Q4 results 2026: Coal India to Varun Beverages among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season has entered into the third week, around 47 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026 on Monday, 27 April.
Coal India, UltraTech Cement, Varun Beverages, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Housing Finance, Adani Total Gas, SBI Cards and Payments are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.
According to Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money, the ongoing Q4 earnings season is likely to serve as a major trigger for stock-specific movements, as investors closely monitor financial results, management guidance, and sector outlooks to reassess earnings visibility and valuation comfort across segments. The performance of heavyweight stocks and key sectors will continue to play a crucial role in shaping the broader market trend.
“Overall, while positive developments could support a recovery, the durability of any upward momentum will hinge on easing geopolitical tensions, softer crude oil prices, and consistent buying interest. In the absence of clear directional signals, markets are expected to remain range-bound with a cautious undertone, highlighting the need for a disciplined and risk-aware investment approach,” Ponmudi said.
On Friday, the Indian stock market closed significantly lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below the 23,900 mark. The Sensex tumbled 999.79 points, or 1.29%, to finish at 76,664.21, while the Nifty 50 declined 275.10 points, or 1.14%, to settle at 23,897.95.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Coal India's EBITDA to improve QoQ over better operating leverage. “Coal production/offtake improved QoQ in 4Q. E-auction premium to improve on account of import disruptions,” the firm said.
Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities believes that weak dispatches of 198 mn tons (-2% yoy) in 4QFY26 will affect earnings during the quarter. “Blended realizations of Rs1,707/ton (+1% yoy) in 4QFY26 and e-auction realizations of Rs2,573/ton (- 2% yoy, but higher qoq),” it said.
Motilal Oswal anticipates UltraTech Cement's sales volume to increase by 11% year-on-year (YoY) and EBITDA to reach Rs1,148 in the March quarter.
“Blended realization is estimated to increase 2% YoY. RMC revenue may grow 10% YoY, whereas white cement revenue is expected to decline 9% YoY. Variable cost/t is expected to increase ~3% YoY and opex/t is expected to increase 2% YoY,” the firm said.
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|UltraTech Cement
|2
|Coal India
|3
|Varun Beverages
|4
|AU Small Finance Bank
|5
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|6
|Adani Total Gas
|7
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|8
|Phoenix Mills
|9
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|10
|Supreme Industries
|11
|Piramal Finance
|12
|City Union Bank
|13
|Punjab and Sind Bank
|14
|Jindal Saw
|15
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|16
|Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
|17
|Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
|18
|Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
|19
|Rallis India
|20
|Websol Energy System
|21
|Bondada Engineering
|22
|AGI Greenpac
|23
|Aye Finance
|24
|Rossari Biotech
|25
|Prataap Snacks
|26
|Astec Lifesciences
|27
|Huhtamaki India
|28
|Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
|29
|Kalind
|30
|Unicommerce Esolutions
|31
|Eco Recycling
|32
|Fabtech Technologies
|33
|Sunlite Recycling Industries
|34
|Kotyark Industries
|35
|Plastiblends India
|36
|Trishakti Industries
|37
|International Travel House
|38
|Fidel Softech
|39
|Umiya Buildcon
|40
|AVI Polymers
|41
|LKP Securities
|42
|Lykis
|43
|Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries
|44
|Shekhawati Industries
|45
|Mahip Industries
|46
|Pace E Commerce Ventures
|47
|Family Care Hospitals
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.