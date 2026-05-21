Q4 results 2026: LIC to Nykaa among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: More than 170 companies will release their Q4 results today. Here's preview and full list companies to declare earnings on Thursday.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published21 May 2026, 08:49 AM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India, ITC, LG Electronics India, GAIL India, FSN E-Commerce Ventures ( Nykaa), and JSW Cement are among the companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today.
Life Insurance Corporation of India, ITC, LG Electronics India, GAIL India, FSN E-Commerce Ventures ( Nykaa), and JSW Cement are among the companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today.

Q4 results 2026: More than 170 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, amid the ongoing earnings season on Thursday, 21 May.

Life Insurance Corporation of India, ITC, LG Electronics India, GAIL India, FSN E-Commerce Ventures ( Nykaa), and JSW Cement are among the companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market closed slightly in the green on Wednesday, with the benchmark Nifty 50 managing to stay above the 23,600 mark. The Sensex advanced 117.54 points, or 0.16%, to end at 75,318.39, while the Nifty 50 rose 41 points, or 0.17%, to settle at 23,659.00.

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LIC Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Emkay Global expects LIC to deliver a healthy 13% growth in APE, driven by healthy growth in the Group segment and owing to a favourable base. Resultantly, for FY26E, LIC is likely to post 15% APE growth.

The brokerage firm further believes that LIC's profit after tax is likely to surge 16% year-on-year (YoY) and 20.5% growth in VNB margin for Q4FY26E, led by continued focus on non- par products. For FY26E, 19.3% VNB margin is likely to drive 26% growth in VNB.

ITC Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal believes that ITC's cigarette business revenue is expected to decline 2%, and volume is expected to be flattish YoY in 4Q. It was impacted due to an increase in taxation.

Meanwhile, the firm expects the FMCG business expected to post healthy growth and models 11% revenue growth.

"We model 5% YoY decline in cigarette EBIT, and margins contracted 70bp YoY 56.9% due to rising leaf tobacco prices and insufficient price hikes. In the FMCG business, we expect a 37% EBIT growth, with a 140bp margin expansion,” the firm said.

Nykaa Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities models Nykaa's overall GMV/revenue growth of 27/25% YoY, primarily driven by BPC GMV/revenue growth of 24-25% YoY and fashion business GMV/revenue growth of 32/36% YoY.

“ BPC business GMV includes contributions from eB2B as well. We expect an EBITDA margin of 7.6%, implying margin expansion of 110 bps YoY. We believe operating leverage in BPC and lower losses in Fashion will drive YoY margin expansion. We expect EBITDA increase to flow through to the bottom line, resulting in a sharp 180% yoy increase in net profit,” the firm said in a note.

Also Read | Stocks to watch: LIC, ITC, RVNL, Dr Reddy's among 10 shares in focus today

Here's a full list of companies to declare Q4 results 2026 on Wednesday, 21 May -

S.no.Company Name
1Life Insurance Corporation of India
2ITC
3Max Healthcare Institute
4LG Electronics India
5GAIL India
6Aurobindo Pharma
7FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
8Prestige Estates Projects
9Page Industries
10Welspun Corp
11Sun TV Network
12Emami
13Bikaji Foods International
14JSW Cement
15Dr Agarwals Health Care
16Engineers India
17Happy Forgings
18Honasa Consumer
19Reliance Power
20GMR Power and Urban Infra
21Va Tech Wabag
22Rategain Travel Technologies
23Sudeep Pharma
24LE Travenues Technology (IXIGO)
25Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers
26WeWork India Management
27Hindustan Foods
28ICRA
29Sharda Motor Industries
30Wakefit Innovations
31India Tourism Development Corporation
32Datamatics Global Services
33Juniper Hotels
34Laxmi Organic Industries
35Lux Industries
36GMM Pfaudler
37Vaibhav Global
38Flair Writing Industries
39Ashoka Buildcon
40DEE Development Engineers
41Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited
42Samhi Hotels
43Sandhar Technologies
44RPSG Ventures
45Navneet Education
46Ganesha Ecosphere
47Alpex Solar
48Mufin Green Finance
49Nucleus Software Exports
50D. P. Abhushan
51Vintage Coffee and Beverages
52Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
53AAYUSH ART AND BULLION
54Windlas Biotech
55Balmer Lawrie Investment
56Shanti Gold International
57Suraksha Diagnostic
58NGL Fine Chem
59Ramco System
60Dolat Algotech
61Igarashi Motors
62TGV Sraac
63Quick Heal Technologies
64Centrum Capital
65Laxmi Dental
66Rajputana Stainless
67Century Enka
68ADC India Communications
69Manali Petrochemicals
70Swelect Energy Systems
71Electrotherm (India)
72Indo Borax and Chemicals
73Bodal Chemicals
74Ganesh Green Bharat
75Gem Aromatics
76Arihant Capital Markets
77Xchanging Solutions
78Aryaman Financial Services
79Cheviot Company
80Allied Digital Services
81Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
82Allcargo Terminals
83Indo Farm Equipment
84Urja Global
85ABS Marine Services
86Haldyn Glass
87DCM Shriram International
88Namo Ewaste Management
89Credo Brands Marketing
90Kronox Lab Sciences
91United Drilling Tools
92Freshara Agro Exports
93Sheetal Cool Products
94E to E Transportation Infrastructure
95OCCL
96Sinclairs Hotels
97Medico Remedies
98Creative Graphics Solutions India
99Nupur Recyclers
100Megastar Foods
101Trejhara Solutions Limited
102Fundviser Capital (India)
103Avana Electrosystems
104Spencer Retail
105Shree Karni Fabcom
106Oil Country Tubular
107UFO Moviez India
108India Gelatine and Chemica

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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