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Q4 results 2026: GMR Airports to Cummins India among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: Around 300 companies are scheduled to release their Q4 results on Wednesday, 27 May. Here's a full list of companies to release results, along with preview.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published27 May 2026, 07:54 AM IST
Q4 results 2026: GMR Airports, Cummins India, Physicswallah, PC Jeweller, Bata India, Cello World are among the companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today.
Q4 results 2026: GMR Airports, Cummins India, Physicswallah, PC Jeweller, Bata India, Cello World are among the companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today.
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Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season is nearing to end, around 300 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Wednesday, 27 May.

GMR Airports, Cummins India, Physicswallah, PC Jeweller, Bata India, Cello World are among the companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today.

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GMR Airports Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities factor in 1% year-on-year (YoY) higher pax volumes on back of contained domestic capacity of market leader and disruption in international volumes in March.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex Prediction: How Indian stock market is expected to trade today

“We anticipate a higher 38% YoY growth. The divergence is on account of growth in other revenues beyond the top-3 assets (~25% impact), aero yield for Delhi (10% impact) and higher growth in non-aero per pax (3% impact),” the firm said in a note.

The firm further expects consolidated EBITDA to grow 53% yoy due to nil cost associated with increase in Delhi's Aero yield and consolidation of cargo/duty-free businesses in Delhi airport (nil revenue share).

Cummins India Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expect Cummins India's revenue to grow 16% YoY, driven by the low base of powergen, industrial, and distribution last year.

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“Demand has remained strong for powergen in mid-kva and HHP ranges. The industrial segment can also benefit from improved activity in Jan-Feb. Exports in the near term can see an impact on 3-4% of revenues from the Middle East,” the firm said.

It further expects EBITDA margin to contract by 110bp quarter-to-quarter (QoQ), which benefited in 3QFY26 from the one-offs. On a YoY basis, it further expects a 150bp contraction.

“In the near-term, we expect demand for Powergen to remain healthy, the Industrial segment to see sequential recovery, distribution revenues to remain strong, and exports to be volatile due to the ongoing war,” it added.

Bata India Q4 results preview

MOFSL believes that Bata India's revenue growth to remain muted at 1.6% YoY, owing to weak consumer sentiment. Meanwhile, it expects that the EBITDA margin to contract 35bp YoY, largely due to lower gross margin.

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It further anticipates adjusted profit after tax (PAT) to decline by 13% YoY due to lower other income.

Also Read | Stocks to watch: GMR Airports, ONGC, Coal India among 10 shares in focus today

Here's a full list of companies to declare Q4 results 2026 on Wednesday, 27 May -

S.No.Company Name
1Cummins India
2GMR Airports
3Physicswallah
4Aditya Infotech
5Gillette India
6KIOCL
7Asahi India Glass
8Elgi Equipments
9Gabriel India
10PG Electroplast
11Esab India
12Swan Defence and Heavy Industries
13Bata India
14PC Jeweller
15Cello World
16Varroc Engineering
17Time Technoplast
18Axiscades Technologies
19Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
20ISGEC Heavy Engineering
21Sky Gold and Diamonds
22FDC
23Supriya Lifescience
24Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
25Gulf Oil Lubricants India
26Goldiam International
27Bannariamman Sugars
28OnEMI Technology Solutions
29National Fertilizers
30Ashiana Housing
31Indostar Capital Finance
32Marine Electricals India
33Marathon Nextgen Realty
34West Coast Paper Mills
35Ramky Infrastructure
36Vadilal Industries
37TVS Srichakra
38Hikal
39Ramco Industries
40Jaykay Enterprises
41HPL Electric and Power
42DCX Systems
43Arkade Developers
44MM Forgings
45ADVAIT ENERGY TRANSITIONS
46Bajel Projects
47TCI Express
48Shalby
49Arman Financial Services
50Thejo Engineering
51One Point One Solutions
52Algoquant Fintech
53iValue Infosolutions
54Orient Technologies
55NINtec SYSTEMS
56Quadrant Future Tek
57Macpower CNC Machines
58Roto Pumps
59Kapston Services
60IZMO
61GKW
62Himatsingka Seide
63Dharmaj Crop Guard
64Regaal Resources
65Munjal Auto Industries
66Oriental Rail Infrastructure
67Stanley Lifestyles
68Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
69Sahasra Electronic Solutions
70Bajaj Steel Industries
71STEL Holdings
72DPSC
73Likhitha Infrastructure
74Uni Abex Alloy Products
75Uniphos Enterprises
76Ritco Logistics
77RNFI Services
78Kamdhenu
79Ganesh Benzoplast
80Best Agrolife
81Foce India
82Supreme Power Equipment
83Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
84Euro India Fresh Foods
85Empire Industries
86Focus Lighting & Fixtures
87Coffee Day Enterprises
88BMW Ventures
89Dhunseri Investments
90RDB Infrastructure and Power
91KELTECH Energies
92ORIENT CERATECH
93AB Cotspin India
94Prevest Denpro
95Singer India
96Emami Realty
97Suratwwala Business Group
98Nimbus Projects
99Nikhil Adhesives
100Shivalik Rasayan
101Kesoram Industries
102ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company
103Delton Cables
104Goodricke Group
105Tiger Logistics India
106Shreeji Global FMCG
107Anjani Portland Cement
108Shiv Texchem
109Varvee Global
110Andhra Petro
111Apollo Sindoori Hotels
112Mercantile Ventures
113Bombay Oxygen Investments
114Om Freight Forwarders
115Mason Infratech
116Cool Caps Industries
117BCC Fuba India
118U. Y. Fincorp
119Nitin Castings
120Empower India
121KCP Sugar Ind Corp
122VVIP Infratech
123RDB Rasayans
124Univastu India
125Shardul Securities
126Alfred Herbert (India)
127Global Vectra Helicorp
128Finbud Financial Services
129Veer Global Infraconstruction
130VIP Clothing
131DSM Fresh Foods
132Bimetal Bearings
133Ramdevbaba Solvent
134Shiva Texyarn
135Cospower Engineering
136Ucal
137Brady and Morris Engineering Company
138Emerald Finance
139Surani Steel Tubes
140Aspinwall and Company
141Rex Pipes & Cables Industries
142Star Delta Transformers
143SC Agrotech
144GLEN Industries
145Paul Merchants
146CHL
147Worth Investment & Trading
148Shri Dinesh Mills
149GP Petroleums
150Madhav Copper
151Kanishk Steel Industries
152Natural Capsules
153BD Industries Pune
154Shubhshree Biofuels Energy
155Alan Scott Enterprises
156Meta Infotech
157EPW India
158Ovobel Foods
159Pervasive Commodities
160Shyam Dhani Industries
161Bal Pharma
162Alphageo (India)
163WH Brady and Company
164Rappid Valves India
165Spectrum Talent Management
166Intrasoft Technologies
167Achyut Healthcare
168Lakshya Powertech
169Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services
170Krishanveer Forge
171Thacker and Company
172Nephro Care India
173Magnum Ventures
174Godavari Drugs
175Viram Suvarn
176Emiac Technologies
177Party Cruisers
178Purv Flexipack
179Milgrey Finance & Investments
180Concord Drugs
181United Heat Transfer
182Loyal Textiles Mills
183Lovable Lingerie
184Gautam Exim

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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