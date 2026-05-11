Q4 results 2026: Canara Bank to Indian Hotels among companies to declare Q4 results today; full list here

Q4 results 2026: The earnings season has entered the fifth week as more than 70 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on 31, March 2026 on Monday, 11 May. Canara Bank, Indian Hotels, JSW Energy, PVR Inox, Satin Creditcare Network, Abbott India are some of the companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today. On Friday, the Indian stock market continued its downward trend for a second straight session, with the Nifty 50 slipping below the 24,200 mark at close. The Sensex declined 516.33 points, or 0.66%, to end at 77,328.19, while the Nifty 50 fell 150.50 points, or 0.62%, to settle at 24,176.15.

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Canara Bank Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects flattish NIMs QoQ amid repo repricing and steady CoF. The brokerage firm further anticipates lower slippages likely to keep credit costs lower QoQ; SMA movement to be key monitorable. “Expect steady growth in business, led by RAM and steady growth in corporate. Lower treasury income amid higher bond yields to keep other income muted,” the firm said. It further believes that net profit for the March quarter is likely to fall over 11.8% year-on-year (YoY), meanwhile, Net Interest Income (NII) may rise 1.5% YoY. Indian Hotels Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Indian Hotels' consolidated revenues of ₹26 billion (+9% yoy) and a flat EBITDA margin of 35%; TajSATs consolidation is now there in the base quarter. “We build in 6% yoy ARR growth and occupancy of 76% (-360 bps yoy), as we take cognisance of the disruption in March due to the West Asia crisis, despite healthy first two months of the quarter,” it said. JSW Energy Q4 results preview MOFSL said that JSW Energy's EBITDA is expected to rise 88% YoY, driven by incremental contributions from KSK Mahanadi (1.8GW) and O2 Power (1.3GW) acquisitions, commissioning of Utkal Unit-2 (350MW) and Kutehr Hydro project (240MW), and organic renewable capacity additions. “We estimate APAT to fall 91% YoY to INR0.3b, due to a jump in interest and depreciation costs on account of heavy capitalization,” the brokerage firm said.

Here's a full list of companies which will release their Q4 results on Monday, 11 May -

S.no. Company Name 1 Canara Bank 2 JSW Energy 3 Indian Hotels Company 4 Abbott India 5 UPL 6 JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals 7 Nuvama Wealth Management 8 New India Assurance Company 9 Shyam Metalics & Energy 10 Syrma SGS Technology 11 Anant Raj 12 Fractal Analytics 13 Shriram Pistons & Rings 14 JBM Auto 15 Privi Speciality Chemicals 16 Paradeep Phosphates 17 PVR INOX 18 Corona Remedies 19 G R Infraprojects 20 Manorama Industries 21 Archean Chemical Industries 22 Aurionpro Solutions 23 GE Power India 24 DB Corp 25 Rossell Techsys 26 Heritage Foods 27 JTL Industries 28 V-Marc India 29 Satin Creditcare Network 30 Mold-Tek Packaging 31 Ndr Auto Components 32 Arfin India 33 PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery 34 Orient Green Power Company 35 Vilas Transcore 36 Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances 37 Hexa Tradex 38 Vascon Engineers 39 Vision Infra Equipment Solutions 40 Sudarshan Colorants India 41 Bright Outdoor Media 42 Magadh Sugar & Energy 43 Iris Clothings 44 Asarfi Hospital 45 SRG Housing Finance 46 Aerpace Industries 47 PPAP Automotive 48 Msafe Equipments 49 Atvo Enterprises 50 Indian Toners and Developers 51 Ponni Sugars (Erode) 52 Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co 53 Nanta Tech 54 Jattashankar Industries 55 Metroglobal 56 Premco Global 57 Expo Engineering and Projects 58 Gravity India 59 Moksh Ornaments 60 Mayank Cattle Food 61 Shanmuga Hospital 62 USG Tech Solutions 63 Ad Manum Finance 64 Globtier Infotech 65 SP Capital Financing 66 Oasis Securities 67 Vertex Securities 68 SVS Ventures 69 Kizi Apparels 70 Patron Exim 71 Gujarat Winding Systems