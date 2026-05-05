Q4 results 2026: L&T to Hero Motocorp among companies to declare Q4 results today

Q4 results 2026: Amid the ongoing earnings season, around 68 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026, on Tuesday, 5 May.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Punjab National Bank, Marico, Hero Motocorp, SRF, Marico, Coforge, Emcure Pharma, Poonawalla Fincorp, and United Breweries are some of the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.
“The ongoing Q4 earnings season will be a key driver of stock-specific action. Results from companies such as Ambuja Cements, BHEL, Aditya Birla Capital, and Godrej Properties will remain in focus, while heavyweight earnings from Larsen & Toubro and Mahindra & Mahindra are expected to influence broader market direction. Banking stocks, which have shown relative resilience, are likely to continue anchoring the index,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.
On Monday, the Indian stock market trimmed its early gains due to profit booking but still managed to end in positive territory. The Sensex rose 355.90 points, or 0.46%, to close at 77,269.40, while the Nifty 50 advanced 121.75 points, or 0.51%, to settle at 24,119.30.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects L&T's consolidated revenue growth of 17% YoY, led by 19% YoY revenue growth for Core E&C. Meanwhile, the brokerage firm anticipates EBITDA margin to contract 30bp YoY to 9.6% for Core E&C to factor in the current disruption in work at some locations in the Middle East.
“We will also watch out for an update on the Middle East ordering and execution, stake sale progress in Hyderabad metro, and Nabha Power. Key monitorables include execution of order book in the Middle East, potential to reconstruct post the war, ramp-up in domestic ordering, margin performance, and NWC,” the firm said in a note.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects the company to post a 22% YoY increase in revenues in 4QFY26, led by 18% YoY increase in automotive segment revenues, 20% YoY increase in volumes driven by LCV and SUV segments and 34% YoY increase in tractor segment revenues, driven by 37% YoY increase in volumes.
“We expect overall EBITDA margin to decline by 40 bps yoy, led by (1) commodity headwinds and (2) higher mix of EVs, partly offset by (1) operating leverage benefit and (2) cost-control measures. We are building in the automotive EBIT margin of 9.4% in 4QFY26 versus 9.2% in 4QFY26FY25. In addition, we are building tractor segment EBIT margin to improve by 70 bps yoy to 19.8% due to operating leverage benefits. Overall, we expect EBITDA to grow by 18% on a yoy basis in 4QFY26,” the firm said.
MOFSL has factored in margins to decline 40bp QoQ to 14.3%. Overall, PAT is expected to grow 26% YoY in 4Q, largely led by healthy volume growth, according to the firm.
“HMCL posted 24% YoY volume growth in 4Q, albeit on a low base of last year. Export mix improved 130bp QoQ to 7.3%. HMCL has taken two rounds of price hikes – an average of INR300/unit in Jan and an average of INR700/unit in Feb to pass on input costs. This is apart from the ~INR10k price hike taken in Dec’25,” the company said in a note.
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Larsen & Toubro
|2
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|3
|Punjab National Bank
|4
|Marico
|5
|Hero Motocorp
|6
|Lloyds Metals and Energy
|7
|SRF
|8
|Coforge
|9
|United Breweries
|10
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|11
|Ajanta Pharma
|12
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|13
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|14
|Gallantt Ispat
|15
|Jammu and Kashmir Bank
|16
|Voltamp Transformers
|17
|AAVAS Financiers
|18
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|19
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|20
|SJS Enterprises
|21
|Shilchar Technologies
|22
|GNG Electronics
|23
|Gujarat Heavy Chemicals
|24
|Aeroflex Industries
|25
|Shanthi Gears
|26
|Shoppers Stop
|27
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|28
|Cigniti Technologies
|29
|Raymond Realty
|30
|Raymond
|31
|Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets
|32
|PTC India Financial Services
|33
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial
|34
|Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (I)
|35
|CFF Fluid Control
|36
|DCW
|37
|Automobile Corp of Goa (ACGL)
|38
|Paushak
|39
|Mafatlal Industries
|40
|B Right Realestate
|41
|Kothari Petrochem
|42
|Foseco Crucible (India)
|43
|Sutlej Textiles and Industries
|44
|Primo Chemicals
|45
|Onward Technologies
|46
|Kriti Nutrients
|47
|Jenburkt Pharma
|48
|Kriti Industries (India)
|49
|Kisan Mouldings
|50
|Ginni Filaments
|51
|Pelatro
|52
|Sat Kartar Life
|53
|Exxaro Tiles
|54
|Trident Lifeline
|55
|Shankara Building Products
|56
|Regency Fincorp
|57
|Sayaji Industries
|58
|Transchem
|59
|Kartik Investments Trust
|60
|La Tim Metal & Industries
|61
|Gravity India
|62
|Digikore Studios
|63
|Blue Coast Hotels
|64
|Sandu Pharmaceuticals
|65
|Premier Energy and Infrastructure
|66
|Carnation Industries
|67
|Amraworld Agrico
|68
|Amerise Biosciences
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.