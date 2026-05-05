Q4 results 2026: L&T to Hero Motocorp among companies to declare Q4 results today

Q4 results 2026: Amid the ongoing earnings season, around 68 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026, on Tuesday, 5 May.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Punjab National Bank, Marico, Hero Motocorp, SRF, Marico, Coforge, Emcure Pharma, Poonawalla Fincorp, and United Breweries are some of the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

“The ongoing Q4 earnings season will be a key driver of stock-specific action. Results from companies such as Ambuja Cements, BHEL, Aditya Birla Capital, and Godrej Properties will remain in focus, while heavyweight earnings from Larsen & Toubro and Mahindra & Mahindra are expected to influence broader market direction. Banking stocks, which have shown relative resilience, are likely to continue anchoring the index,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

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On Monday, the Indian stock market trimmed its early gains due to profit booking but still managed to end in positive territory. The Sensex rose 355.90 points, or 0.46%, to close at 77,269.40, while the Nifty 50 advanced 121.75 points, or 0.51%, to settle at 24,119.30.

L&T Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects L&T's consolidated revenue growth of 17% YoY, led by 19% YoY revenue growth for Core E&C. Meanwhile, the brokerage firm anticipates EBITDA margin to contract 30bp YoY to 9.6% for Core E&C to factor in the current disruption in work at some locations in the Middle East.

“We will also watch out for an update on the Middle East ordering and execution, stake sale progress in Hyderabad metro, and Nabha Power. Key monitorables include execution of order book in the Middle East, potential to reconstruct post the war, ramp-up in domestic ordering, margin performance, and NWC,” the firm said in a note.

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M&M Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects the company to post a 22% YoY increase in revenues in 4QFY26, led by 18% YoY increase in automotive segment revenues, 20% YoY increase in volumes driven by LCV and SUV segments and 34% YoY increase in tractor segment revenues, driven by 37% YoY increase in volumes.

“We expect overall EBITDA margin to decline by 40 bps yoy, led by (1) commodity headwinds and (2) higher mix of EVs, partly offset by (1) operating leverage benefit and (2) cost-control measures. We are building in the automotive EBIT margin of 9.4% in 4QFY26 versus 9.2% in 4QFY26FY25. In addition, we are building tractor segment EBIT margin to improve by 70 bps yoy to 19.8% due to operating leverage benefits. Overall, we expect EBITDA to grow by 18% on a yoy basis in 4QFY26,” the firm said.

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Hero Motocorp Q4 results preview MOFSL has factored in margins to decline 40bp QoQ to 14.3%. Overall, PAT is expected to grow 26% YoY in 4Q, largely led by healthy volume growth, according to the firm.

“HMCL posted 24% YoY volume growth in 4Q, albeit on a low base of last year. Export mix improved 130bp QoQ to 7.3%. HMCL has taken two rounds of price hikes – an average of INR300/unit in Jan and an average of INR700/unit in Feb to pass on input costs. This is apart from the ~INR10k price hike taken in Dec’25,” the company said in a note.

Here's a complete list of companies to declare Q4 results 2026 on Tuesday, 5 May -

S.no. Company Name 1 Larsen & Toubro 2 Mahindra and Mahindra 3 Punjab National Bank 4 Marico 5 Hero Motocorp 6 Lloyds Metals and Energy 7 SRF 8 Coforge 9 United Breweries 10 Poonawalla Fincorp 11 Ajanta Pharma 12 Emcure Pharmaceuticals 13 Aadhar Housing Finance 14 Gallantt Ispat 15 Jammu and Kashmir Bank 16 Voltamp Transformers 17 AAVAS Financiers 18 Lloyds Engineering Works 19 Alkyl Amines Chemicals 20 SJS Enterprises 21 Shilchar Technologies 22 GNG Electronics 23 Gujarat Heavy Chemicals 24 Aeroflex Industries 25 Shanthi Gears 26 Shoppers Stop 27 Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries 28 Cigniti Technologies 29 Raymond Realty 30 Raymond 31 Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets 32 PTC India Financial Services 33 Spandana Sphoorty Financial 34 Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (I) 35 CFF Fluid Control 36 DCW 37 Automobile Corp of Goa (ACGL) 38 Paushak 39 Mafatlal Industries 40 B Right Realestate 41 Kothari Petrochem 42 Foseco Crucible (India) 43 Sutlej Textiles and Industries 44 Primo Chemicals 45 Onward Technologies 46 Kriti Nutrients 47 Jenburkt Pharma 48 Kriti Industries (India) 49 Kisan Mouldings 50 Ginni Filaments 51 Pelatro 52 Sat Kartar Life 53 Exxaro Tiles 54 Trident Lifeline 55 Shankara Building Products 56 Regency Fincorp 57 Sayaji Industries 58 Transchem 59 Kartik Investments Trust 60 La Tim Metal & Industries 61 Gravity India 62 Digikore Studios 63 Blue Coast Hotels 64 Sandu Pharmaceuticals 65 Premier Energy and Infrastructure 66 Carnation Industries 67 Amraworld Agrico 68 Amerise Biosciences

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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