Q4 results 2026: L&T to Hero Motocorp among companies to declare Q4 results today

Q4 results 2026: Around 68 companies will declare their March quarter results on Tuesday. Checkout Q4 previews, along with full list of companies to release Q4 results today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated5 May 2026, 07:59 AM IST
Q4 results 2026: Amid the ongoing earnings season, around 68 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026, on Tuesday, 5 May.
Q4 results 2026: Amid the ongoing earnings season, around 68 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026, on Tuesday, 5 May.

Q4 results 2026: Amid the ongoing earnings season, around 68 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026, on Tuesday, 5 May.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Punjab National Bank, Marico, Hero Motocorp, SRF, Marico, Coforge, Emcure Pharma, Poonawalla Fincorp, and United Breweries are some of the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

“The ongoing Q4 earnings season will be a key driver of stock-specific action. Results from companies such as Ambuja Cements, BHEL, Aditya Birla Capital, and Godrej Properties will remain in focus, while heavyweight earnings from Larsen & Toubro and Mahindra & Mahindra are expected to influence broader market direction. Banking stocks, which have shown relative resilience, are likely to continue anchoring the index,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex Prediction: How Indian stock market is expected to trade today

On Monday, the Indian stock market trimmed its early gains due to profit booking but still managed to end in positive territory. The Sensex rose 355.90 points, or 0.46%, to close at 77,269.40, while the Nifty 50 advanced 121.75 points, or 0.51%, to settle at 24,119.30.

L&T Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects L&T's consolidated revenue growth of 17% YoY, led by 19% YoY revenue growth for Core E&C. Meanwhile, the brokerage firm anticipates EBITDA margin to contract 30bp YoY to 9.6% for Core E&C to factor in the current disruption in work at some locations in the Middle East.

“We will also watch out for an update on the Middle East ordering and execution, stake sale progress in Hyderabad metro, and Nabha Power. Key monitorables include execution of order book in the Middle East, potential to reconstruct post the war, ramp-up in domestic ordering, margin performance, and NWC,” the firm said in a note.

M&M Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects the company to post a 22% YoY increase in revenues in 4QFY26, led by 18% YoY increase in automotive segment revenues, 20% YoY increase in volumes driven by LCV and SUV segments and 34% YoY increase in tractor segment revenues, driven by 37% YoY increase in volumes.

“We expect overall EBITDA margin to decline by 40 bps yoy, led by (1) commodity headwinds and (2) higher mix of EVs, partly offset by (1) operating leverage benefit and (2) cost-control measures. We are building in the automotive EBIT margin of 9.4% in 4QFY26 versus 9.2% in 4QFY26FY25. In addition, we are building tractor segment EBIT margin to improve by 70 bps yoy to 19.8% due to operating leverage benefits. Overall, we expect EBITDA to grow by 18% on a yoy basis in 4QFY26,” the firm said.

Hero Motocorp Q4 results preview

MOFSL has factored in margins to decline 40bp QoQ to 14.3%. Overall, PAT is expected to grow 26% YoY in 4Q, largely led by healthy volume growth, according to the firm.

“HMCL posted 24% YoY volume growth in 4Q, albeit on a low base of last year. Export mix improved 130bp QoQ to 7.3%. HMCL has taken two rounds of price hikes – an average of INR300/unit in Jan and an average of INR700/unit in Feb to pass on input costs. This is apart from the ~INR10k price hike taken in Dec’25,” the company said in a note.

Also Read | Stocks to watch: L&T, M&M, Tata Tech, Delhivery among 10 shares in focus today

Here's a complete list of companies to declare Q4 results 2026 on Tuesday, 5 May -

S.no.Company Name
1Larsen & Toubro
2Mahindra and Mahindra
3Punjab National Bank
4Marico
5Hero Motocorp
6Lloyds Metals and Energy
7SRF
8Coforge
9United Breweries
10Poonawalla Fincorp
11Ajanta Pharma
12Emcure Pharmaceuticals
13Aadhar Housing Finance
14Gallantt Ispat
15Jammu and Kashmir Bank
16Voltamp Transformers
17AAVAS Financiers
18Lloyds Engineering Works
19Alkyl Amines Chemicals
20SJS Enterprises
21Shilchar Technologies
22GNG Electronics
23Gujarat Heavy Chemicals
24Aeroflex Industries
25Shanthi Gears
26Shoppers Stop
27Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
28Cigniti Technologies
29Raymond Realty
30Raymond
31Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets
32PTC India Financial Services
33Spandana Sphoorty Financial
34Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (I)
35CFF Fluid Control
36DCW
37Automobile Corp of Goa (ACGL)
38Paushak
39Mafatlal Industries
40B Right Realestate
41Kothari Petrochem
42Foseco Crucible (India)
43Sutlej Textiles and Industries
44Primo Chemicals
45Onward Technologies
46Kriti Nutrients
47Jenburkt Pharma
48Kriti Industries (India)
49Kisan Mouldings
50Ginni Filaments
51Pelatro
52Sat Kartar Life
53Exxaro Tiles
54Trident Lifeline
55Shankara Building Products
56Regency Fincorp
57Sayaji Industries
58Transchem
59Kartik Investments Trust
60La Tim Metal & Industries
61Gravity India
62Digikore Studios
63Blue Coast Hotels
64Sandu Pharmaceuticals
65Premier Energy and Infrastructure
66Carnation Industries
67Amraworld Agrico
68Amerise Biosciences

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

Q4 ResultsQ4 Results PreviewStock Market TodayIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock MarketsQ4 results 2026: L&T to Hero Motocorp among companies to declare Q4 results today
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.