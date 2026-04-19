Q4 results 2026: Infosys, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries among firms to declare earnings next week; check full list here

Market participants will initially react to results from banking heavyweights such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Here's a complete list of companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 in the coming week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published19 Apr 2026, 01:26 PM IST
Infosys, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Trent, Axis Bank, and Adani Green Energy are among the marquee companies to release their Q4 results 2026 next week.
Infosys, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Trent, Axis Bank, and Adani Green Energy are among the marquee companies to release their Q4 results 2026 next week.

Q4 results 2026: The fourth quarter results have begun on a full swing as more than 60 companies will be reporting their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026, in the coming week.

Infosys, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Trent, Axis Bank, and Adani Green Energy are among the marquee companies to release their Q4 results 2026 next week.

“On the domestic front, focus will shift to the ongoing Q4 FY26 earnings season. Market participants will initially react to results from banking heavyweights such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Subsequently, several key companies—including HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Havells, IndusInd Bank, M&M Finance, and Shriram Finance—are scheduled to announce their results. Earnings commentary, particularly on margins and demand outlook, will be closely tracked,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

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On Friday, both key Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — ended the shortened trading week on a positive note, extending their winning streak to a second consecutive week. The gains were supported by easing geopolitical tensions and a pickup in investor risk appetite. Optimism surrounding a potential US–Iran peace agreement lifted market sentiment, while resilient domestic fundamentals further reinforced the rally.

Despite intermittent volatility, the broader trend stayed firmly upward, with mid- and small-cap stocks outperforming the benchmarks. Consequently, both the Sensex and Nifty climbed more than 1%, closing the week at 78,493.54 and 24,353.55, respectively.

Infosys Q4 results 2026 preview

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, IT giant Infosys is likely to clock 0.7% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) CC decline in 4Q, near the top end of the guidance.

The brokerage firm further anticipates operating margin to remain flat despite performance bonus payouts and visa cost impact, as maximus cost initiatives and improving RPE should help offset the pressure.

“We expect the company to provide an initial FY27 revenue growth guidance band of 1.5-4.5% YoY cc,” the firm said.

HCL Technologies 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has forecasted HCL Technologies' revenue to decline of 1.7% and yoy growth of 4.4%. Growth will be led by the IT business (+1.1%), offset by a seasonal decline in product revenues. Expect reported EBIT margin of 17.7% and underlying EBIT margin of 18.5%. EBIT margin will have an impact of 80 bps from the restructuring charge. Tailwinds of rupee depreciation will likely be offset by headwinds from wage revision (50 bps).

“Focus will be on FY2027E revenue guidance. Helping HCLT will be a mega-deal ramp-up and higher exposure to lower AI-hit IMS revenues. We expect the company to guide for 3-5% revenue growth excluding the acquisition of HPE's telco solutions group. Services business revenue growth guidance is likely to be in the 4-6% range, implying 0.6-1.4% CQGR,” it said.

Reliance Industries Q4 results 2026 preview

Motilal Oswal anticipates Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate's consolidated EBITDA to rise 11% YoY to 484 billion. The firm further expects standalone EBITDA to rise by 20% YoY to 181 billion.

“Further clarity on announcements in the New Energy business, growth in Retail store additions, and any pricing action in Telecom are the key monitorables,” it said.

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Here's a complete list of companies to declare Q4 earnings 2026 from April 20 to April 25 -

April 20

S.No.Company Name
1Billionbrains Garage Ventures
2Bank of Maharashtra
3PNB Housing Finance
4SML Mahindra
5E2E Networks
6Ugro Capital
7Navkar Corporation
8NELCO
9PNB Gilts
10Axita Cotton
11Indbank Merchant Banking Services
12Jupiter Infomedia
13Indosolar

April 21

S.No.Company Name
1HCL Technologies
2Nestle India
3Persistent Systems
4360 ONE WAM
5Tata Investment Corporation
6Tata Elxsi
7Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
8Transformers and Rectifiers India
9Powerica
10Sunteck Realty
11Cyient DLM
12Rajratan Global Wire
13NDL Ventures
14Mahindra EPC Irrigation
15DB (International) Stock Brokers

April 22

S.No.Company Name
1SBI Life Insurance Company
2Tech Mahindra
3Trent
4Havells India
5Oracle Financial Services Software
6Tata Communications
7LT Technology Services
8Bharat Coking Coal
9Maharashtra Scooters
10Sangam (India)
11Delta Corp
12Amal
13Sarla Performance Fibers
14Prizor Viztech
15Skyline Millars
16Dolphin Kitchen Utencils and Appliances
17Ontic Finserve

April 23

S.No.Company Name
1Infosys
2Adani Energy Solutions
3Tata Capital
4LTM
5Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
6Himadri Speciality Chemical
7CIE Automotive India
8Choice International
9UTI Asset Management Company
10Indian Energy Exchange
11Cyient
12Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
13Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
14Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
15Mahindra Logistics
16Aurum Proptech
17Hindustan Composites
18Gujarat Hotels
19Morarka Finance
20Sumeru Industries

April 24

S.No.Company Name
1Reliance Industries
2Shriram Finance
3Adani Green Energy Limited
4L&T Finance
5IndusInd Bank
6Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services
7Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
8Atul
9Chennai Petroleum Corporation
10Supreme Petrochem
11Zensar Technologies
12Can Fin Homes
13Jayaswal Neco Industries
14Tanla Platforms
15DCB Bank
16Raghav Productivity Enhancers
17Wendt (India)
18Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers
19Vinyl Chemicals (India)
20Atishay
21Dhruva Capital Services

April 25

S.No.Company Name
1Axis Bank
2IDFC First Bank
3India Cements
4SBFC Finance
5Silkflex Polymers
6Sampann Utpadan India
7Mantra Capital

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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