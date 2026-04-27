Q4 results 2026: Coal India to Varun Beverages among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season has entered into the third week, around 47 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026 on Monday, 27 April.

Coal India, UltraTech Cement, Varun Beverages, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Housing Finance, Adani Total Gas, SBI Cards and Payments are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

According to Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money, the ongoing Q4 earnings season is likely to serve as a major trigger for stock-specific movements, as investors closely monitor financial results, management guidance, and sector outlooks to reassess earnings visibility and valuation comfort across segments. The performance of heavyweight stocks and key sectors will continue to play a crucial role in shaping the broader market trend.

“Overall, while positive developments could support a recovery, the durability of any upward momentum will hinge on easing geopolitical tensions, softer crude oil prices, and consistent buying interest. In the absence of clear directional signals, markets are expected to remain range-bound with a cautious undertone, highlighting the need for a disciplined and risk-aware investment approach,” Ponmudi said.

On Friday, the Indian stock market closed significantly lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below the 23,900 mark. The Sensex tumbled 999.79 points, or 1.29%, to finish at 76,664.21, while the Nifty 50 declined 275.10 points, or 1.14%, to settle at 23,897.95.

Coal India Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Coal India's EBITDA to improve QoQ over better operating leverage. “Coal production/offtake improved QoQ in 4Q. E-auction premium to improve on account of import disruptions,” the firm said.

Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities believes that weak dispatches of 198 mn tons (-2% yoy) in 4QFY26 will affect earnings during the quarter. “Blended realizations of Rs1,707/ton (+1% yoy) in 4QFY26 and e-auction realizations of Rs2,573/ton (- 2% yoy, but higher qoq),” it said.

UltraTech Cement Q4 results preview Motilal Oswal anticipates UltraTech Cement's sales volume to increase by 11% year-on-year (YoY) and EBITDA to reach Rs1,148 in the March quarter.

“Blended realization is estimated to increase 2% YoY. RMC revenue may grow 10% YoY, whereas white cement revenue is expected to decline 9% YoY. Variable cost/t is expected to increase ~3% YoY and opex/t is expected to increase 2% YoY,” the firm said.

Here's a list of companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 on Monday, 27 April -

S.no. Company Name 1 UltraTech Cement 2 Coal India 3 Varun Beverages 4 AU Small Finance Bank 5 Bajaj Housing Finance 6 Adani Total Gas 7 SBI Cards & Payment Services 8 Phoenix Mills 9 Nippon Life India Asset Management 10 Supreme Industries 11 Piramal Finance 12 City Union Bank 13 Punjab and Sind Bank 14 Jindal Saw 15 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 16 Kirloskar Pneumatic Company 17 Canara Robeco Asset Management Company 18 Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India 19 Rallis India 20 Websol Energy System 21 Bondada Engineering 22 AGI Greenpac 23 Aye Finance 24 Rossari Biotech 25 Prataap Snacks 26 Astec Lifesciences 27 Huhtamaki India 28 Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals 29 Kalind 30 Unicommerce Esolutions 31 Eco Recycling 32 Fabtech Technologies 33 Sunlite Recycling Industries 34 Kotyark Industries 35 Plastiblends India 36 Trishakti Industries 37 International Travel House 38 Fidel Softech 39 Umiya Buildcon 40 AVI Polymers 41 LKP Securities 42 Lykis 43 Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries 44 Shekhawati Industries 45 Mahip Industries 46 Pace E Commerce Ventures 47 Family Care Hospitals