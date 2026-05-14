Q4 results 2026: HAL to IRFC among companies to declare Q4 results today; full list here

On Wednesday, May 13, the Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — closed with marginal gains, ending their four-session losing streak. The Sensex edged up 50 points, or 0.07%, to settle at 74,608.98, while the Nifty 50 gained 33 points, or 0.14%, to close at 23,412.60.

Hindustan Aeronautics, JSW Steel, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Muthoot Finance, Vishal Mega Mart, United Spirits, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Data Patterns (India), and Apollo Tyres are some of the companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today .

Q4 results 2026 : Around 150 are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, amid the ongoing earnings season on Thursday, 14 May.

For HAL, delays in deliveries of HTT-40 and LCA Mk1A are impacting revenue, and supply chain disruptions affect EBITDA margin. For JSW Steel, higher steel realizations and ramp-up of new JVML volumes are key factors.

What factors are influencing the Q4 results for companies like HAL and JSW Steel?

Kotak expects Muthoot Finance to likely report a 12% YoY AUM growth in 4QFY26, with stable sequential spreads driven by flat yields and cost of borrowings.

Tata Motors reported a 69.56% year-on-year jump in standalone profit to ₹2,406 crore for Q4 FY26. Total revenue from operations increased by 22.3% YoY to ₹24,452 crore.

Motilal Oswal expects HAL's revenue to decline 4% YoY due to delivery delays, while JSW Steel is expected to report a 1% YoY increase in standalone volume with higher steel realizations.

What are the Q4 results previews for HAL and JSW Steel?

Around 150 companies are scheduled to release their Q4 financial results on May 14, 2026. Some of these include Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), JSW Steel, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Muthoot Finance.

Which companies are scheduled to release their Q4 results on May 14, 2026?

Hindustan Aeronautics Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects HAL's revenue to decline 4% YoY, mainly due to the delay in deliveries of HTT-40 and LCA Mk1A. It further anticipates EBITDA margin to contract 840bp YoY due to disrupted supply chains and an increase in the share of manufacturing in overall revenue.

According to the brokerage firm, key monitorables include the status of deliveries of Tejas Mk1A and HTT-40, updates on CATS warrior drone systems, NWC cycle, as well as execution ramp, any major provisions made, and margin sustainability.

The defence company had reported an order book of ₹2.54 trillion for FY26. “We cut our estimates and TP to ₹5,000 to factor in the lower pace of deliveries of Tejas Mk1A and other projects,” the firm said in a note.

JSW Steel Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expect JSW Steel to report standalone volume of 5.8 mn tons (+1% YoY, +5% QoQ) with new JVML volumes ramping up to 1.2 mn tons.

“We estimate steel realizations to increase by 7.4% QoQ (+10.5% YoY) on account of price hikes during the quarter. We estimate standalone EBITDA/ton to increase sequentially to Rs10,767/ton (+23% YoY, +41% QoQ), led by QoQ higher realizations, partially offset by higher coking coal prices during the quarter,” the firm said in a note.

Muthoot Finance Q4 results preview

Kotak expects Muthoot Finance' will likely report 12% YoY AUM growth in 4QFY26 (up 4% QoQ). The brokerage firm also anticipates spreads to remain stable sequentially driven by QoQ flat yields and cost of borrowings.

“Cost/AUM will likely moderate to 2.6% in 4QFY26 (2.5-3.3% in the previous four quarters). We pen down credit cost of 36 bps in 4QFY26E (0.15-0.5% in the previous four quarters),” the firm said.