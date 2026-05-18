Q4 results 2026: Indian Oil to Ola Electric among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season enters its sixth week, around 100 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Monday, 18 May.
Indian Oil Corporation, Ola Electric, JSW Cement, DOMS Industries, Astral Limited, Afcons Infrastructure are among the companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.
On Friday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended their two-session gaining streak on Friday, May 15, as investors booked profits amid weak global signals, a sharp rise in crude oil prices, and the rupee hitting a fresh record low against the US dollar. The Sensex declined 161 points, or 0.21%, to settle at 75,237.99, while the Nifty 50 dropped 46 points, or 0.19%, to close at 23,643.50.
Kotak Institutional Equities estimates that Indian Oil Corporation’s adjusted EBITDA could decline 22% quarter-on-quarter, though it may rise 5.6% year-on-year. The brokerage noted that the impact of sharply higher crude oil prices witnessed in March is likely to be more visible in Q1FY26. However, raw material costs are expected to increase due to elevated crude prices and the weakness in the Indian rupee.
The brokerage further said that although reported GRMs may appear robust, marketing losses are likely to remain significant on both in-house refinery output and third-party product procurement. It also highlighted that LPG under-recoveries could widen despite lower volumes, owing to the steep rise in prices.
Meanwhile, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects refinery throughput to grow 4% year-on-year to 19.3 million metric tonnes. The firm projects GRM at $19 per barrel and gross marketing margins at ₹2 per litre.
The brokerage added that weak petrochemical crack spreads are expected to weigh on the company’s petrochemical business.
“We estimate (1) reported GRM at US$16/bbl compared with US$7.9/bbl YoY and US$12.2/bbl QoQ; (2) crude throughput at 19.7 mmt, up 6.1% YoY and 1.3% QoQ; (3) auto fuel under-recovery of around ₹105 billion versus an over-recovery of nearly ₹43 billion QoQ and ₹69 billion YoY; (4) Q4FY26 domestic LPG losses of ₹37 billion against ₹9.6 billion in the previous quarter; (5) LPG compensation of ₹36.2 billion; and (6) inventory gains of nearly US$4/bbl in both refining and marketing,” the brokerage said.
Kotak expects Ola Electric’s revenue to decline 51% year-on-year, mainly due to a 59% drop in volumes, partially offset by an 8% rise in average selling prices (ASPs) driven by higher PLI accruals and a greater contribution from motorcycles.
“We expect the company to report an EBITDA loss of ₹2.2 billion in Q4 FY26, compared to an EBITDA loss of ₹6.9 billion in Q4 FY25. The narrowing of losses is likely to be supported by lower provisions on a year-on-year basis, cost-control initiatives, and a higher share of the Gen-3 platform, partly offset by negative operating leverage,” the brokerage said.
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Indian Oil Corporation
|2
|GE Vernova TD India
|3
|Astral Limited
|4
|Timken India
|5
|Indraprastha Gas
|6
|Jain Resource Recycling
|7
|Triveni Turbine
|8
|JSW Cement
|9
|Zydus Wellness
|10
|Ola Electric Mobility
|11
|DOMS Industries
|12
|Afcons Infrastructure
|13
|Strides Pharma Science
|14
|Apollo Micro Systems
|15
|SEDEMAC Mechatronics
|16
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem.
|17
|JK Paper
|18
|Ajax Engineering
|19
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|20
|Electrosteel Castings
|21
|Puravankara
|22
|Subros
|23
|VRL Logistics
|24
|Seshaasai Technologies
|25
|Seamec
|26
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|27
|63 Moons Technologies
|28
|Baazar Style Retail
|29
|John Cockerill India
|30
|HLE Glascoat
|31
|Yasho Industries
|32
|Cantabil Retail India
|33
|Rishabh Instruments
|34
|BLS E-Services
|35
|Garuda Construction and Engineering
|36
|Associated Alcohol and Breweries
|37
|Digitide Solutions
|38
|GRAND OAK CANYONS DISTILLERY
|39
|IG Petrochemicals
|40
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports
|41
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
|42
|Nelcast
|43
|Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures
|44
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|45
|GPT Healthcare
|46
|Bharat Parenterals Limited
|47
|BEML Land Assets
|48
|Swaraj Suiting
|49
|Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers
|50
|Exhicon Events Media Solutions
|51
|Visaka Industries
|52
|OnMobile Global
|53
|Manba Finance
|54
|Tirupati Forge
|55
|Aryaman Capital Markets
|56
|Goel Construction Company
|57
|Rama Phosphates
|58
|Atlantaa
|59
|Tera Software
|60
|Cupid Breweries and Distilleries
|61
|Geekay Wires
|62
|Diamines and Chemicals
|63
|KM Sugar Mills
|64
|AVP Infracon
|65
|Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
|66
|DRC Systems India
|67
|Capital Trade Links
|68
|Landmarc Leisure Corporation
|69
|Arvee Laboratories
|70
|Jattashankar Industries
|71
|Chemkart India
|72
|Speb Adhesives
|73
|Lakshmi Mills Company
|74
|Neochem Bio Solutions
|75
|Avi Ansh Textile
|76
|Vibrant Global Capital
|77
|Aaradhya Disposal
|78
|Matrix Geo Solutions
|79
|Invicta Diagnostic
|80
|Telge Projects
|81
|Fortis Malar Hospitals
|82
|Slone Infosystems
|83
|Super Sales India
|84
|Classic Electrodes India
|85
|Shervani Industrial Syndicate
|86
|Siyaram Recycling Industries
|87
|The Phosphate Company Limited
|88
|Jhandewalas Foods
|89
|Danube Industries
|90
|HP Cotton Textiles
|91
|Bodhtree Consulting
|92
|KK Shah Hospitals
|93
|Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance
|94
|TGB Banquets and Hotels
|95
|Dalmia Industrial Development
|96
|Bombay Talkies
|97
|Clio Infotech
|98
|Unjha Formulations
|99
|Integra Capital
|100
|Promact Pl
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.