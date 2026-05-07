Q4 results 2026: BSE to Bharat Forge among companies to declare Q4 results today

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market closed sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Nifty 50 ending above the 24,300 mark. The Sensex rallied 940.73 points, or 1.22%, to settle at 77,958.52, while the Nifty 50 gained 298.15 points, or 1.24%, to close at 24,330.95.

Q4 results 2026 : Amid ongoing earnings season, around 90 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Thursday, 7 May.

Bajaj Auto announced a share buyback of ₹5,633 crore, its second in three years. ACME Solar Holdings' subsidiary commissioned an 8 MW wind power project in Gujarat. Radico Khaitan saw its net profit almost double to ₹179.5 crore in the March quarter.

Paytm's parent company posted a net profit of ₹184 crore in Q4, a significant improvement from a loss in the previous year. PB Fintech delivered a robust performance with net profit surging 54% year-on-year to ₹261 crore and revenue increasing 37%.

What were the key financial highlights for Paytm and PB Fintech in Q4?

Bajaj Auto reported a 34% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹2,746 crore for the quarter ended March, with revenue from operations increasing 32% YoY to ₹16,006 crore. The company also announced a dividend of ₹150 per share.

Bharat Forge's Q4 results are expected to show improved EBITDA margin and a 9% YoY growth in profit after tax and revenue, driven by domestic and export business. Britannia Industries' Q4 results are estimated to show a volume growth of +7% YoY, aided by grammage hikes, leading to an 11.5% YoY revenue growth.

What are the Q4 results previews for Bharat Forge and Britannia Industries?

Around 90 companies, including BSE, Britannia Industries, Bharat Forge, Lupin, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, and Dabur India, are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on May 7.

Which companies are scheduled to declare their Q4 results on May 7, 2026?

Bharat Forge Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects EBITDA margin to improve 40bp QoQ to 27.6% as benefits from favorable currency are likely to offset rising cost pressure. The brokerage firm further anticipates standalone profit after tax and revenue to grow 9% year-on-year (YoY) in the March quarter.

“In the domestic business, pickup in CVs and defense business is expected to be the key growth driver. In exports, pickup in US Class8 is likely to support growth,” the firm said.

Britannia Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities estimate improvement in volume growth to +7% YoY (versus +5% in 3QFY26) aided by grammage hikes in LUPs (65% sales mix) and some recovery in market share (BRIT had lost share in price point packs in 3QFY26, where competitors took price cuts instead of raising grammage).

“We build in 4.5% YoY price-mix (versus 4.4% in 3QFY26), leading to +11.5% YoY revenue growth (ex-OOI). OOI is estimated to decline 48% YoY to Rs296 mn due to lower state government grants. Consolidated revenue (including OOI) is expected to grow at 10.8% YoY versus 8.2% YoY in 3QFY26,” the firm said.

Dabur India Q4 results preview

Kotak estimates 6% to 8% YoY volume/value growth in Dabur's standalone business in 4QFY26, versus 3% to 4% in 3QFY26. Growth is optically aided by a weak base; sales on 2Y CAGR basis are expected to grow at 2% versus 2.7% in 3QFY26.

The brokerage firm expects consolidated EBITDA to grow by 3.6% YoY as EBITDA margin could contract 20 bps YoY to 14.9%, largely on account of adverse operating leverage in subsidiaries. Standalone EBITDA margin is expected to expand by 30 bps YoY to 14.8%, leading to ~11% yoy standalone EBITDA growth, it said.