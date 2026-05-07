Q4 results 2026: BSE to Bharat Forge among companies to declare Q4 results today

Q4 results 2026: Around 90 companies will declare their March quarter results on Thursday. Checkout Q4 previews, along with full list of companies to release Q4 results today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated7 May 2026, 08:32 AM IST
Stock market today: BSE, Britannia Industries, Bharat Forge, Lupin, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, MRF, Dabur India among marquee companies to release their Q4 results 2026 today.
Stock market today: BSE, Britannia Industries, Bharat Forge, Lupin, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, MRF, Dabur India among marquee companies to release their Q4 results 2026 today.(Pixabay)

Q4 results 2026: Amid ongoing earnings season, around 90 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Thursday, 7 May.

BSE, Britannia Industries, Bharat Forge, Lupin, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, MRF, Dabur India among marquee companies to release their Q4 results 2026 today.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market closed sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Nifty 50 ending above the 24,300 mark. The Sensex rallied 940.73 points, or 1.22%, to settle at 77,958.52, while the Nifty 50 gained 298.15 points, or 1.24%, to close at 24,330.95.

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AI powered insights from this story

5 QUESTIONS
1
Which companies are scheduled to declare their Q4 results on May 7, 2026?

Around 90 companies, including BSE, Britannia Industries, Bharat Forge, Lupin, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, and Dabur India, are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on May 7.

2
What are the Q4 results previews for Bharat Forge and Britannia Industries?

Bharat Forge's Q4 results are expected to show improved EBITDA margin and a 9% YoY growth in profit after tax and revenue, driven by domestic and export business. Britannia Industries' Q4 results are estimated to show a volume growth of +7% YoY, aided by grammage hikes, leading to an 11.5% YoY revenue growth.

3
How did Bajaj Auto perform in its Q4 results?

Bajaj Auto reported a 34% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹2,746 crore for the quarter ended March, with revenue from operations increasing 32% YoY to ₹16,006 crore. The company also announced a dividend of ₹150 per share.

4
What were the key financial highlights for Paytm and PB Fintech in Q4?

Paytm's parent company posted a net profit of ₹184 crore in Q4, a significant improvement from a loss in the previous year. PB Fintech delivered a robust performance with net profit surging 54% year-on-year to ₹261 crore and revenue increasing 37%.

5
Which companies announced significant financial updates beyond Q4 results?

Bajaj Auto announced a share buyback of ₹5,633 crore, its second in three years. ACME Solar Holdings' subsidiary commissioned an 8 MW wind power project in Gujarat. Radico Khaitan saw its net profit almost double to ₹179.5 crore in the March quarter.

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Bharat Forge Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects EBITDA margin to improve 40bp QoQ to 27.6% as benefits from favorable currency are likely to offset rising cost pressure. The brokerage firm further anticipates standalone profit after tax and revenue to grow 9% year-on-year (YoY) in the March quarter.

“In the domestic business, pickup in CVs and defense business is expected to be the key growth driver. In exports, pickup in US Class8 is likely to support growth,” the firm said.

Britannia Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities estimate improvement in volume growth to +7% YoY (versus +5% in 3QFY26) aided by grammage hikes in LUPs (65% sales mix) and some recovery in market share (BRIT had lost share in price point packs in 3QFY26, where competitors took price cuts instead of raising grammage).

“We build in 4.5% YoY price-mix (versus 4.4% in 3QFY26), leading to +11.5% YoY revenue growth (ex-OOI). OOI is estimated to decline 48% YoY to Rs296 mn due to lower state government grants. Consolidated revenue (including OOI) is expected to grow at 10.8% YoY versus 8.2% YoY in 3QFY26,” the firm said.

Dabur India Q4 results preview

Kotak estimates 6% to 8% YoY volume/value growth in Dabur's standalone business in 4QFY26, versus 3% to 4% in 3QFY26. Growth is optically aided by a weak base; sales on 2Y CAGR basis are expected to grow at 2% versus 2.7% in 3QFY26.

The brokerage firm expects consolidated EBITDA to grow by 3.6% YoY as EBITDA margin could contract 20 bps YoY to 14.9%, largely on account of adverse operating leverage in subsidiaries. Standalone EBITDA margin is expected to expand by 30 bps YoY to 14.8%, leading to ~11% yoy standalone EBITDA growth, it said.

Also Read | Stocks to watch: BSE, Bharat Forge, Bajaj Auto, Paytm among 10 shares in focus

Here's a complete list of companies to report Q4 results 2026 on Thursday, 6 May -

S.no.Company Name
1BSE Limited
2Pidilite Industries
3Britannia Industries
4Bajaj Holdings & Investment
5Lupin
6Bharat Forge
7Dabur India
8Biocon
9Coromandel International
10MRF
11Thermax
12Escorts Kubota
13Karur Vysya Bank
14Indraprastha Gas
15Craftsman Automation
16ACME Solar Holdings
17Vardhman Textiles
18CCL Products India
19Gravita India
20Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
21Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
22Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
23Mahanagar Gas
24Vesuvius India
25Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores
26CarTrade Tech
27Vikram Solar
28Westlife Foodworld
29Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
30Sonata Software
31Thyrocare Technologies
32Shakti Pumps (India)
33Kennametal India
34Ceigall India
35RattanIndia Power
36V-Mart Retail
37Innova Captab
38Stylam Industries
39Indo Thai Securities
40Harsha Engineers International
41Route Mobile
42Wonderla Holidays
43Globus Spirits
44NOCIL
45Gateway Distriparks
46Savita Oil Technologies
47NRB Bearings
48Parag Milk Foods
49K.P. Energy
50Sundrop Brands
51Sirca Paints India
52Indoco Remedies
53Apollo Pipes
54Suryoday Small Finance Bank
55Shukra Pharmaceuticals
56STL Networks
57Alldigi Tech
58Jyoti Resins and Adhesives
59Jaro Institute Of Technology Management And Research
60Gretex Corporate Services
61Krystal Integrated Services
62Axtel Industries
63Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts
64Nila Spaces
65Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions
66Suraj
67Patil Automation
68Stovec Industries
69Goa Carbon
70Trident Lifeline
71Manaksia Aluminium Company
72Pil Italica Lifestyle
73Maral Overseas
74ARCL Organics
75Tamboli Industries
76Positron Energy
77Urban Enviro Waste Management
78Dachepalli Publishers
79Inventure Growth and Securities
80RS Software (India)
81Odigma Consultancy Solutions
82Gowra Leasing & Finance
83Regis Industries
84Growington Ventures India
85Netlink Solutions
86Ranjeet Mechatronics
87Global Longlife Hospital and Research
88Suncare Traders
89Jayatma Enterprises
90Triveni Glass
91Vivanza Biosciences
92Shree Precoated Steels

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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