Q4 results 2026: Infosys to Tata Capital among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season continues, around 29 companies are scheduled to report their financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Thursday, 23 April.

Infosys, Tata Capital, Adani Energy Solutions, Union Bank of India, and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are among the marquee companies set to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

“The ongoing Q4 earnings season is also shaping domestic market direction, driving stock-specific movements and influencing sectoral trends. Meanwhile, global equities are trading with a mixed to cautious bias, reflecting the broader risk-off environment,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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On Wednesday, the Indian stock market witnessed a sharp downturn, snapping its three-day rally. The Sensex fell 756.84 points, or 0.95%, to close at 78,516.49, while the Nifty 50 declined 198.50 points, or 0.81%, to settle at 24,378.10.

Here's what to expect from major companies today:

Infosys Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities forecasted Infosys' revenue to decline 1% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) primarily due to lower billing days and seasonal weakness.

“We expect stable revenues from the sale of third-party items. We expect stable margins as the benefits of rupee depreciation are offset by higher visa costs. Sharp decline in other income after completion of buyback to result in moderate net profit growth. We expect a large deal TCV of US$2.5-2.75 bn, stable on yoy comparison,” the firm said.

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It further anticipates Infosys will guide for 3-5% growth in revenues, including the Versent acquisition and 2.25- 4.25% on an organic basis. According to the brokerage firm, investor focus will remain on — impact of Iran war and GenAI deflation on growth prospects, change in decision-making pace of clients due to rapid improvement in agentic capabilities, willingness to take up large transformation programs that are margin dilutive initially, percentage of programs that have moved from PoC to production, and incremental benefits that can accrue from Project Maximus.

Tata Capital Q4 results preview Tata Capital will likely deliver 5% QoQ AUM growth in 4QFY26 (3-7% in the previous four quarters), according to Kotak. It also anticipates spreads will decline 6 bps, driven by moderation in yields.

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“Cost-to-AAUM ratio will likely remain elevated at 2.5%, due to investments in distribution (2.3-2.5% in the previous four quarters). We pen down credit costs of 1% (1.3-1.6% in the previous four quarters),” the firm said in a note.

Here's a list of companies which will declare their Q4 results for 2026 on Thursday, 23 April:

S.no. Company Name 1 Infosys 2 Adani Energy Solutions 3 Union Bank of India 4 Tata Capital 5 LTM 6 Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC 7 Himadri Speciality Chemical 8 CIE Automotive India 9 Choice International 10 UTI Asset Management Company 11 Indian Energy Exchange 12 Cyient 13 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) 14 Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle 15 Tips Music 16 Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy 17 Mahindra Logistics 18 Onix Solar Energy 19 Rajesh Power Services 20 Aurum Proptech 21 Hindustan Composites 22 Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers 23 EMA Partners India 24 PH CAPITAL 25 Gujarat Hotels 26 TOYAM SPORTS 27 Morarka Finance 28 Sumeru Industries 29 Jonjua Overseas

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.