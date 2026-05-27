Q4 results 2026: GMR Airports to Cummins India among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season is nearing to end, around 300 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Wednesday, 27 May.

GMR Airports, Cummins India, Physicswallah, PC Jeweller, Bata India, Cello World are among the companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today.

GMR Airports Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities factor in 1% year-on-year (YoY) higher pax volumes on back of contained domestic capacity of market leader and disruption in international volumes in March.

“We anticipate a higher 38% YoY growth. The divergence is on account of growth in other revenues beyond the top-3 assets (~25% impact), aero yield for Delhi (10% impact) and higher growth in non-aero per pax (3% impact),” the firm said in a note.

The firm further expects consolidated EBITDA to grow 53% yoy due to nil cost associated with increase in Delhi's Aero yield and consolidation of cargo/duty-free businesses in Delhi airport (nil revenue share).

Cummins India Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expect Cummins India's revenue to grow 16% YoY, driven by the low base of powergen, industrial, and distribution last year.

“Demand has remained strong for powergen in mid-kva and HHP ranges. The industrial segment can also benefit from improved activity in Jan-Feb. Exports in the near term can see an impact on 3-4% of revenues from the Middle East,” the firm said.

It further expects EBITDA margin to contract by 110bp quarter-to-quarter (QoQ), which benefited in 3QFY26 from the one-offs. On a YoY basis, it further expects a 150bp contraction.

“In the near-term, we expect demand for Powergen to remain healthy, the Industrial segment to see sequential recovery, distribution revenues to remain strong, and exports to be volatile due to the ongoing war,” it added.

Bata India Q4 results preview MOFSL believes that Bata India's revenue growth to remain muted at 1.6% YoY, owing to weak consumer sentiment. Meanwhile, it expects that the EBITDA margin to contract 35bp YoY, largely due to lower gross margin.

It further anticipates adjusted profit after tax (PAT) to decline by 13% YoY due to lower other income.

Here's a full list of companies to declare Q4 results 2026 on Wednesday, 27 May -

S.No. Company Name 1 Cummins India 2 GMR Airports 3 Physicswallah 4 Aditya Infotech 5 Gillette India 6 KIOCL 7 Asahi India Glass 8 Elgi Equipments 9 Gabriel India 10 PG Electroplast 11 Esab India 12 Swan Defence and Heavy Industries 13 Bata India 14 PC Jeweller 15 Cello World 16 Varroc Engineering 17 Time Technoplast 18 Axiscades Technologies 19 Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys 20 ISGEC Heavy Engineering 21 Sky Gold and Diamonds 22 FDC 23 Supriya Lifescience 24 Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities 25 Gulf Oil Lubricants India 26 Goldiam International 27 Bannariamman Sugars 28 OnEMI Technology Solutions 29 National Fertilizers 30 Ashiana Housing 31 Indostar Capital Finance 32 Marine Electricals India 33 Marathon Nextgen Realty 34 West Coast Paper Mills 35 Ramky Infrastructure 36 Vadilal Industries 37 TVS Srichakra 38 Hikal 39 Ramco Industries 40 Jaykay Enterprises 41 HPL Electric and Power 42 DCX Systems 43 Arkade Developers 44 MM Forgings 45 ADVAIT ENERGY TRANSITIONS 46 Bajel Projects 47 TCI Express 48 Shalby 49 Arman Financial Services 50 Thejo Engineering 51 One Point One Solutions 52 Algoquant Fintech 53 iValue Infosolutions 54 Orient Technologies 55 NINtec SYSTEMS 56 Quadrant Future Tek 57 Macpower CNC Machines 58 Roto Pumps 59 Kapston Services 60 IZMO 61 GKW 62 Himatsingka Seide 63 Dharmaj Crop Guard 64 Regaal Resources 65 Munjal Auto Industries 66 Oriental Rail Infrastructure 67 Stanley Lifestyles 68 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri 69 Sahasra Electronic Solutions 70 Bajaj Steel Industries 71 STEL Holdings 72 DPSC 73 Likhitha Infrastructure 74 Uni Abex Alloy Products 75 Uniphos Enterprises 76 Ritco Logistics 77 RNFI Services 78 Kamdhenu 79 Ganesh Benzoplast 80 Best Agrolife 81 Foce India 82 Supreme Power Equipment 83 Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals 84 Euro India Fresh Foods 85 Empire Industries 86 Focus Lighting & Fixtures 87 Coffee Day Enterprises 88 BMW Ventures 89 Dhunseri Investments 90 RDB Infrastructure and Power 91 KELTECH Energies 92 ORIENT CERATECH 93 AB Cotspin India 94 Prevest Denpro 95 Singer India 96 Emami Realty 97 Suratwwala Business Group 98 Nimbus Projects 99 Nikhil Adhesives 100 Shivalik Rasayan 101 Kesoram Industries 102 ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company 103 Delton Cables 104 Goodricke Group 105 Tiger Logistics India 106 Shreeji Global FMCG 107 Anjani Portland Cement 108 Shiv Texchem 109 Varvee Global 110 Andhra Petro 111 Apollo Sindoori Hotels 112 Mercantile Ventures 113 Bombay Oxygen Investments 114 Om Freight Forwarders 115 Mason Infratech 116 Cool Caps Industries 117 BCC Fuba India 118 U. Y. Fincorp 119 Nitin Castings 120 Empower India 121 KCP Sugar Ind Corp 122 VVIP Infratech 123 RDB Rasayans 124 Univastu India 125 Shardul Securities 126 Alfred Herbert (India) 127 Global Vectra Helicorp 128 Finbud Financial Services 129 Veer Global Infraconstruction 130 VIP Clothing 131 DSM Fresh Foods 132 Bimetal Bearings 133 Ramdevbaba Solvent 134 Shiva Texyarn 135 Cospower Engineering 136 Ucal 137 Brady and Morris Engineering Company 138 Emerald Finance 139 Surani Steel Tubes 140 Aspinwall and Company 141 Rex Pipes & Cables Industries 142 Star Delta Transformers 143 SC Agrotech 144 GLEN Industries 145 Paul Merchants 146 CHL 147 Worth Investment & Trading 148 Shri Dinesh Mills 149 GP Petroleums 150 Madhav Copper 151 Kanishk Steel Industries 152 Natural Capsules 153 BD Industries Pune 154 Shubhshree Biofuels Energy 155 Alan Scott Enterprises 156 Meta Infotech 157 EPW India 158 Ovobel Foods 159 Pervasive Commodities 160 Shyam Dhani Industries 161 Bal Pharma 162 Alphageo (India) 163 WH Brady and Company 164 Rappid Valves India 165 Spectrum Talent Management 166 Intrasoft Technologies 167 Achyut Healthcare 168 Lakshya Powertech 169 Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services 170 Krishanveer Forge 171 Thacker and Company 172 Nephro Care India 173 Magnum Ventures 174 Godavari Drugs 175 Viram Suvarn 176 Emiac Technologies 177 Party Cruisers 178 Purv Flexipack 179 Milgrey Finance & Investments 180 Concord Drugs 181 United Heat Transfer 182 Loyal Textiles Mills 183 Lovable Lingerie 184 Gautam Exim