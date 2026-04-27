Q4 results 2026: Coal India to Varun Beverages among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: Around 47 companies will be releasing their Q4 results today. Here's a complete list, along with Q4 previews.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated27 Apr 2026, 08:25 AM IST
Coal India, UltraTech Cement, Varun Beverages, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Housing Finance, Adani Total Gas, SBI Cards and Payments are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.
Coal India, UltraTech Cement, Varun Beverages, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Housing Finance, Adani Total Gas, SBI Cards and Payments are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.(Image: Pixabay )

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season has entered into the third week, around 47 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026 on Monday, 27 April.

Coal India, UltraTech Cement, Varun Beverages, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Housing Finance, Adani Total Gas, SBI Cards and Payments are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

According to Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money, the ongoing Q4 earnings season is likely to serve as a major trigger for stock-specific movements, as investors closely monitor financial results, management guidance, and sector outlooks to reassess earnings visibility and valuation comfort across segments. The performance of heavyweight stocks and key sectors will continue to play a crucial role in shaping the broader market trend.

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“Overall, while positive developments could support a recovery, the durability of any upward momentum will hinge on easing geopolitical tensions, softer crude oil prices, and consistent buying interest. In the absence of clear directional signals, markets are expected to remain range-bound with a cautious undertone, highlighting the need for a disciplined and risk-aware investment approach,” Ponmudi said.

On Friday, the Indian stock market closed significantly lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below the 23,900 mark. The Sensex tumbled 999.79 points, or 1.29%, to finish at 76,664.21, while the Nifty 50 declined 275.10 points, or 1.14%, to settle at 23,897.95.

Coal India Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Coal India's EBITDA to improve QoQ over better operating leverage. “Coal production/offtake improved QoQ in 4Q. E-auction premium to improve on account of import disruptions,” the firm said.

Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities believes that weak dispatches of 198 mn tons (-2% yoy) in 4QFY26 will affect earnings during the quarter. “Blended realizations of Rs1,707/ton (+1% yoy) in 4QFY26 and e-auction realizations of Rs2,573/ton (- 2% yoy, but higher qoq),” it said.

UltraTech Cement Q4 results preview

Motilal Oswal anticipates UltraTech Cement's sales volume to increase by 11% year-on-year (YoY) and EBITDA to reach Rs1,148 in the March quarter.

“Blended realization is estimated to increase 2% YoY. RMC revenue may grow 10% YoY, whereas white cement revenue is expected to decline 9% YoY. Variable cost/t is expected to increase ~3% YoY and opex/t is expected to increase 2% YoY,” the firm said.

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Here's a list of companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 on Monday, 27 April -

S.no.Company Name
1UltraTech Cement
2Coal India
3Varun Beverages
4AU Small Finance Bank
5Bajaj Housing Finance
6Adani Total Gas
7SBI Cards & Payment Services
8Phoenix Mills
9Nippon Life India Asset Management
10Supreme Industries
11Piramal Finance
12City Union Bank
13Punjab and Sind Bank
14Jindal Saw
15Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
16Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
17Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
18Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
19Rallis India
20Websol Energy System
21Bondada Engineering
22AGI Greenpac
23Aye Finance
24Rossari Biotech
25Prataap Snacks
26Astec Lifesciences
27Huhtamaki India
28Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
29Kalind
30Unicommerce Esolutions
31Eco Recycling
32Fabtech Technologies
33Sunlite Recycling Industries
34Kotyark Industries
35Plastiblends India
36Trishakti Industries
37International Travel House
38Fidel Softech
39Umiya Buildcon
40AVI Polymers
41LKP Securities
42Lykis
43Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries
44Shekhawati Industries
45Mahip Industries
46Pace E Commerce Ventures
47Family Care Hospitals

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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