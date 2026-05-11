Q4 results 2026: Canara Bank to Indian Hotels among companies to declare Q4 results today; full list here

Q4 results 2026: More than 70 companies are scheduled to release their Q4 results next week. Here's preview and full list companies to declare earnings in the coming week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published11 May 2026, 08:30 AM IST
Q4 results 2026: Canara Bank, Indian Hotels, JSW Energy, PVR Inox, Satin Creditcare Network, Abbott India are some of the companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today.
Q4 results 2026: Canara Bank, Indian Hotels, JSW Energy, PVR Inox, Satin Creditcare Network, Abbott India are some of the companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today. (Image: Pixabay )

Q4 results 2026: The earnings season has entered the fifth week as more than 70 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on 31, March 2026 on Monday, 11 May.

Canara Bank, Indian Hotels, JSW Energy, PVR Inox, Satin Creditcare Network, Abbott India are some of the companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today.

On Friday, the Indian stock market continued its downward trend for a second straight session, with the Nifty 50 slipping below the 24,200 mark at close. The Sensex declined 516.33 points, or 0.66%, to end at 77,328.19, while the Nifty 50 fell 150.50 points, or 0.62%, to settle at 24,176.15.

Also Read | Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Sec suggests these stocks to buy on 11 May

Canara Bank Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects flattish NIMs QoQ amid repo repricing and steady CoF. The brokerage firm further anticipates lower slippages likely to keep credit costs lower QoQ; SMA movement to be key monitorable.

“Expect steady growth in business, led by RAM and steady growth in corporate. Lower treasury income amid higher bond yields to keep other income muted,” the firm said.

It further believes that net profit for the March quarter is likely to fall over 11.8% year-on-year (YoY), meanwhile, Net Interest Income (NII) may rise 1.5% YoY.

Indian Hotels Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Indian Hotels' consolidated revenues of 26 billion (+9% yoy) and a flat EBITDA margin of 35%; TajSATs consolidation is now there in the base quarter.

“We build in 6% yoy ARR growth and occupancy of 76% (-360 bps yoy), as we take cognisance of the disruption in March due to the West Asia crisis, despite healthy first two months of the quarter,” it said.

JSW Energy Q4 results preview

MOFSL said that JSW Energy's EBITDA is expected to rise 88% YoY, driven by incremental contributions from KSK Mahanadi (1.8GW) and O2 Power (1.3GW) acquisitions, commissioning of Utkal Unit-2 (350MW) and Kutehr Hydro project (240MW), and organic renewable capacity additions.

“We estimate APAT to fall 91% YoY to INR0.3b, due to a jump in interest and depreciation costs on account of heavy capitalization,” the brokerage firm said.

Also Read | Stocks to watch: Canara Bank, Indian Hotels, MCX, Swiggy among shares in focus

Here's a full list of companies which will release their Q4 results on Monday, 11 May -

S.no.Company Name
1Canara Bank
2JSW Energy
3Indian Hotels Company
4Abbott India
5UPL
6JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
7Nuvama Wealth Management
8New India Assurance Company
9Shyam Metalics & Energy
10Syrma SGS Technology
11Anant Raj
12Fractal Analytics
13Shriram Pistons & Rings
14JBM Auto
15Privi Speciality Chemicals
16Paradeep Phosphates
17PVR INOX
18Corona Remedies
19G R Infraprojects
20Manorama Industries
21Archean Chemical Industries
22Aurionpro Solutions
23GE Power India
24DB Corp
25Rossell Techsys
26Heritage Foods
27JTL Industries
28V-Marc India
29Satin Creditcare Network
30Mold-Tek Packaging
31Ndr Auto Components
32Arfin India
33PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
34Orient Green Power Company
35Vilas Transcore
36Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
37Hexa Tradex
38Vascon Engineers
39Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
40Sudarshan Colorants India
41Bright Outdoor Media
42Magadh Sugar & Energy
43Iris Clothings
44Asarfi Hospital
45SRG Housing Finance
46Aerpace Industries
47PPAP Automotive
48Msafe Equipments
49Atvo Enterprises
50Indian Toners and Developers
51Ponni Sugars (Erode)
52Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
53Nanta Tech
54Jattashankar Industries
55Metroglobal
56Premco Global
57Expo Engineering and Projects
58Gravity India
59Moksh Ornaments
60Mayank Cattle Food
61Shanmuga Hospital
62USG Tech Solutions
63Ad Manum Finance
64Globtier Infotech
65SP Capital Financing
66Oasis Securities
67Vertex Securities
68SVS Ventures
69Kizi Apparels
70Patron Exim
71Gujarat Winding Systems

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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