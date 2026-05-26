Q4 results 2026: IRCTC to ONGC among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season continues, around 270 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Tuesday, 26 May.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), IRCTC, General Insurance Corporation of India, Siemens, Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry) are among the companies to declare their Q4 results today.

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ONGC Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Oil and Natural Gas Corporation to report a 9.3% year-on-year and 20% quarter-on-quarter rise in EBITDA, primarily driven by improved crude price realisation. Net crude price realisation is projected to increase 24% sequentially, while gas price realisation is likely to decline 1.6% due to lower APM and NWG prices.

The brokerage estimates overall crude oil sales volumes at 4.72 million metric tonnes, down 2% YoY and flat sequentially. Natural gas sales volumes are projected at 3.91 bcm, up 0.7% YoY but down 0.9% QoQ. Gross crude price realisation is expected at US$77.6 per barrel, reflecting a 5.2% YoY and 26% QoQ increase, while net oil price realisation is seen at US$56.5 per barrel, up 3.5% YoY and 24% QoQ. Average gas price realisation is estimated at US$6.7 per mmbtu, down 2.9% YoY and 1.6% QoQ, owing to lower APM and NWG prices, the brokerage said.

Siemens Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Siemens' revenue to grow 2% year-on-year (YoY), with the Smart Infra and Mobility segment growing 10%-20% YoY and the digital segment declining 4% YoY.

The brokerage firm further anticipates EBITDA margin to expand 10bp YoY only as expected forex volatility to impact margins in digital industries and mobility, similar to the previous quarter.

The firm said that key monitorables include order inflow trajectory across segments, margin trajectory, and execution of the locomotive order.

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Here's a full list of companies that will declare Q4 results on Wednesday, 26 May -

S.No. Company Name 1 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation 2 Siemens 3 General Insurance Corporation of India 4 IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp 5 Authum Investment & Infrastucture 6 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited 7 AIA Engineering 8 Gujarat Gas 9 SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE 10 AstraZeneca Pharma 11 EIH 12 Bayer CropScience 13 BLACK BOX 14 Aequs 15 EID Parry (India) 16 Brainbees Solutions 17 Astra Microwave Products 18 Jubilant Ingrevia 19 JK Tyre and Industries 20 Finolex Industries 21 Diamond Power Infrastructure 22 Marksans Pharma 23 Procter and Gamble Health 24 Redtape 25 Transport Corporation of India 26 Transrail Lighting 27 Ion Exchange (India) 28 Senco Gold 29 Kaveri Seed Company 30 Good Luck India 31 Responsive Industries 32 Midwest 33 Ram Ratna Wires 34 Pondy Oxides & Chemicals 35 Refex Industries 36 Timex Group India 37 Carraro India 38 Steel Strips Wheels 39 Grauer and Weil (India) 40 Venus Pipes and Tubes 41 Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products 42 Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels 43 Jash Engineering 44 Morepen Laboratories 45 Bharat Rasayan 46 Camlin Fine Sciences 47 Honda India Power Products Limited 48 Kilburn Engineering 49 Spectrum Electrical Industries 50 Shringar House of Mangalsutra 51 GSP Crop Science 52 Pennar Industries 53 Solarworld Energy Solutions 54 Meghna Infracon Infrastructure 55 RACL Geartech 56 Gandhar Oil Refinery India 57 Landmark Cars 58 Magellanic Cloud 59 Venus Remedies 60 Chaman Lal Setia Exports 61 Mahamaya Steel Industries 62 Andrew Yule and Company 63 SRM Contractors 64 Rupa and Company 65 Balaji Telefilms 66 SAR Auto Products 67 Roto Pumps 68 Saraswati Commercial (India) 69 Indo Amines 70 Ambika Cotton Mills 71 Suyog Telematics 72 Taal Tech 73 Fermenta Biotech 74 Dhunseri Ventures 75 A B Infrabuild 76 Kirloskar Electric Co 77 Scoda Tubes 78 VLS Finance 79 Popular Vehicles and Services 80 Virat Industries 81 Flysbs Aviation 82 Swaraj Suiting 83 Transpek Industry 84 Sadhana Nitrochem 85 Kuantum Papers 86 Vasa Denticity 87 Bizotic Commercial 88 Everest Industries 89 Oswal Greentech 90 Dish TV India 91 Hazoor Multi Projects 92 Oswal Agro Mills 93 Linc 94 Softtech Engineers 95 Lokesh Machines 96 CSL Finance 97 TPL Plastech 98 Vikram Thermo India 99 Subam Papers 100 Nisus Finance Services Co 101 Systematic Industries 102 Kiran Vyapar 103 SHAH METACORP 104 Atmastco 105 Xtglobal Infotech 106 Rubfila International 107 Liberty Shoes 108 Mazda 109 Corporate Merchant Bankers 110 Saakshi Medtech & Panels 111 Dhabriya Polywood 112 Steelco Gujarat 113 Anlon Technology Solutions 114 Markolines Pavement Technologies 115 Hi-Green Carbon 116 Highway Infrastructure 117 Tipco Engineering India 118 Bella Casa Fashion & Retail 119 MIZZEN VENTURES 120 Genus Paper & Boards 121 ITCONS E Solutions 122 Arham Technologies 123 Avonmore Capital & Management Services 124 HP Telecom India 1