Q4 results 2026: HCL Tech, Nestle India, Tata Elxsi among companies to declare earnings today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: With the earnings season now in full swing, about 15 companies are set to announce their financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Tuesday. HCL Tech, Nestle India, Persistent Systems, Tata Elxsi, Tata Investment Corporation, 360 ONE WAM are among the marquee companies to declare Q4 earnings FY26 today. “Today’s session is likely to be influenced significantly by stock-specific action as the earnings season gathers pace. Key companies in focus include HCL Technologies, Nestle India, and Tata Elxsi, all of which are scheduled to announce their results. Management commentary, particularly around demand visibility and margin outlook, will be closely tracked and could drive sectoral moves,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

On Monday, the Indian stock market closed with slight gains, as higher crude oil prices and lingering uncertainty over the US–Iran conflict weighed on investor sentiment. The BSE Sensex rose by 26.76 points, or 0.03%, to finish at 78,520.30, while the Nifty 50 advanced 11.30 points, or 0.05%, to close at 24,364.85. HCL Tech Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects HCL Technologies’ revenue to fall 1.7% sequentially, while posting 4.4% year-on-year growth. The expansion is likely to be driven by the IT services segment (+1.1%), partly offset by a seasonal drop in product revenues. The firm estimates a reported EBIT margin of 17.7% and an underlying margin of 18.5%, with margins impacted by an 80 bps restructuring charge. Gains from rupee depreciation are expected to be balanced out by wage revision-related pressures of around 50 bps. Kotak noted that the key focus will be on FY2027 revenue guidance. Support for HCL Tech is expected to come from ramp-up in a mega deal and increased exposure to lower AI-impacted IMS revenues. The brokerage anticipates the company to guide for 3–5% revenue growth excluding the acquisition of HPE’s telco solutions business. For the services segment, growth guidance is likely to be in the 4–6% range, implying a quarterly compound growth rate (CQGR) of 0.6–1.4%. Nestle India Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Nestle India to post 17% YoY growth in consolidated revenue. Domestic business is expected to grow 12%, led by volume. The growth is supported by the normalization of trade postGST implementation, according to the firm. “We expect GP margin contraction of 30bp YoY to 55.9%. We model an 80bp YoY contraction in EBITDA margin to 24.8%,” the brokerage firm said.

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Tata Elxsi Q4 results preview The brokerage firm expect revenue to grow 2% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) CC in 3Q, led by recovery in HLS and Media & Communications. “HLS has been volatile but may stabilize, with growth broadly flat in 4Q. Media & Communications is expected to return to growth, supported by anticipated deal closures,” the firm said. The brokerage firm further anticipates margins to contract by 50bp QoQ, as the remaining wage hike impact (65–70bps) flows through in 4Q. Here's a list of companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today, April 21 -

S.No. Company Name 1 HCL Technologies 2 Nestle India 3 Persistent Systems 4 360 ONE WAM 5 Tata Investment Corporation 6 Tata Elxsi 7 Central Mine Planning & Design Institute 8 Transformers and Rectifiers India 9 Powerica 10 Sunteck Realty 11 Cyient DLM 12 Rajratan Global Wire 13 NDL Ventures 14 Mahindra EPC Irrigation 15 DB (International) Stock Brokers