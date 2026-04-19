Q4 results 2026: Infosys, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries among firms to declare earnings next week; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: The fourth quarter results have begun on a full swing as more than 60 companies will be reporting their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026, in the coming week.

Infosys, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Trent, Axis Bank, and Adani Green Energy are among the marquee companies to release their Q4 results 2026 next week.

“On the domestic front, focus will shift to the ongoing Q4 FY26 earnings season. Market participants will initially react to results from banking heavyweights such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Subsequently, several key companies—including HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Havells, IndusInd Bank, M&M Finance, and Shriram Finance—are scheduled to announce their results. Earnings commentary, particularly on margins and demand outlook, will be closely tracked,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

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On Friday, both key Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — ended the shortened trading week on a positive note, extending their winning streak to a second consecutive week. The gains were supported by easing geopolitical tensions and a pickup in investor risk appetite. Optimism surrounding a potential US–Iran peace agreement lifted market sentiment, while resilient domestic fundamentals further reinforced the rally.

Despite intermittent volatility, the broader trend stayed firmly upward, with mid- and small-cap stocks outperforming the benchmarks. Consequently, both the Sensex and Nifty climbed more than 1%, closing the week at 78,493.54 and 24,353.55, respectively.

Infosys Q4 results 2026 preview According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, IT giant Infosys is likely to clock 0.7% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) CC decline in 4Q, near the top end of the guidance.

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The brokerage firm further anticipates operating margin to remain flat despite performance bonus payouts and visa cost impact, as maximus cost initiatives and improving RPE should help offset the pressure.

“We expect the company to provide an initial FY27 revenue growth guidance band of 1.5-4.5% YoY cc,” the firm said.

HCL Technologies 2026 preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has forecasted HCL Technologies' revenue to decline of 1.7% and yoy growth of 4.4%. Growth will be led by the IT business (+1.1%), offset by a seasonal decline in product revenues. Expect reported EBIT margin of 17.7% and underlying EBIT margin of 18.5%. EBIT margin will have an impact of 80 bps from the restructuring charge. Tailwinds of rupee depreciation will likely be offset by headwinds from wage revision (50 bps).

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“Focus will be on FY2027E revenue guidance. Helping HCLT will be a mega-deal ramp-up and higher exposure to lower AI-hit IMS revenues. We expect the company to guide for 3-5% revenue growth excluding the acquisition of HPE's telco solutions group. Services business revenue growth guidance is likely to be in the 4-6% range, implying 0.6-1.4% CQGR,” it said.

Reliance Industries Q4 results 2026 preview Motilal Oswal anticipates Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate's consolidated EBITDA to rise 11% YoY to ₹484 billion. The firm further expects standalone EBITDA to rise by 20% YoY to ₹181 billion.

“Further clarity on announcements in the New Energy business, growth in Retail store additions, and any pricing action in Telecom are the key monitorables,” it said.

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Here's a complete list of companies to declare Q4 earnings 2026 from April 20 to April 25 - April 20

S.No. Company Name 1 Billionbrains Garage Ventures 2 Bank of Maharashtra 3 PNB Housing Finance 4 SML Mahindra 5 E2E Networks 6 Ugro Capital 7 Navkar Corporation 8 NELCO 9 PNB Gilts 10 Axita Cotton 11 Indbank Merchant Banking Services 12 Jupiter Infomedia 13 Indosolar

April 21

S.No. Company Name 1 HCL Technologies 2 Nestle India 3 Persistent Systems 4 360 ONE WAM 5 Tata Investment Corporation 6 Tata Elxsi 7 Central Mine Planning & Design Institute 8 Transformers and Rectifiers India 9 Powerica 10 Sunteck Realty 11 Cyient DLM 12 Rajratan Global Wire 13 NDL Ventures 14 Mahindra EPC Irrigation 15 DB (International) Stock Brokers

April 22

S.No. Company Name 1 SBI Life Insurance Company 2 Tech Mahindra 3 Trent 4 Havells India 5 Oracle Financial Services Software 6 Tata Communications 7 LT Technology Services 8 Bharat Coking Coal 9 Maharashtra Scooters 10 Sangam (India) 11 Delta Corp 12 Amal 13 Sarla Performance Fibers 14 Prizor Viztech 15 Skyline Millars 16 Dolphin Kitchen Utencils and Appliances 17 Ontic Finserve

April 23

S.No. Company Name 1 Infosys 2 Adani Energy Solutions 3 Tata Capital 4 LTM 5 Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC 6 Himadri Speciality Chemical 7 CIE Automotive India 8 Choice International 9 UTI Asset Management Company 10 Indian Energy Exchange 11 Cyient 12 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) 13 Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle 14 Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy 15 Mahindra Logistics 16 Aurum Proptech 17 Hindustan Composites 18 Gujarat Hotels 19 Morarka Finance 20 Sumeru Industries

April 24

S.No. Company Name 1 Reliance Industries 2 Shriram Finance 3 Adani Green Energy Limited 4 L&T Finance 5 IndusInd Bank 6 Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services 7 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals 8 Atul 9 Chennai Petroleum Corporation 10 Supreme Petrochem 11 Zensar Technologies 12 Can Fin Homes 13 Jayaswal Neco Industries 14 Tanla Platforms 15 DCB Bank 16 Raghav Productivity Enhancers 17 Wendt (India) 18 Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers 19 Vinyl Chemicals (India) 20 Atishay 21 Dhruva Capital Services

April 25

S.No. Company Name 1 Axis Bank 2 IDFC First Bank 3 India Cements 4 SBFC Finance 5 Silkflex Polymers 6 Sampann Utpadan India 7 Mantra Capital

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.