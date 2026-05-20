Q4 results 2026: Lenskart to Grasim among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: More than 145 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Wednesday, 20 May, amid ongoing earnings season.
Lenskart, Grasim Industries, Ola Electric Mobility, Apollo Hospitals, Metro Brands, Whirlpool of India, Kwality Walls India are among the companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.
On Tuesday, the Indian stock market closed in negative territory, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below the 23,650 mark. The Sensex declined 114.19 points, or 0.15%, to end at 75,200.85, while the Nifty 50 fell 31.95 points, or 0.14%, to settle at 23,618.00.
“Overall, market sentiment is expected to remain fragile and heavily headline-driven, with geopolitical developments, crude oil movement, rupee volatility and institutional flow trends likely to remain the key determinants of near-term direction for Indian equities,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Lenskart to to grow 27% YoY, supported by strong growth both in India (+30%) and international (+21%) businesses.
The brokerage firm further anticipates EBITDA margins to expand by 120 bps, ed by operating leverage. Meanwhile, EBITDA likely to grow 35% YoY, while reported profit after tax (PAT) will optically appear weaker YoY (due to one-off benefits in 4QFY25).
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Ola Electric’s revenue to decline 51% year-on-year, mainly due to a 59% drop in volumes, partially offset by an 8% rise in average selling prices (ASPs) driven by higher PLI accruals and a greater contribution from motorcycles.
“We expect the company to report an EBITDA loss of ₹2.2 billion in Q4 FY26, compared to an EBITDA loss of ₹6.9 billion in Q4 FY25. The narrowing of losses is likely to be supported by lower provisions on a year-on-year basis, cost-control initiatives, and a higher share of the Gen-3 platform, partly offset by negative operating leverage,” the brokerage said.
Kotak expects Apollo Hospitals to post 13% YoY sales growth in the hospitals segment in 4QFY26, led by 6% YoY increase in ARPP, aided by new bed commercialization. The firm further anticipates 9% YoY growth in hospitals EBITDA with EBITDA margin declining 130 bps quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) to 23.5% (-80 bps yoy).
“We expect HealthCo sales to grow 21% yoy (+2% qoq), driven by growth in offline pharmacy distribution sales (+21% yoy). For 24/7, we bake in 4% qoq growth in GMV in 4QFY26. For AHLL, we forecast 14% yoy sales growth in 4QFY26. Overall, we expect APHS' revenues to grow 19% yoy (+3% qoq) in 4QFY26,” the firm said.
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Grasim Industries
|2
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|3
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
|4
|Bosch
|5
|Lenskart Solutions
|6
|Jubilant Foodworks
|7
|Metro Brands
|8
|Honeywell Automation
|9
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|10
|Eris Lifesciences
|11
|Ola Electric Mobility
|12
|Sammaan Capital
|13
|LMW
|14
|Sansera Engineering
|15
|International Gemological Institute
|16
|Medplus Health Services
|17
|Whirlpool of India
|18
|Action Construction Equipment
|19
|Embassy Developments
|20
|Amagi Media Labs
|21
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|22
|Power Mech Projects
|23
|Garware Technical Fibres
|24
|Kwality Walls India
|25
|Saatvik Green Energy
|26
|AGI Infra
|27
|Hemisphere Properties India
|28
|Moschip Technologies
|29
|Indiqube Spaces
|30
|IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
|31
|Sanghvi Movers
|32
|Arvind SmartSpaces
|33
|Carysil
|34
|Xpro India
|35
|Indo Tech Transformers
|36
|Veedol Corporation
|37
|Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital
|38
|EPack Durables
|39
|TeamLease Services
|40
|Protean eGov Technologies
|41
|Cosmo First
|42
|Talbros Automotive Components
|43
|JNK India
|44
|S P Apparels
|45
|Capacite Infraprojects
|46
|Krishna Defence And Allied Industries
|47
|Walchandnagar Industries
|48
|GPT Infraprojects
|49
|Mirc Electronics
|50
|Ultramarine and Pigments
|51
|Capital India Finance
|52
|Borosil Scientific
|53
|A.K.Capital Services
|54
|Remus Pharmaceuticals
|55
|ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd.
|56
|Control Print
|57
|Finkurve Financial Services
|58
|DPSC
|59
|OBSC Perfection
|60
|Z-Tech India
|61
|Anuh Pharma
|62
|Innovana Thinklabs
|63
|Integra Engineering India
|64
|Voith Paper Fabrics
|65
|Radhika Jeweltech
|66
|Influx Healthtech
|67
|Aptech
|68
|Vishal Fabrics
|69
|International Conveyors
|70
|Kronox Lab Sciences
|71
|Neptune Petrochemicals
|72
|True Colours
|73
|HCL Infosystems
|74
|Kesoram Industries
|75
|Take Solutions
|76
|Kaya
|77
|Batliboi
|78
|Qualitek Labs
|79
|DCM Shriram Industries
|80
|DJ Mediaprint & Logistics
|81
|Blue Water Logistics
|82
|Encompass Design India
|83
|Prime Fresh
|84
|Akiko Global Services
|85
|Brand Concepts
|86
|United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
|87
|P E Analytics
|88
|Hitech Corporation
|89
|Vibhor Steel Tubes
|90
|Shreyans Industries
|91
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|92
|Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems
|93
|Rudra Global Infra Products
|94
|Khadim India
|95
|Murudeshwar Ceramics
|96
|Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India)
|97
|The Byke Hospitality
|98
|Chatha Foods
|99
|Beacon Trusteeship
|100
|ATV Projects India
|101
|Aeron Composite
|102
|AMJ Land
|103
|Lactose (India)
|104
|EYANTRA VENTURES
|105
|KIFS Financial Services
|106
|Supra Pacific Financial Services
|107
|Somi Conveyor Beltings
|108
|KANORIA ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE
|109
|Sambhaav Media
|110
|Dhoot Industrial Finance
|111
|GVP Infotech
|112
|Prima Plastics
|113
|Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals
|114
|Rajnandini Metal
|115
|Valplast Technologies
|116
|Gabion Technologies India
|117
|Shreeji Translogistics
|118
|Mysore Petro Chemicals
|119
|HOMRE
|120
|Punjab Communications
|121
|Pentagon Rubber
|122
|Defrail Technologies
|123
|Sharika Enterprises
|124
|Vinny Overseas
|125
|The Phosphate Company Limited
|126
|Takyon Networks
|127
|Evans Electric
|128
|Lerthai Finance
|129
|Welcast Steels
|130
|Rasandik Engineering Industries (India)
|131
|Swastika Castal
|132
|Shyamkamal Investments
|133
|GRAMEVA
|134
|AMS POLYMERS LIMITED
|135
|Poojawestern Metaliks
|136
|Jolly Plastic Industries
|137
|Neo Infracon
|138
|ECS Biztech
|139
|Yash Management and Financial Services
|140
|Eastern Treads
|141
|Ishan International
|142
|El Forge
|143
|Vision Cinemas
|144
|Space Incubatrics Technologies
|145
|Ambitious Plastomac
|146
|Looks Health Services
|147
|Sea TV Network
|148
|Ashutosh Paper Mills
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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