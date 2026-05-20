Q4 results 2026: Lenskart to Grasim among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market closed in negative territory, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below the 23,650 mark. The Sensex declined 114.19 points, or 0.15%, to end at 75,200.85, while the Nifty 50 fell 31.95 points, or 0.14%, to settle at 23,618.00.

Lenskart, Grasim Industries, Ola Electric Mobility, Apollo Hospitals, Metro Brands, Whirlpool of India, Kwality Walls India are among the companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today .

Q4 results 2026 : More than 145 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Wednesday, 20 May, amid ongoing earnings season.

“Overall, market sentiment is expected to remain fragile and heavily headline-driven, with geopolitical developments, crude oil movement, rupee volatility and institutional flow trends likely to remain the key determinants of near-term direction for Indian equities,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Lenskart Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Lenskart to to grow 27% YoY, supported by strong growth both in India (+30%) and international (+21%) businesses.

The brokerage firm further anticipates EBITDA margins to expand by 120 bps, ed by operating leverage. Meanwhile, EBITDA likely to grow 35% YoY, while reported profit after tax (PAT) will optically appear weaker YoY (due to one-off benefits in 4QFY25).

Ola Electric Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Ola Electric’s revenue to decline 51% year-on-year, mainly due to a 59% drop in volumes, partially offset by an 8% rise in average selling prices (ASPs) driven by higher PLI accruals and a greater contribution from motorcycles.

“We expect the company to report an EBITDA loss of ₹2.2 billion in Q4 FY26, compared to an EBITDA loss of ₹6.9 billion in Q4 FY25. The narrowing of losses is likely to be supported by lower provisions on a year-on-year basis, cost-control initiatives, and a higher share of the Gen-3 platform, partly offset by negative operating leverage,” the brokerage said.

Apollo Hospitals Q4 results preview

Kotak expects Apollo Hospitals to post 13% YoY sales growth in the hospitals segment in 4QFY26, led by 6% YoY increase in ARPP, aided by new bed commercialization. The firm further anticipates 9% YoY growth in hospitals EBITDA with EBITDA margin declining 130 bps quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) to 23.5% (-80 bps yoy).

“We expect HealthCo sales to grow 21% yoy (+2% qoq), driven by growth in offline pharmacy distribution sales (+21% yoy). For 24/7, we bake in 4% qoq growth in GMV in 4QFY26. For AHLL, we forecast 14% yoy sales growth in 4QFY26. Overall, we expect APHS' revenues to grow 19% yoy (+3% qoq) in 4QFY26,” the firm said.