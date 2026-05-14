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Q4 results 2026: HAL to IRFC among companies to declare Q4 results today; full list here

Q4 results 2026: More than 145 companies are scheduled to release their Q4 results today. Here's preview and full list companies to declare earnings on Thursday.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published14 May 2026, 08:07 AM IST
Stock market today: On Wednesday, May 13, the Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — closed with marginal gains, ending their four-session losing streak.
Stock market today: On Wednesday, May 13, the Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — closed with marginal gains, ending their four-session losing streak.(REUTERS)
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Q4 results 2026: Around 150 are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, amid the ongoing earnings season on Thursday, 14 May.

Hindustan Aeronautics, JSW Steel, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Muthoot Finance, Vishal Mega Mart, United Spirits, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Data Patterns (India), and Apollo Tyres are some of the companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

On Wednesday, May 13, the Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — closed with marginal gains, ending their four-session losing streak. The Sensex edged up 50 points, or 0.07%, to settle at 74,608.98, while the Nifty 50 gained 33 points, or 0.14%, to close at 23,412.60.

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AI powered insights from this story

1
Which companies are scheduled to release their Q4 results on May 14, 2026?

Around 150 companies are scheduled to release their Q4 financial results on May 14, 2026. Some of these include Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), JSW Steel, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Muthoot Finance.

2
What are the Q4 results previews for HAL and JSW Steel?

Motilal Oswal expects HAL's revenue to decline 4% YoY due to delivery delays, while JSW Steel is expected to report a 1% YoY increase in standalone volume with higher steel realizations.

3
How did Tata Motors perform in its Q4 FY26 results?

Tata Motors reported a 69.56% year-on-year jump in standalone profit to ₹2,406 crore for Q4 FY26. Total revenue from operations increased by 22.3% YoY to ₹24,452 crore.

4
What is the outlook for Muthoot Finance's Q4 FY26 performance?

Kotak expects Muthoot Finance to likely report a 12% YoY AUM growth in 4QFY26, with stable sequential spreads driven by flat yields and cost of borrowings.

5
What factors are influencing the Q4 results for companies like HAL and JSW Steel?

For HAL, delays in deliveries of HTT-40 and LCA Mk1A are impacting revenue, and supply chain disruptions affect EBITDA margin. For JSW Steel, higher steel realizations and ramp-up of new JVML volumes are key factors.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex Prediction: How Indian stock market is expected to trade today

Hindustan Aeronautics Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects HAL's revenue to decline 4% YoY, mainly due to the delay in deliveries of HTT-40 and LCA Mk1A. It further anticipates EBITDA margin to contract 840bp YoY due to disrupted supply chains and an increase in the share of manufacturing in overall revenue.

According to the brokerage firm, key monitorables include the status of deliveries of Tejas Mk1A and HTT-40, updates on CATS warrior drone systems, NWC cycle, as well as execution ramp, any major provisions made, and margin sustainability.

The defence company had reported an order book of 2.54 trillion for FY26. “We cut our estimates and TP to 5,000 to factor in the lower pace of deliveries of Tejas Mk1A and other projects,” the firm said in a note.

JSW Steel Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expect JSW Steel to report standalone volume of 5.8 mn tons (+1% YoY, +5% QoQ) with new JVML volumes ramping up to 1.2 mn tons.

“We estimate steel realizations to increase by 7.4% QoQ (+10.5% YoY) on account of price hikes during the quarter. We estimate standalone EBITDA/ton to increase sequentially to Rs10,767/ton (+23% YoY, +41% QoQ), led by QoQ higher realizations, partially offset by higher coking coal prices during the quarter,” the firm said in a note.

Muthoot Finance Q4 results preview

Kotak expects Muthoot Finance' will likely report 12% YoY AUM growth in 4QFY26 (up 4% QoQ). The brokerage firm also anticipates spreads to remain stable sequentially driven by QoQ flat yields and cost of borrowings.

“Cost/AUM will likely moderate to 2.6% in 4QFY26 (2.5-3.3% in the previous four quarters). We pen down credit cost of 36 bps in 4QFY26E (0.15-0.5% in the previous four quarters),” the firm said.

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Here's a full list of companies to report Q4 results on Thursday, 14 May -

S.no.Company Name
1JSW Steel
2Hindustan Aeronautics
3Muthoot Finance
4Indian Railway Finance Corporation
5Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
6Siemens Energy India
7United Spirits
8Vishal Mega Mart
9Housing & Urban Development Corporation
10Voltas
11Endurance Technologies
12Global Health
13Apollo Tyres
14Data Patterns (India)
15Kirloskar Oil Engines
16Sai Life Sciences
17Great Eastern Shipping Company
18Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
19Kalpataru Projects International
20Carborundum Universal
21TD Power Systems
22Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
23Chalet Hotels
24Allied Blenders & Distillers
25LT Foods
26Caplin Point Laboratories
27Alivus Life Sciences
28Shadowfax Technologies
29Clean Science & Technology
30P N Gadgil Jewellers
31Akums Drugs Pharmaceuticals
32KRBL
33Fujiyama Power Systems
34Dilip Buildcon
35EPL
36India Glycols
37Pricol
38KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
39Welspun Enterprises
40Pearl Global Industries
41Galaxy Surfactants
42Saregama India
43Prism Johnson
44Sheela Foam
45Hindustan Construction Company
46CMS Info Systems
47Senores Pharmaceuticals
48Centum Electronics
49Restaurant Brands Asia
50JTEKT India
51Pitti Engineering
52Rashi Peripherals
53Sundaram-Clayton
54Hubtown
55Deep Industries
56Standard Engineering Technology
57Patel Engineering Company
58Venkys
59Deccan Gold Mines
60Ceinsys Tech
61Mukand
62Nilkamal
63Indian Hume Pipe Company
64J G Chemicals
65Beta Drugs
66Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
67Meghmani Organics
68Allcargo Logistics
69Andhra Paper Limited
70Raj Rayon Industries
71Gala Precision Engineering
72TAC Infosec
73Creative Newtech
74NIIT
75Matrimony.com
76Borana Weaves
77Gayatri Projects
78Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
79Cellecor Gadgets
80Menon Bearings
81Vivid Electromech
82Shree Ganesh Remedies
83Transindia Real Estate
84India Finsec
85WS Industries
86RBZ Jewellers
87Parth Electricals & Engineering
88Workmates Core2Cloud Solution
89Niyogin Fintech Ltd
90Forbes Gokak
91Valiant Laboratories
92Vraj Iron & Steel
93Systango Technologies
94Mold Tek Technologies
95Atal Realtech
96Nicco Park and Resorts
97Poddar Pigments
98Comfort Intech
99Sharp India
100Simmonds-Marshall
101Graviss Hospitality
102Sadhav Shipping
103Sanjivani Parenteral
104Eleganz Interiors
105Kritika Wires
106Winsome Textile Industries
107Bambino Agro Industries
108Crown Lifters
109Chemcrux Enterprises
110Ganges Securities
111Resonance Specialities
112GTL
113Hindcon Chemicals
114Par Drugs & Chemicals
115BEW Engineering
116Fiberweb India
117Diensten Tech
118Fervent Synergies
119Suntech Infra Solutions
120Abhinav Capital Services
121Shubham Polyspin
122B. N. Rathi Securities
123Dynavision
124Comfort Fincap
125Atlas Cycle Industries
126Onyx Biotec
127Aatmaj Healthcare
128Mangalam Drugs & Organics
129Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company
130Walchand Peoplefirst
131Biogen Pharmachem Industries
132Arigato Universe
133Vani Commercials
134Elnet Technologies
135Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Ltd
136Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
137Paragon Finance
138Jai Mata Rolled Glass
139Kunststoffe Industries
140Cubical Financial Services
141Moongipa Capital Finance
142Saptak Chem And Business
143Pratiksha Chemicals
144Ashish Polyplast
145Indo Euro Indchem
146Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab)
147Mystic Electronics
148Padmanabh Industries

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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