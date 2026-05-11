Q4 results 2026: Canara Bank to Indian Hotels among companies to declare Q4 results today; full list here

Q4 results 2026: The earnings season has entered the fifth week as more than 70 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on 31, March 2026 on Monday, 11 May.
Canara Bank, Indian Hotels, JSW Energy, PVR Inox, Satin Creditcare Network, Abbott India are some of the companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today.
On Friday, the Indian stock market continued its downward trend for a second straight session, with the Nifty 50 slipping below the 24,200 mark at close. The Sensex declined 516.33 points, or 0.66%, to end at 77,328.19, while the Nifty 50 fell 150.50 points, or 0.62%, to settle at 24,176.15.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects flattish NIMs QoQ amid repo repricing and steady CoF. The brokerage firm further anticipates lower slippages likely to keep credit costs lower QoQ; SMA movement to be key monitorable.
“Expect steady growth in business, led by RAM and steady growth in corporate. Lower treasury income amid higher bond yields to keep other income muted,” the firm said.
It further believes that net profit for the March quarter is likely to fall over 11.8% year-on-year (YoY), meanwhile, Net Interest Income (NII) may rise 1.5% YoY.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Indian Hotels' consolidated revenues of ₹26 billion (+9% yoy) and a flat EBITDA margin of 35%; TajSATs consolidation is now there in the base quarter.
“We build in 6% yoy ARR growth and occupancy of 76% (-360 bps yoy), as we take cognisance of the disruption in March due to the West Asia crisis, despite healthy first two months of the quarter,” it said.
MOFSL said that JSW Energy's EBITDA is expected to rise 88% YoY, driven by incremental contributions from KSK Mahanadi (1.8GW) and O2 Power (1.3GW) acquisitions, commissioning of Utkal Unit-2 (350MW) and Kutehr Hydro project (240MW), and organic renewable capacity additions.
“We estimate APAT to fall 91% YoY to INR0.3b, due to a jump in interest and depreciation costs on account of heavy capitalization,” the brokerage firm said.
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Canara Bank
|2
|JSW Energy
|3
|Indian Hotels Company
|4
|Abbott India
|5
|UPL
|6
|JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
|7
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|8
|New India Assurance Company
|9
|Shyam Metalics & Energy
|10
|Syrma SGS Technology
|11
|Anant Raj
|12
|Fractal Analytics
|13
|Shriram Pistons & Rings
|14
|JBM Auto
|15
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|16
|Paradeep Phosphates
|17
|PVR INOX
|18
|Corona Remedies
|19
|G R Infraprojects
|20
|Manorama Industries
|21
|Archean Chemical Industries
|22
|Aurionpro Solutions
|23
|GE Power India
|24
|DB Corp
|25
|Rossell Techsys
|26
|Heritage Foods
|27
|JTL Industries
|28
|V-Marc India
|29
|Satin Creditcare Network
|30
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|31
|Ndr Auto Components
|32
|Arfin India
|33
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|34
|Orient Green Power Company
|35
|Vilas Transcore
|36
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|37
|Hexa Tradex
|38
|Vascon Engineers
|39
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|40
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|41
|Bright Outdoor Media
|42
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|43
|Iris Clothings
|44
|Asarfi Hospital
|45
|SRG Housing Finance
|46
|Aerpace Industries
|47
|PPAP Automotive
|48
|Msafe Equipments
|49
|Atvo Enterprises
|50
|Indian Toners and Developers
|51
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|52
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
|53
|Nanta Tech
|54
|Jattashankar Industries
|55
|Metroglobal
|56
|Premco Global
|57
|Expo Engineering and Projects
|58
|Gravity India
|59
|Moksh Ornaments
|60
|Mayank Cattle Food
|61
|Shanmuga Hospital
|62
|USG Tech Solutions
|63
|Ad Manum Finance
|64
|Globtier Infotech
|65
|SP Capital Financing
|66
|Oasis Securities
|67
|Vertex Securities
|68
|SVS Ventures
|69
|Kizi Apparels
|70
|Patron Exim
|71
|Gujarat Winding Systems
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.