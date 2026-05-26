Q4 results 2026: IRCTC to ONGC among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season continues, around 270 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Tuesday, 26 May.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), IRCTC, General Insurance Corporation of India, Siemens, Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry) are among the companies to declare their Q4 results today.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Oil and Natural Gas Corporation to report a 9.3% year-on-year and 20% quarter-on-quarter rise in EBITDA, primarily driven by improved crude price realisation. Net crude price realisation is projected to increase 24% sequentially, while gas price realisation is likely to decline 1.6% due to lower APM and NWG prices.
The brokerage estimates overall crude oil sales volumes at 4.72 million metric tonnes, down 2% YoY and flat sequentially. Natural gas sales volumes are projected at 3.91 bcm, up 0.7% YoY but down 0.9% QoQ. Gross crude price realisation is expected at US$77.6 per barrel, reflecting a 5.2% YoY and 26% QoQ increase, while net oil price realisation is seen at US$56.5 per barrel, up 3.5% YoY and 24% QoQ. Average gas price realisation is estimated at US$6.7 per mmbtu, down 2.9% YoY and 1.6% QoQ, owing to lower APM and NWG prices, the brokerage said.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Siemens' revenue to grow 2% year-on-year (YoY), with the Smart Infra and Mobility segment growing 10%-20% YoY and the digital segment declining 4% YoY.
The brokerage firm further anticipates EBITDA margin to expand 10bp YoY only as expected forex volatility to impact margins in digital industries and mobility, similar to the previous quarter.
The firm said that key monitorables include order inflow trajectory across segments, margin trajectory, and execution of the locomotive order.
|S.No.
|Company Name
|1
|Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
|2
|Siemens
|3
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|4
|IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp
|5
|Authum Investment & Infrastucture
|6
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
|7
|AIA Engineering
|8
|Gujarat Gas
|9
|SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE
|10
|AstraZeneca Pharma
|11
|EIH
|12
|Bayer CropScience
|13
|BLACK BOX
|14
|Aequs
|15
|EID Parry (India)
|16
|Brainbees Solutions
|17
|Astra Microwave Products
|18
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|19
|JK Tyre and Industries
|20
|Finolex Industries
|21
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|22
|Marksans Pharma
|23
|Procter and Gamble Health
|24
|Redtape
|25
|Transport Corporation of India
|26
|Transrail Lighting
|27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|28
|Senco Gold
|29
|Kaveri Seed Company
|30
|Good Luck India
|31
|Responsive Industries
|32
|Midwest
|33
|Ram Ratna Wires
|34
|Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
|35
|Refex Industries
|36
|Timex Group India
|37
|Carraro India
|38
|Steel Strips Wheels
|39
|Grauer and Weil (India)
|40
|Venus Pipes and Tubes
|41
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|42
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|43
|Jash Engineering
|44
|Morepen Laboratories
|45
|Bharat Rasayan
|46
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|47
|Honda India Power Products Limited
|48
|Kilburn Engineering
|49
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|50
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|51
|GSP Crop Science
|52
|Pennar Industries
|53
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|54
|Meghna Infracon Infrastructure
|55
|RACL Geartech
|56
|Gandhar Oil Refinery India
|57
|Landmark Cars
|58
|Magellanic Cloud
|59
|Venus Remedies
|60
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|61
|Mahamaya Steel Industries
|62
|Andrew Yule and Company
|63
|SRM Contractors
|64
|Rupa and Company
|65
|Balaji Telefilms
|66
|SAR Auto Products
|67
|Roto Pumps
|68
|Saraswati Commercial (India)
|69
|Indo Amines
|70
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|71
|Suyog Telematics
|72
|Taal Tech
|73
|Fermenta Biotech
|74
|Dhunseri Ventures
|75
|A B Infrabuild
|76
|Kirloskar Electric Co
|77
|Scoda Tubes
|78
|VLS Finance
|79
|Popular Vehicles and Services
|80
|Virat Industries
|81
|Flysbs Aviation
|82
|Swaraj Suiting
|83
|Transpek Industry
|84
|Sadhana Nitrochem
|85
|Kuantum Papers
|86
|Vasa Denticity
|87
|Bizotic Commercial
|88
|Everest Industries
|89
|Oswal Greentech
|90
|Dish TV India
|91
|Hazoor Multi Projects
|92
|Oswal Agro Mills
|93
|Linc
|94
|Softtech Engineers
|95
|Lokesh Machines
|96
|CSL Finance
|97
|TPL Plastech
|98
|Vikram Thermo India
|99
|Subam Papers
|100
|Nisus Finance Services Co
|101
|Systematic Industries
|102
|Kiran Vyapar
|103
|SHAH METACORP
|104
|Atmastco
|105
|Xtglobal Infotech
|106
|Rubfila International
|107
|Liberty Shoes
|108
|Mazda
|109
|Corporate Merchant Bankers
|110
|Saakshi Medtech & Panels
|111
|Dhabriya Polywood
|112
|Steelco Gujarat
|113
|Anlon Technology Solutions
|114
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|115
|Hi-Green Carbon
|116
|Highway Infrastructure
|117
|Tipco Engineering India
|118
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|119
|MIZZEN VENTURES
|120
|Genus Paper & Boards
|121
|ITCONS E Solutions
|122
|Arham Technologies
|123
|Avonmore Capital & Management Services
|124
|HP Telecom India
|1
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.