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Q4 results 2026: Infosys to Tata Capital among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Around 29  companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026 on Thursday, 23 April. Check out the full list along with Q4 previews.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published23 Apr 2026, 08:40 AM IST
Q4 results 2026: Infosys, Tata Capital, Adani Energy Solutions, Union Bank of India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.
Q4 results 2026: Infosys, Tata Capital, Adani Energy Solutions, Union Bank of India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.
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Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season continues, around 29 companies are scheduled to report their financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Thursday, 23 April.

Infosys, Tata Capital, Adani Energy Solutions, Union Bank of India, and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are among the marquee companies set to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

“The ongoing Q4 earnings season is also shaping domestic market direction, driving stock-specific movements and influencing sectoral trends. Meanwhile, global equities are trading with a mixed to cautious bias, reflecting the broader risk-off environment,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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Here's what to expect from major companies today:

Infosys Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities forecasted Infosys' revenue to decline 1% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) primarily due to lower billing days and seasonal weakness.

“We expect stable revenues from the sale of third-party items. We expect stable margins as the benefits of rupee depreciation are offset by higher visa costs. Sharp decline in other income after completion of buyback to result in moderate net profit growth. We expect a large deal TCV of US$2.5-2.75 bn, stable on yoy comparison,” the firm said.

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It further anticipates Infosys will guide for 3-5% growth in revenues, including the Versent acquisition and 2.25- 4.25% on an organic basis. According to the brokerage firm, investor focus will remain on — impact of Iran war and GenAI deflation on growth prospects, change in decision-making pace of clients due to rapid improvement in agentic capabilities, willingness to take up large transformation programs that are margin dilutive initially, percentage of programs that have moved from PoC to production, and incremental benefits that can accrue from Project Maximus.

Tata Capital Q4 results preview

Tata Capital will likely deliver 5% QoQ AUM growth in 4QFY26 (3-7% in the previous four quarters), according to Kotak. It also anticipates spreads will decline 6 bps, driven by moderation in yields.

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“Cost-to-AAUM ratio will likely remain elevated at 2.5%, due to investments in distribution (2.3-2.5% in the previous four quarters). We pen down credit costs of 1% (1.3-1.6% in the previous four quarters),” the firm said in a note.

Also Read | Stocks to buy for short term: Kotak Securities’ Amol Athawale suggests 3 shares

Here's a list of companies which will declare their Q4 results for 2026 on Thursday, 23 April:

S.no.Company Name
1Infosys
2Adani Energy Solutions
3Union Bank of India
4Tata Capital
5LTM
6Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
7Himadri Speciality Chemical
8CIE Automotive India
9Choice International
10UTI Asset Management Company
11Indian Energy Exchange
12Cyient
13Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
14Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
15Tips Music
16Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
17Mahindra Logistics
18Onix Solar Energy
19Rajesh Power Services
20Aurum Proptech
21Hindustan Composites
22Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers
23EMA Partners India
24PH CAPITAL
25Gujarat Hotels
26TOYAM SPORTS
27Morarka Finance
28Sumeru Industries
29Jonjua Overseas

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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