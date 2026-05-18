Q4 results 2026: Indian Oil to Ola Electric among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: More than 100 companies will release their Q4 results today. Here's preview and full list companies to declare earnings on Monday.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published18 May 2026, 08:08 AM IST
Stock market today: Indian Oil Corporation, Ola Electric, JSW Cement, DOMS Industries, Astral Limited, Afcons Infrastructure are among the companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.
Stock market today: Indian Oil Corporation, Ola Electric, JSW Cement, DOMS Industries, Astral Limited, Afcons Infrastructure are among the companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.(Pixabay)

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season enters its sixth week, around 100 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Monday, 18 May.

Indian Oil Corporation, Ola Electric, JSW Cement, DOMS Industries, Astral Limited, Afcons Infrastructure are among the companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

On Friday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended their two-session gaining streak on Friday, May 15, as investors booked profits amid weak global signals, a sharp rise in crude oil prices, and the rupee hitting a fresh record low against the US dollar. The Sensex declined 161 points, or 0.21%, to settle at 75,237.99, while the Nifty 50 dropped 46 points, or 0.19%, to close at 23,643.50.

Indian Oil Corporation Q4 results preview

Kotak Institutional Equities estimates that Indian Oil Corporation’s adjusted EBITDA could decline 22% quarter-on-quarter, though it may rise 5.6% year-on-year. The brokerage noted that the impact of sharply higher crude oil prices witnessed in March is likely to be more visible in Q1FY26. However, raw material costs are expected to increase due to elevated crude prices and the weakness in the Indian rupee.

The brokerage further said that although reported GRMs may appear robust, marketing losses are likely to remain significant on both in-house refinery output and third-party product procurement. It also highlighted that LPG under-recoveries could widen despite lower volumes, owing to the steep rise in prices.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects refinery throughput to grow 4% year-on-year to 19.3 million metric tonnes. The firm projects GRM at $19 per barrel and gross marketing margins at 2 per litre.

The brokerage added that weak petrochemical crack spreads are expected to weigh on the company’s petrochemical business.

“We estimate (1) reported GRM at US$16/bbl compared with US$7.9/bbl YoY and US$12.2/bbl QoQ; (2) crude throughput at 19.7 mmt, up 6.1% YoY and 1.3% QoQ; (3) auto fuel under-recovery of around 105 billion versus an over-recovery of nearly 43 billion QoQ and 69 billion YoY; (4) Q4FY26 domestic LPG losses of 37 billion against 9.6 billion in the previous quarter; (5) LPG compensation of 36.2 billion; and (6) inventory gains of nearly US$4/bbl in both refining and marketing,” the brokerage said.

Ola Electric Q4 results preview

Kotak expects Ola Electric’s revenue to decline 51% year-on-year, mainly due to a 59% drop in volumes, partially offset by an 8% rise in average selling prices (ASPs) driven by higher PLI accruals and a greater contribution from motorcycles.

“We expect the company to report an EBITDA loss of 2.2 billion in Q4 FY26, compared to an EBITDA loss of 6.9 billion in Q4 FY25. The narrowing of losses is likely to be supported by lower provisions on a year-on-year basis, cost-control initiatives, and a higher share of the Gen-3 platform, partly offset by negative operating leverage,” the brokerage said.

Here's a full list of companies to declare Q4 results 2026 on Monday, 18 May -

S.no.Company Name
1Indian Oil Corporation
2GE Vernova TD India
3Astral Limited
4Timken India
5Indraprastha Gas
6Jain Resource Recycling
7Triveni Turbine
8JSW Cement
9Zydus Wellness
10Ola Electric Mobility
11DOMS Industries
12Afcons Infrastructure
13Strides Pharma Science
14Apollo Micro Systems
15SEDEMAC Mechatronics
16Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem.
17JK Paper
18Ajax Engineering
19Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
20Electrosteel Castings
21Puravankara
22Subros
23VRL Logistics
24Seshaasai Technologies
25Seamec
26Shivalik Bimetal Controls
2763 Moons Technologies
28Baazar Style Retail
29John Cockerill India
30HLE Glascoat
31Yasho Industries
32Cantabil Retail India
33Rishabh Instruments
34BLS E-Services
35Garuda Construction and Engineering
36Associated Alcohol and Breweries
37Digitide Solutions
38GRAND OAK CANYONS DISTILLERY
39IG Petrochemicals
40Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports
41Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
42Nelcast
43Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures
44Monte Carlo Fashions
45GPT Healthcare
46Bharat Parenterals Limited
47BEML Land Assets
48Swaraj Suiting
49Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers
50Exhicon Events Media Solutions
51Visaka Industries
52OnMobile Global
53Manba Finance
54Tirupati Forge
55Aryaman Capital Markets
56Goel Construction Company
57Rama Phosphates
58Atlantaa
59Tera Software
60Cupid Breweries and Distilleries
61Geekay Wires
62Diamines and Chemicals
63KM Sugar Mills
64AVP Infracon
65Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
66DRC Systems India
67Capital Trade Links
68Landmarc Leisure Corporation
69Arvee Laboratories
70Jattashankar Industries
71Chemkart India
72Speb Adhesives
73Lakshmi Mills Company
74Neochem Bio Solutions
75Avi Ansh Textile
76Vibrant Global Capital
77Aaradhya Disposal
78Matrix Geo Solutions
79Invicta Diagnostic
80Telge Projects
81Fortis Malar Hospitals
82Slone Infosystems
83Super Sales India
84Classic Electrodes India
85Shervani Industrial Syndicate
86Siyaram Recycling Industries
87The Phosphate Company Limited
88Jhandewalas Foods
89Danube Industries
90HP Cotton Textiles
91Bodhtree Consulting
92KK Shah Hospitals
93Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance
94TGB Banquets and Hotels
95Dalmia Industrial Development
96Bombay Talkies
97Clio Infotech
98Unjha Formulations
99Integra Capital
100Promact Pl

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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