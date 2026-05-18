Q4 results 2026: Indian Oil to Ola Electric among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season enters its sixth week, around 100 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Monday, 18 May.

Indian Oil Corporation, Ola Electric, JSW Cement, DOMS Industries, Astral Limited, Afcons Infrastructure are among the companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

On Friday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended their two-session gaining streak on Friday, May 15, as investors booked profits amid weak global signals, a sharp rise in crude oil prices, and the rupee hitting a fresh record low against the US dollar. The Sensex declined 161 points, or 0.21%, to settle at 75,237.99, while the Nifty 50 dropped 46 points, or 0.19%, to close at 23,643.50.

Indian Oil Corporation Q4 results preview

Kotak Institutional Equities estimates that Indian Oil Corporation’s adjusted EBITDA could decline 22% quarter-on-quarter, though it may rise 5.6% year-on-year. The brokerage noted that the impact of sharply higher crude oil prices witnessed in March is likely to be more visible in Q1FY26. However, raw material costs are expected to increase due to elevated crude prices and the weakness in the Indian rupee.

The brokerage further said that although reported GRMs may appear robust, marketing losses are likely to remain significant on both in-house refinery output and third-party product procurement. It also highlighted that LPG under-recoveries could widen despite lower volumes, owing to the steep rise in prices.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects refinery throughput to grow 4% year-on-year to 19.3 million metric tonnes. The firm projects GRM at $19 per barrel and gross marketing margins at ₹2 per litre.

The brokerage added that weak petrochemical crack spreads are expected to weigh on the company’s petrochemical business.

“We estimate (1) reported GRM at US$16/bbl compared with US$7.9/bbl YoY and US$12.2/bbl QoQ; (2) crude throughput at 19.7 mmt, up 6.1% YoY and 1.3% QoQ; (3) auto fuel under-recovery of around ₹105 billion versus an over-recovery of nearly ₹43 billion QoQ and ₹69 billion YoY; (4) Q4FY26 domestic LPG losses of ₹37 billion against ₹9.6 billion in the previous quarter; (5) LPG compensation of ₹36.2 billion; and (6) inventory gains of nearly US$4/bbl in both refining and marketing,” the brokerage said.

Ola Electric Q4 results preview

Kotak expects Ola Electric’s revenue to decline 51% year-on-year, mainly due to a 59% drop in volumes, partially offset by an 8% rise in average selling prices (ASPs) driven by higher PLI accruals and a greater contribution from motorcycles.

“We expect the company to report an EBITDA loss of ₹2.2 billion in Q4 FY26, compared to an EBITDA loss of ₹6.9 billion in Q4 FY25. The narrowing of losses is likely to be supported by lower provisions on a year-on-year basis, cost-control initiatives, and a higher share of the Gen-3 platform, partly offset by negative operating leverage,” the brokerage said.

Here's a full list of companies to declare Q4 results 2026 on Monday, 18 May -