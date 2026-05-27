Q4 results 2026: GMR Airports to Cummins India among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season is nearing to end, around 300 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Wednesday, 27 May.
GMR Airports, Cummins India, Physicswallah, PC Jeweller, Bata India, Cello World are among the companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities factor in 1% year-on-year (YoY) higher pax volumes on back of contained domestic capacity of market leader and disruption in international volumes in March.
“We anticipate a higher 38% YoY growth. The divergence is on account of growth in other revenues beyond the top-3 assets (~25% impact), aero yield for Delhi (10% impact) and higher growth in non-aero per pax (3% impact),” the firm said in a note.
The firm further expects consolidated EBITDA to grow 53% yoy due to nil cost associated with increase in Delhi's Aero yield and consolidation of cargo/duty-free businesses in Delhi airport (nil revenue share).
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expect Cummins India's revenue to grow 16% YoY, driven by the low base of powergen, industrial, and distribution last year.
“Demand has remained strong for powergen in mid-kva and HHP ranges. The industrial segment can also benefit from improved activity in Jan-Feb. Exports in the near term can see an impact on 3-4% of revenues from the Middle East,” the firm said.
It further expects EBITDA margin to contract by 110bp quarter-to-quarter (QoQ), which benefited in 3QFY26 from the one-offs. On a YoY basis, it further expects a 150bp contraction.
“In the near-term, we expect demand for Powergen to remain healthy, the Industrial segment to see sequential recovery, distribution revenues to remain strong, and exports to be volatile due to the ongoing war,” it added.
MOFSL believes that Bata India's revenue growth to remain muted at 1.6% YoY, owing to weak consumer sentiment. Meanwhile, it expects that the EBITDA margin to contract 35bp YoY, largely due to lower gross margin.
It further anticipates adjusted profit after tax (PAT) to decline by 13% YoY due to lower other income.
|S.No.
|Company Name
|1
|Cummins India
|2
|GMR Airports
|3
|Physicswallah
|4
|Aditya Infotech
|5
|Gillette India
|6
|KIOCL
|7
|Asahi India Glass
|8
|Elgi Equipments
|9
|Gabriel India
|10
|PG Electroplast
|11
|Esab India
|12
|Swan Defence and Heavy Industries
|13
|Bata India
|14
|PC Jeweller
|15
|Cello World
|16
|Varroc Engineering
|17
|Time Technoplast
|18
|Axiscades Technologies
|19
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|20
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|21
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|22
|FDC
|23
|Supriya Lifescience
|24
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|25
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|26
|Goldiam International
|27
|Bannariamman Sugars
|28
|OnEMI Technology Solutions
|29
|National Fertilizers
|30
|Ashiana Housing
|31
|Indostar Capital Finance
|32
|Marine Electricals India
|33
|Marathon Nextgen Realty
|34
|West Coast Paper Mills
|35
|Ramky Infrastructure
|36
|Vadilal Industries
|37
|TVS Srichakra
|38
|Hikal
|39
|Ramco Industries
|40
|Jaykay Enterprises
|41
|HPL Electric and Power
|42
|DCX Systems
|43
|Arkade Developers
|44
|MM Forgings
|45
|ADVAIT ENERGY TRANSITIONS
|46
|Bajel Projects
|47
|TCI Express
|48
|Shalby
|49
|Arman Financial Services
|50
|Thejo Engineering
|51
|One Point One Solutions
|52
|Algoquant Fintech
|53
|iValue Infosolutions
|54
|Orient Technologies
|55
|NINtec SYSTEMS
|56
|Quadrant Future Tek
|57
|Macpower CNC Machines
|58
|Roto Pumps
|59
|Kapston Services
|60
|IZMO
|61
|GKW
|62
|Himatsingka Seide
|63
|Dharmaj Crop Guard
|64
|Regaal Resources
|65
|Munjal Auto Industries
|66
|Oriental Rail Infrastructure
|67
|Stanley Lifestyles
|68
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|69
|Sahasra Electronic Solutions
|70
|Bajaj Steel Industries
|71
|STEL Holdings
|72
|DPSC
|73
|Likhitha Infrastructure
|74
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|75
|Uniphos Enterprises
|76
|Ritco Logistics
|77
|RNFI Services
|78
|Kamdhenu
|79
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|80
|Best Agrolife
|81
|Foce India
|82
|Supreme Power Equipment
|83
|Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
|84
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|85
|Empire Industries
|86
|Focus Lighting & Fixtures
|87
|Coffee Day Enterprises
|88
|BMW Ventures
|89
|Dhunseri Investments
|90
|RDB Infrastructure and Power
|91
|KELTECH Energies
|92
|ORIENT CERATECH
|93
|AB Cotspin India
|94
|Prevest Denpro
|95
|Singer India
|96
|Emami Realty
|97
|Suratwwala Business Group
|98
|Nimbus Projects
|99
|Nikhil Adhesives
|100
|Shivalik Rasayan
|101
|Kesoram Industries
|102
|ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company
|103
|Delton Cables
|104
|Goodricke Group
|105
|Tiger Logistics India
|106
|Shreeji Global FMCG
|107
|Anjani Portland Cement
|108
|Shiv Texchem
|109
|Varvee Global
|110
|Andhra Petro
|111
|Apollo Sindoori Hotels
|112
|Mercantile Ventures
|113
|Bombay Oxygen Investments
|114
|Om Freight Forwarders
|115
|Mason Infratech
|116
|Cool Caps Industries
|117
|BCC Fuba India
|118
|U. Y. Fincorp
|119
|Nitin Castings
|120
|Empower India
|121
|KCP Sugar Ind Corp
|122
|VVIP Infratech
|123
|RDB Rasayans
|124
|Univastu India
|125
|Shardul Securities
|126
|Alfred Herbert (India)
|127
|Global Vectra Helicorp
|128
|Finbud Financial Services
|129
|Veer Global Infraconstruction
|130
|VIP Clothing
|131
|DSM Fresh Foods
|132
|Bimetal Bearings
|133
|Ramdevbaba Solvent
|134
|Shiva Texyarn
|135
|Cospower Engineering
|136
|Ucal
|137
|Brady and Morris Engineering Company
|138
|Emerald Finance
|139
|Surani Steel Tubes
|140
|Aspinwall and Company
|141
|Rex Pipes & Cables Industries
|142
|Star Delta Transformers
|143
|SC Agrotech
|144
|GLEN Industries
|145
|Paul Merchants
|146
|CHL
|147
|Worth Investment & Trading
|148
|Shri Dinesh Mills
|149
|GP Petroleums
|150
|Madhav Copper
|151
|Kanishk Steel Industries
|152
|Natural Capsules
|153
|BD Industries Pune
|154
|Shubhshree Biofuels Energy
|155
|Alan Scott Enterprises
|156
|Meta Infotech
|157
|EPW India
|158
|Ovobel Foods
|159
|Pervasive Commodities
|160
|Shyam Dhani Industries
|161
|Bal Pharma
|162
|Alphageo (India)
|163
|WH Brady and Company
|164
|Rappid Valves India
|165
|Spectrum Talent Management
|166
|Intrasoft Technologies
|167
|Achyut Healthcare
|168
|Lakshya Powertech
|169
|Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services
|170
|Krishanveer Forge
|171
|Thacker and Company
|172
|Nephro Care India
|173
|Magnum Ventures
|174
|Godavari Drugs
|175
|Viram Suvarn
|176
|Emiac Technologies
|177
|Party Cruisers
|178
|Purv Flexipack
|179
|Milgrey Finance & Investments
|180
|Concord Drugs
|181
|United Heat Transfer
|182
|Loyal Textiles Mills
|183
|Lovable Lingerie
|184
|Gautam Exim
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.