pickup in US Class8 is likely to support growth,” the firm said.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities estimate improvement in volume growth to +7% YoY (versus +5% in 3QFY26) aided by grammage hikes in LUPs (65% sales mix) and some recovery in market share (BRIT had lost share in price point packs in 3QFY26, where competitors took price cuts instead of raising grammage).
“We build in 4.5% YoY price-mix (versus 4.4% in 3QFY26), leading to +11.5% YoY revenue growth (ex-OOI). OOI is estimated to decline 48% YoY to Rs296 mn due to lower state government grants. Consolidated revenue (including OOI) is expected to grow at 10.8% YoY versus 8.2% YoY in 3QFY26,” the firm said.
Kotak estimates 6% to 8% YoY volume/value growth in Dabur's standalone business in 4QFY26, versus 3% to 4% in 3QFY26. Growth is optically aided by a weak base; sales on 2Y CAGR basis are expected to grow at 2% versus 2.7% in 3QFY26.
The brokerage firm expects consolidated EBITDA to grow by 3.6% YoY as EBITDA margin could contract 20 bps YoY to 14.9%, largely on account of adverse operating leverage in subsidiaries. Standalone EBITDA margin is expected to expand by 30 bps YoY to 14.8%, leading to ~11% yoy standalone EBITDA growth, it said.
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|BSE Limited
|2
|Pidilite Industries
|3
|Britannia Industries
|4
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|5
|Lupin
|6
|Bharat Forge
|7
|Dabur India
|8
|Biocon
|9
|Coromandel International
|10
|MRF
|11
|Thermax
|12
|Escorts Kubota
|13
|Karur Vysya Bank
|14
|Indraprastha Gas
|15
|Craftsman Automation
|16
|ACME Solar Holdings
|17
|Vardhman Textiles
|18
|CCL Products India
|19
|Gravita India
|20
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|21
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|22
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|23
|Mahanagar Gas
|24
|Vesuvius India
|25
|Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores
|26
|CarTrade Tech
|27
|Vikram Solar
|28
|Westlife Foodworld
|29
|Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
|30
|Sonata Software
|31
|Thyrocare Technologies
|32
|Shakti Pumps (India)
|33
|Kennametal India
|34
|Ceigall India
|35
|RattanIndia Power
|36
|V-Mart Retail
|37
|Innova Captab
|38
|Stylam Industries
|39
|Indo Thai Securities
|40
|Harsha Engineers International
|41
|Route Mobile
|42
|Wonderla Holidays
|43
|Globus Spirits
|44
|NOCIL
|45
|Gateway Distriparks
|46
|Savita Oil Technologies
|47
|NRB Bearings
|48
|Parag Milk Foods
|49
|K.P. Energy
|50
|Sundrop Brands
|51
|Sirca Paints India
|52
|Indoco Remedies
|53
|Apollo Pipes
|54
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|55
|Shukra Pharmaceuticals
|56
|STL Networks
|57
|Alldigi Tech
|58
|Jyoti Resins and Adhesives
|59
|Jaro Institute Of Technology Management And Research
|60
|Gretex Corporate Services
|61
|Krystal Integrated Services
|62
|Axtel Industries
|63
|Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts
|64
|Nila Spaces
|65
|Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions
|66
|Suraj
|67
|Patil Automation
|68
|Stovec Industries
|69
|Goa Carbon
|70
|Trident Lifeline
|71
|Manaksia Aluminium Company
|72
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|73
|Maral Overseas
|74
|ARCL Organics
|75
|Tamboli Industries
|76
|Positron Energy
|77
|Urban Enviro Waste Management
|78
|Dachepalli Publishers
|79
|Inventure Growth and Securities
|80
|RS Software (India)
|81
|Odigma Consultancy Solutions
|82
|Gowra Leasing & Finance
|83
|Regis Industries
|84
|Growington Ventures India
|85
|Netlink Solutions
|86
|Ranjeet Mechatronics
|87
|Global Longlife Hospital and Research
|88
|Suncare Traders
|89
|Jayatma Enterprises
|90
|Triveni Glass
|91
|Vivanza Biosciences
|92
|Shree Precoated Steels
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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