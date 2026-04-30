Q4 results 2026: HUL to Adani Enterprises among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

“Earnings will drive stock-specific action. Adani Enterprises is in focus with its Q4 results, which could influence sentiment in infrastructure and capital goods. Hindustan Unilever will offer key insights into consumption trends and margin dynamics. The auto space also remains supported, with Maruti Suzuki India and CEAT Limited providing recent earnings momentum,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finserv, Indus Towers, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, IDBI Bank, and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today .

Q4 results 2026 : Amid the ongoing earnings season, more than 70 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026, on Thursday, 30 April.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended higher though it surrendered a large part of its intraday gains as investors booked profits at elevated levels, triggering a sharp late-session pullback in the benchmark indices. The Nifty 50 slipped around 170 points from its intraday high to close at 24,164, still registering a gain of 0.70% over the previous session. Likewise, the Sensex retreated 462 points from its peak of the day but managed to finish 0.82% higher at 77,520.

HUL Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects the FMCG giant's organic business to post 7% revenue growth led by 5% volume growth.

“Reported revenue growth has been 4% due to the demerger of the ice cream business. We model revenue growth of 5% in home care and personal care each, 12% in Beauty and Wellbeing, and 5% in F&B,” the firm said in a note.

Reported EBITDA margin is projected to expand by 50bp YoY to 23.6%. On an underlying, like-for-like basis, margins have contracted by ~20bp, the firm said.

However, at the reported level, margins benefit by 50–60bp due to the demerger of the ice cream business, which was a low-margin segment.

Indus Towers Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Indus Tower's profit after tax to rise 7.4% YoY to ₹173 crore in the March quarter; meanwhile, EBITDA is likely to surge 6.7% YoY and decline 2.1% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ).

“We expect EBITDA (adjusted for one-offs and provision write-offs) to decrease 2.1% qoq, led by higher costs and on a qoq basis. We model broadly stable qoq net tower additions of 3,500 and net tenancy additions of 6,125 for the quarter, driven by Vi's network expansion and Bharti's incremental rollouts,” the firm said in a note.

Bajaj Finserv Q4 results preview

MOFSL said that Bajaj Finserv's GWP growth is expected to remain subdued, hurt by soft momentum in the lumpy govt. health and crop segments. The combined ratio is expected to improve due to operational efficiency.

The brokerage firm further anticipates that overall APE growth in 4Q is projected to remain in double digits. VNB margin is expected to improve in Q4, driven by a shift in product mix toward traditional products, it said.