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Q4 results 2026: Lenskart to Grasim among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: More than 145 companies will release their Q4 results today. Here's preview and full list companies to declare earnings on Wednesday.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published20 May 2026, 08:40 AM IST
Q4 results 2026: Lenskart, Grasim Industries, Ola Electric Mobility, Apollo Hospitals, Metro Brands, Whirlpool of India, Kwality Walls India are among the companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.
Q4 results 2026: Lenskart, Grasim Industries, Ola Electric Mobility, Apollo Hospitals, Metro Brands, Whirlpool of India, Kwality Walls India are among the companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.(Pixabay)
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Q4 results 2026: More than 145 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Wednesday, 20 May, amid ongoing earnings season.

Lenskart, Grasim Industries, Ola Electric Mobility, Apollo Hospitals, Metro Brands, Whirlpool of India, Kwality Walls India are among the companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market closed in negative territory, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below the 23,650 mark. The Sensex declined 114.19 points, or 0.15%, to end at 75,200.85, while the Nifty 50 fell 31.95 points, or 0.14%, to settle at 23,618.00.

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“Overall, market sentiment is expected to remain fragile and heavily headline-driven, with geopolitical developments, crude oil movement, rupee volatility and institutional flow trends likely to remain the key determinants of near-term direction for Indian equities,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Lenskart Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Lenskart to to grow 27% YoY, supported by strong growth both in India (+30%) and international (+21%) businesses.

The brokerage firm further anticipates EBITDA margins to expand by 120 bps, ed by operating leverage. Meanwhile, EBITDA likely to grow 35% YoY, while reported profit after tax (PAT) will optically appear weaker YoY (due to one-off benefits in 4QFY25).

Ola Electric Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Ola Electric’s revenue to decline 51% year-on-year, mainly due to a 59% drop in volumes, partially offset by an 8% rise in average selling prices (ASPs) driven by higher PLI accruals and a greater contribution from motorcycles.

“We expect the company to report an EBITDA loss of 2.2 billion in Q4 FY26, compared to an EBITDA loss of 6.9 billion in Q4 FY25. The narrowing of losses is likely to be supported by lower provisions on a year-on-year basis, cost-control initiatives, and a higher share of the Gen-3 platform, partly offset by negative operating leverage,” the brokerage said.

Apollo Hospitals Q4 results preview

Kotak expects Apollo Hospitals to post 13% YoY sales growth in the hospitals segment in 4QFY26, led by 6% YoY increase in ARPP, aided by new bed commercialization. The firm further anticipates 9% YoY growth in hospitals EBITDA with EBITDA margin declining 130 bps quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) to 23.5% (-80 bps yoy).

“We expect HealthCo sales to grow 21% yoy (+2% qoq), driven by growth in offline pharmacy distribution sales (+21% yoy). For 24/7, we bake in 4% qoq growth in GMV in 4QFY26. For AHLL, we forecast 14% yoy sales growth in 4QFY26. Overall, we expect APHS' revenues to grow 19% yoy (+3% qoq) in 4QFY26,” the firm said.

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Here's a full list of companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 on Wednesday, 20 May -

S.no.Company Name
1Grasim Industries
2Samvardhana Motherson International
3Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
4Bosch
5Lenskart Solutions
6Jubilant Foodworks
7Metro Brands
8Honeywell Automation
9IRB Infrastructure Developers
10Eris Lifesciences
11Ola Electric Mobility
12Sammaan Capital
13LMW
14Sansera Engineering
15International Gemological Institute
16Medplus Health Services
17Whirlpool of India
18Action Construction Equipment
19Embassy Developments
20Amagi Media Labs
21JK Lakshmi Cement
22Power Mech Projects
23Garware Technical Fibres
24Kwality Walls India
25Saatvik Green Energy
26AGI Infra
27Hemisphere Properties India
28Moschip Technologies
29Indiqube Spaces
30IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
31Sanghvi Movers
32Arvind SmartSpaces
33Carysil
34Xpro India
35Indo Tech Transformers
36Veedol Corporation
37Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital
38EPack Durables
39TeamLease Services
40Protean eGov Technologies
41Cosmo First
42Talbros Automotive Components
43JNK India
44S P Apparels
45Capacite Infraprojects
46Krishna Defence And Allied Industries
47Walchandnagar Industries
48GPT Infraprojects
49Mirc Electronics
50Ultramarine and Pigments
51Capital India Finance
52Borosil Scientific
53A.K.Capital Services
54Remus Pharmaceuticals
55ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd.
56Control Print
57Finkurve Financial Services
58DPSC
59OBSC Perfection
60Z-Tech India
61Anuh Pharma
62Innovana Thinklabs
63Integra Engineering India
64Voith Paper Fabrics
65Radhika Jeweltech
66Influx Healthtech
67Aptech
68Vishal Fabrics
69International Conveyors
70Kronox Lab Sciences
71Neptune Petrochemicals
72True Colours
73HCL Infosystems
74Kesoram Industries
75Take Solutions
76Kaya
77Batliboi
78Qualitek Labs
79DCM Shriram Industries
80DJ Mediaprint & Logistics
81Blue Water Logistics
82Encompass Design India
83Prime Fresh
84Akiko Global Services
85Brand Concepts
86United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
87P E Analytics
88Hitech Corporation
89Vibhor Steel Tubes
90Shreyans Industries
91Bhilwara Technical Textiles
92Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems
93Rudra Global Infra Products
94Khadim India
95Murudeshwar Ceramics
96Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India)
97The Byke Hospitality
98Chatha Foods
99Beacon Trusteeship
100ATV Projects India
101Aeron Composite
102AMJ Land
103Lactose (India)
104EYANTRA VENTURES
105KIFS Financial Services
106Supra Pacific Financial Services
107Somi Conveyor Beltings
108KANORIA ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE
109Sambhaav Media
110Dhoot Industrial Finance
111GVP Infotech
112Prima Plastics
113Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals
114Rajnandini Metal
115Valplast Technologies
116Gabion Technologies India
117Shreeji Translogistics
118Mysore Petro Chemicals
119HOMRE
120Punjab Communications
121Pentagon Rubber
122Defrail Technologies
123Sharika Enterprises
124Vinny Overseas
125The Phosphate Company Limited
126Takyon Networks
127Evans Electric
128Lerthai Finance
129Welcast Steels
130Rasandik Engineering Industries (India)
131Swastika Castal
132Shyamkamal Investments
133GRAMEVA
134AMS POLYMERS LIMITED
135Poojawestern Metaliks
136Jolly Plastic Industries
137Neo Infracon
138ECS Biztech
139Yash Management and Financial Services
140Eastern Treads
141Ishan International
142El Forge
143Vision Cinemas
144Space Incubatrics Technologies
145Ambitious Plastomac
146Looks Health Services
147Sea TV Network
148Ashutosh Paper Mills

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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