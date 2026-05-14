Q4 results 2026: HAL to IRFC among companies to declare Q4 results today; full list here

Q4 results 2026: Around 150 are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, amid the ongoing earnings season on Thursday, 14 May.
Hindustan Aeronautics, JSW Steel, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Muthoot Finance, Vishal Mega Mart, United Spirits, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Data Patterns (India), and Apollo Tyres are some of the companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.
On Wednesday, May 13, the Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — closed with marginal gains, ending their four-session losing streak. The Sensex edged up 50 points, or 0.07%, to settle at 74,608.98, while the Nifty 50 gained 33 points, or 0.14%, to close at 23,412.60.
People also ask
AI powered insights from this story
Around 150 companies are scheduled to release their Q4 financial results on May 14, 2026. Some of these include Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), JSW Steel, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Muthoot Finance.
Motilal Oswal expects HAL's revenue to decline 4% YoY due to delivery delays, while JSW Steel is expected to report a 1% YoY increase in standalone volume with higher steel realizations.
Tata Motors reported a 69.56% year-on-year jump in standalone profit to ₹2,406 crore for Q4 FY26. Total revenue from operations increased by 22.3% YoY to ₹24,452 crore.
Kotak expects Muthoot Finance to likely report a 12% YoY AUM growth in 4QFY26, with stable sequential spreads driven by flat yields and cost of borrowings.
For HAL, delays in deliveries of HTT-40 and LCA Mk1A are impacting revenue, and supply chain disruptions affect EBITDA margin. For JSW Steel, higher steel realizations and ramp-up of new JVML volumes are key factors.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects HAL's revenue to decline 4% YoY, mainly due to the delay in deliveries of HTT-40 and LCA Mk1A. It further anticipates EBITDA margin to contract 840bp YoY due to disrupted supply chains and an increase in the share of manufacturing in overall revenue.
According to the brokerage firm, key monitorables include the status of deliveries of Tejas Mk1A and HTT-40, updates on CATS warrior drone systems, NWC cycle, as well as execution ramp, any major provisions made, and margin sustainability.
The defence company had reported an order book of ₹2.54 trillion for FY26. “We cut our estimates and TP to ₹5,000 to factor in the lower pace of deliveries of Tejas Mk1A and other projects,” the firm said in a note.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expect JSW Steel to report standalone volume of 5.8 mn tons (+1% YoY, +5% QoQ) with new JVML volumes ramping up to 1.2 mn tons.
“We estimate steel realizations to increase by 7.4% QoQ (+10.5% YoY) on account of price hikes during the quarter. We estimate standalone EBITDA/ton to increase sequentially to Rs10,767/ton (+23% YoY, +41% QoQ), led by QoQ higher realizations, partially offset by higher coking coal prices during the quarter,” the firm said in a note.
Kotak expects Muthoot Finance' will likely report 12% YoY AUM growth in 4QFY26 (up 4% QoQ). The brokerage firm also anticipates spreads to remain stable sequentially driven by QoQ flat yields and cost of borrowings.
“Cost/AUM will likely moderate to 2.6% in 4QFY26 (2.5-3.3% in the previous four quarters). We pen down credit cost of 36 bps in 4QFY26E (0.15-0.5% in the previous four quarters),” the firm said.
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|JSW Steel
|2
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|3
|Muthoot Finance
|4
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|5
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|6
|Siemens Energy India
|7
|United Spirits
|8
|Vishal Mega Mart
|9
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|10
|Voltas
|11
|Endurance Technologies
|12
|Global Health
|13
|Apollo Tyres
|14
|Data Patterns (India)
|15
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|16
|Sai Life Sciences
|17
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|18
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|19
|Kalpataru Projects International
|20
|Carborundum Universal
|21
|TD Power Systems
|22
|Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
|23
|Chalet Hotels
|24
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|25
|LT Foods
|26
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|27
|Alivus Life Sciences
|28
|Shadowfax Technologies
|29
|Clean Science & Technology
|30
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|31
|Akums Drugs Pharmaceuticals
|32
|KRBL
|33
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|34
|Dilip Buildcon
|35
|EPL
|36
|India Glycols
|37
|Pricol
|38
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|39
|Welspun Enterprises
|40
|Pearl Global Industries
|41
|Galaxy Surfactants
|42
|Saregama India
|43
|Prism Johnson
|44
|Sheela Foam
|45
|Hindustan Construction Company
|46
|CMS Info Systems
|47
|Senores Pharmaceuticals
|48
|Centum Electronics
|49
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|50
|JTEKT India
|51
|Pitti Engineering
|52
|Rashi Peripherals
|53
|Sundaram-Clayton
|54
|Hubtown
|55
|Deep Industries
|56
|Standard Engineering Technology
|57
|Patel Engineering Company
|58
|Venkys
|59
|Deccan Gold Mines
|60
|Ceinsys Tech
|61
|Mukand
|62
|Nilkamal
|63
|Indian Hume Pipe Company
|64
|J G Chemicals
|65
|Beta Drugs
|66
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|67
|Meghmani Organics
|68
|Allcargo Logistics
|69
|Andhra Paper Limited
|70
|Raj Rayon Industries
|71
|Gala Precision Engineering
|72
|TAC Infosec
|73
|Creative Newtech
|74
|NIIT
|75
|Matrimony.com
|76
|Borana Weaves
|77
|Gayatri Projects
|78
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|79
|Cellecor Gadgets
|80
|Menon Bearings
|81
|Vivid Electromech
|82
|Shree Ganesh Remedies
|83
|Transindia Real Estate
|84
|India Finsec
|85
|WS Industries
|86
|RBZ Jewellers
|87
|Parth Electricals & Engineering
|88
|Workmates Core2Cloud Solution
|89
|Niyogin Fintech Ltd
|90
|Forbes Gokak
|91
|Valiant Laboratories
|92
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|93
|Systango Technologies
|94
|Mold Tek Technologies
|95
|Atal Realtech
|96
|Nicco Park and Resorts
|97
|Poddar Pigments
|98
|Comfort Intech
|99
|Sharp India
|100
|Simmonds-Marshall
|101
|Graviss Hospitality
|102
|Sadhav Shipping
|103
|Sanjivani Parenteral
|104
|Eleganz Interiors
|105
|Kritika Wires
|106
|Winsome Textile Industries
|107
|Bambino Agro Industries
|108
|Crown Lifters
|109
|Chemcrux Enterprises
|110
|Ganges Securities
|111
|Resonance Specialities
|112
|GTL
|113
|Hindcon Chemicals
|114
|Par Drugs & Chemicals
|115
|BEW Engineering
|116
|Fiberweb India
|117
|Diensten Tech
|118
|Fervent Synergies
|119
|Suntech Infra Solutions
|120
|Abhinav Capital Services
|121
|Shubham Polyspin
|122
|B. N. Rathi Securities
|123
|Dynavision
|124
|Comfort Fincap
|125
|Atlas Cycle Industries
|126
|Onyx Biotec
|127
|Aatmaj Healthcare
|128
|Mangalam Drugs & Organics
|129
|Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company
|130
|Walchand Peoplefirst
|131
|Biogen Pharmachem Industries
|132
|Arigato Universe
|133
|Vani Commercials
|134
|Elnet Technologies
|135
|Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Ltd
|136
|Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
|137
|Paragon Finance
|138
|Jai Mata Rolled Glass
|139
|Kunststoffe Industries
|140
|Cubical Financial Services
|141
|Moongipa Capital Finance
|142
|Saptak Chem And Business
|143
|Pratiksha Chemicals
|144
|Ashish Polyplast
|145
|Indo Euro Indchem
|146
|Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab)
|147
|Mystic Electronics
|148
|Padmanabh Industries
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.