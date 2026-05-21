Q4 results 2026: LIC to Nykaa among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market closed slightly in the green on Wednesday, with the benchmark Nifty 50 managing to stay above the 23,600 mark. The Sensex advanced 117.54 points, or 0.16%, to end at 75,318.39, while the Nifty 50 rose 41 points, or 0.17%, to settle at 23,659.00.

Life Insurance Corporation of India, ITC, LG Electronics India, GAIL India, FSN E-Commerce Ventures ( Nykaa), and JSW Cement are among the companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today .

Q4 results 2026: More than 170 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, amid the ongoing earnings season on Thursday, 21 May.

LIC Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Emkay Global expects LIC to deliver a healthy 13% growth in APE, driven by healthy growth in the Group segment and owing to a favourable base. Resultantly, for FY26E, LIC is likely to post 15% APE growth.

The brokerage firm further believes that LIC's profit after tax is likely to surge 16% year-on-year (YoY) and 20.5% growth in VNB margin for Q4FY26E, led by continued focus on non- par products. For FY26E, 19.3% VNB margin is likely to drive 26% growth in VNB.

ITC Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal believes that ITC's cigarette business revenue is expected to decline 2%, and volume is expected to be flattish YoY in 4Q. It was impacted due to an increase in taxation.

Meanwhile, the firm expects the FMCG business expected to post healthy growth and models 11% revenue growth.

"We model 5% YoY decline in cigarette EBIT, and margins contracted 70bp YoY 56.9% due to rising leaf tobacco prices and insufficient price hikes. In the FMCG business, we expect a 37% EBIT growth, with a 140bp margin expansion,” the firm said.

Nykaa Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities models Nykaa's overall GMV/revenue growth of 27/25% YoY, primarily driven by BPC GMV/revenue growth of 24-25% YoY and fashion business GMV/revenue growth of 32/36% YoY.

“ BPC business GMV includes contributions from eB2B as well. We expect an EBITDA margin of 7.6%, implying margin expansion of 110 bps YoY. We believe operating leverage in BPC and lower losses in Fashion will drive YoY margin expansion. We expect EBITDA increase to flow through to the bottom line, resulting in a sharp 180% yoy increase in net profit,” the firm said in a note.