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Q4 results 2026: HUL to Adani Enterprises among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: More than 70 companies will release their Q4 earnings on Thursday, 30 April. Here's a complete list of firms to declare Q4 results today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated30 Apr 2026, 08:15 AM IST
Q4 results today: Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finserv, Indus Towers, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, IDBI Bank, and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.
Q4 results today: Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finserv, Indus Towers, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, IDBI Bank, and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.
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Q4 results 2026: Amid the ongoing earnings season, more than 70 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026, on Thursday, 30 April.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finserv, Indus Towers, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, IDBI Bank, and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

“Earnings will drive stock-specific action. Adani Enterprises is in focus with its Q4 results, which could influence sentiment in infrastructure and capital goods. Hindustan Unilever will offer key insights into consumption trends and margin dynamics. The auto space also remains supported, with Maruti Suzuki India and CEAT Limited providing recent earnings momentum,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

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On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended higher though it surrendered a large part of its intraday gains as investors booked profits at elevated levels, triggering a sharp late-session pullback in the benchmark indices. The Nifty 50 slipped around 170 points from its intraday high to close at 24,164, still registering a gain of 0.70% over the previous session. Likewise, the Sensex retreated 462 points from its peak of the day but managed to finish 0.82% higher at 77,520.

HUL Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects the FMCG giant's organic business to post 7% revenue growth led by 5% volume growth.

“Reported revenue growth has been 4% due to the demerger of the ice cream business. We model revenue growth of 5% in home care and personal care each, 12% in Beauty and Wellbeing, and 5% in F&B,” the firm said in a note.

Reported EBITDA margin is projected to expand by 50bp YoY to 23.6%. On an underlying, like-for-like basis, margins have contracted by ~20bp, the firm said.

However, at the reported level, margins benefit by 50–60bp due to the demerger of the ice cream business, which was a low-margin segment.

Indus Towers Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Indus Tower's profit after tax to rise 7.4% YoY to 173 crore in the March quarter; meanwhile, EBITDA is likely to surge 6.7% YoY and decline 2.1% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ).

“We expect EBITDA (adjusted for one-offs and provision write-offs) to decrease 2.1% qoq, led by higher costs and on a qoq basis. We model broadly stable qoq net tower additions of 3,500 and net tenancy additions of 6,125 for the quarter, driven by Vi's network expansion and Bharti's incremental rollouts,” the firm said in a note.

Bajaj Finserv Q4 results preview

MOFSL said that Bajaj Finserv's GWP growth is expected to remain subdued, hurt by soft momentum in the lumpy govt. health and crop segments. The combined ratio is expected to improve due to operational efficiency.

The brokerage firm further anticipates that overall APE growth in 4Q is projected to remain in double digits. VNB margin is expected to improve in Q4, driven by a shift in product mix toward traditional products, it said.

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Also Read | Stocks to watch: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, L&T among 10 shares in focus

Here's a complete list of companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 on Thursday, 30 April -

S.no.Company Name
1Hindustan Unilever
2Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
3Adani Enterprises
4Bajaj Finserv
5Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
6Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
7Indus Towers
8IDBI Bank
9National Aluminium Company
10Laurus Labs
11Sona BLW Precision Forgings
12Aster DM Healthcare
13Central Bank of India
14ACC
15Dr Lal PathLabs
16Acutaas Chemicals
17Kajaria Ceramics
18R R Kabel
19Capri Global Capital
20Sundram Fasteners
21National Securities Depository
22KSB
23HFCL
24Usha Martin
25Indiamart Intermesh
26PCBL Chemical
27Edelweiss Financial Services
28Godrej Agrovet
29Railtel Corporation of India
30Equitas Small Finance Bank
31Newgen Software Technologies
32LG Balakrishnan and Brothers
33SIS
34Smartworks Coworking Spaces
35PSP Projects
36Welspun Specialty Solutions
37Ideaforge Technology
38Eveready Industries India
39Servotech Renewable Power System
40Ujaas Energy
41Silver Touch Technologies
42Go Fashion India
43Jyoti Structures
445paisa Capital
45ESAF Small Finance Bank
46Bhagyanagar India
47GHCL Textiles
48KSolves India
49Sudarshan Pharma Industries
50Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions
51Naperol Investments
52Cryogenic OGS
53EKI Energy Services
54National Peroxide
55Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals
56Quint Digital
57Rajputana Industries
58IBL Finance
59Dhruva Capital Services
60Biopol Chemicals
61Nakoda Group of Industries
62Kasturi Metal Composite
63Grovy India
64Pankaj Polymers
65Invigorated Business Consulting
66Narendra Properties
67Gujarat Lease Financing
68Natural Biocon (India)
69Sungold Capital

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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