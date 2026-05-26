Subscribe

Q4 results 2026: IRCTC to ONGC among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: More than 270 companies are scheduled to declare their Q4 results 2026 today. Here's a full list of companies to release results, along with preview.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated26 May 2026, 08:42 AM IST
Q4 results 2026: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), IRCTC, General Insurance Corporation of India, Siemens, Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry) are among the companies to declare their Q4 results today.
Q4 results 2026: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), IRCTC, General Insurance Corporation of India, Siemens, Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry) are among the companies to declare their Q4 results today.(Image: Pixabay )
AI Quick Read

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season continues, around 270 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Tuesday, 26 May.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), IRCTC, General Insurance Corporation of India, Siemens, Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry) are among the companies to declare their Q4 results today.

Advertisement
Also Read | Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today

ONGC Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Oil and Natural Gas Corporation to report a 9.3% year-on-year and 20% quarter-on-quarter rise in EBITDA, primarily driven by improved crude price realisation. Net crude price realisation is projected to increase 24% sequentially, while gas price realisation is likely to decline 1.6% due to lower APM and NWG prices.

The brokerage estimates overall crude oil sales volumes at 4.72 million metric tonnes, down 2% YoY and flat sequentially. Natural gas sales volumes are projected at 3.91 bcm, up 0.7% YoY but down 0.9% QoQ. Gross crude price realisation is expected at US$77.6 per barrel, reflecting a 5.2% YoY and 26% QoQ increase, while net oil price realisation is seen at US$56.5 per barrel, up 3.5% YoY and 24% QoQ. Average gas price realisation is estimated at US$6.7 per mmbtu, down 2.9% YoY and 1.6% QoQ, owing to lower APM and NWG prices, the brokerage said.

Advertisement

Siemens Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Siemens' revenue to grow 2% year-on-year (YoY), with the Smart Infra and Mobility segment growing 10%-20% YoY and the digital segment declining 4% YoY.

The brokerage firm further anticipates EBITDA margin to expand 10bp YoY only as expected forex volatility to impact margins in digital industries and mobility, similar to the previous quarter.

The firm said that key monitorables include order inflow trajectory across segments, margin trajectory, and execution of the locomotive order.

Also Read | Stocks to watch: among 10 shares in focus today

Here's a full list of companies that will declare Q4 results on Wednesday, 26 May -

S.No.Company Name
1Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
2Siemens
3General Insurance Corporation of India
4IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp
5Authum Investment & Infrastucture
6Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
7AIA Engineering
8Gujarat Gas
9SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE
10AstraZeneca Pharma
11EIH
12Bayer CropScience
13BLACK BOX
14Aequs
15EID Parry (India)
16Brainbees Solutions
17Astra Microwave Products
18Jubilant Ingrevia
19JK Tyre and Industries
20Finolex Industries
21Diamond Power Infrastructure
22Marksans Pharma
23Procter and Gamble Health
24Redtape
25Transport Corporation of India
26Transrail Lighting
27Ion Exchange (India)
28Senco Gold
29Kaveri Seed Company
30Good Luck India
31Responsive Industries
32Midwest
33Ram Ratna Wires
34Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
35Refex Industries
36Timex Group India
37Carraro India
38Steel Strips Wheels
39Grauer and Weil (India)
40Venus Pipes and Tubes
41Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
42Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
43Jash Engineering
44Morepen Laboratories
45Bharat Rasayan
46Camlin Fine Sciences
47Honda India Power Products Limited
48Kilburn Engineering
49Spectrum Electrical Industries
50Shringar House of Mangalsutra
51GSP Crop Science
52Pennar Industries
53Solarworld Energy Solutions
54Meghna Infracon Infrastructure
55RACL Geartech
56Gandhar Oil Refinery India
57Landmark Cars
58Magellanic Cloud
59Venus Remedies
60Chaman Lal Setia Exports
61Mahamaya Steel Industries
62Andrew Yule and Company
63SRM Contractors
64Rupa and Company
65Balaji Telefilms
66SAR Auto Products
67Roto Pumps
68Saraswati Commercial (India)
69Indo Amines
70Ambika Cotton Mills
71Suyog Telematics
72Taal Tech
73Fermenta Biotech
74Dhunseri Ventures
75A B Infrabuild
76Kirloskar Electric Co
77Scoda Tubes
78VLS Finance
79Popular Vehicles and Services
80Virat Industries
81Flysbs Aviation
82Swaraj Suiting
83Transpek Industry
84Sadhana Nitrochem
85Kuantum Papers
86Vasa Denticity
87Bizotic Commercial
88Everest Industries
89Oswal Greentech
90Dish TV India
91Hazoor Multi Projects
92Oswal Agro Mills
93Linc
94Softtech Engineers
95Lokesh Machines
96CSL Finance
97TPL Plastech
98Vikram Thermo India
99Subam Papers
100Nisus Finance Services Co
101Systematic Industries
102Kiran Vyapar
103SHAH METACORP
104Atmastco
105Xtglobal Infotech
106Rubfila International
107Liberty Shoes
108Mazda
109Corporate Merchant Bankers
110Saakshi Medtech & Panels
111Dhabriya Polywood
112Steelco Gujarat
113Anlon Technology Solutions
114Markolines Pavement Technologies
115Hi-Green Carbon
116Highway Infrastructure
117Tipco Engineering India
118Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
119MIZZEN VENTURES
120Genus Paper & Boards
121ITCONS E Solutions
122Arham Technologies
123Avonmore Capital & Management Services
124HP Telecom India
1

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

Q4 ResultsQ4 Results PreviewStock Market TodayIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsQ4 results 2026: IRCTC to ONGC among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here
Advertisement
Read Next Story