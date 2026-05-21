Q4 results 2026: LIC to Nykaa among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: More than 170 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, amid the ongoing earnings season on Thursday, 21 May.
Life Insurance Corporation of India, ITC, LG Electronics India, GAIL India, FSN E-Commerce Ventures ( Nykaa), and JSW Cement are among the companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today.
On Wednesday, the Indian stock market closed slightly in the green on Wednesday, with the benchmark Nifty 50 managing to stay above the 23,600 mark. The Sensex advanced 117.54 points, or 0.16%, to end at 75,318.39, while the Nifty 50 rose 41 points, or 0.17%, to settle at 23,659.00.
Brokerage firm Emkay Global expects LIC to deliver a healthy 13% growth in APE, driven by healthy growth in the Group segment and owing to a favourable base. Resultantly, for FY26E, LIC is likely to post 15% APE growth.
The brokerage firm further believes that LIC's profit after tax is likely to surge 16% year-on-year (YoY) and 20.5% growth in VNB margin for Q4FY26E, led by continued focus on non- par products. For FY26E, 19.3% VNB margin is likely to drive 26% growth in VNB.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal believes that ITC's cigarette business revenue is expected to decline 2%, and volume is expected to be flattish YoY in 4Q. It was impacted due to an increase in taxation.
Meanwhile, the firm expects the FMCG business expected to post healthy growth and models 11% revenue growth.
"We model 5% YoY decline in cigarette EBIT, and margins contracted 70bp YoY 56.9% due to rising leaf tobacco prices and insufficient price hikes. In the FMCG business, we expect a 37% EBIT growth, with a 140bp margin expansion,” the firm said.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities models Nykaa's overall GMV/revenue growth of 27/25% YoY, primarily driven by BPC GMV/revenue growth of 24-25% YoY and fashion business GMV/revenue growth of 32/36% YoY.
“ BPC business GMV includes contributions from eB2B as well. We expect an EBITDA margin of 7.6%, implying margin expansion of 110 bps YoY. We believe operating leverage in BPC and lower losses in Fashion will drive YoY margin expansion. We expect EBITDA increase to flow through to the bottom line, resulting in a sharp 180% yoy increase in net profit,” the firm said in a note.
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|2
|ITC
|3
|Max Healthcare Institute
|4
|LG Electronics India
|5
|GAIL India
|6
|Aurobindo Pharma
|7
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
|8
|Prestige Estates Projects
|9
|Page Industries
|10
|Welspun Corp
|11
|Sun TV Network
|12
|Emami
|13
|Bikaji Foods International
|14
|JSW Cement
|15
|Dr Agarwals Health Care
|16
|Engineers India
|17
|Happy Forgings
|18
|Honasa Consumer
|19
|Reliance Power
|20
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|21
|Va Tech Wabag
|22
|Rategain Travel Technologies
|23
|Sudeep Pharma
|24
|LE Travenues Technology (IXIGO)
|25
|Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers
|26
|WeWork India Management
|27
|Hindustan Foods
|28
|ICRA
|29
|Sharda Motor Industries
|30
|Wakefit Innovations
|31
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|32
|Datamatics Global Services
|33
|Juniper Hotels
|34
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|35
|Lux Industries
|36
|GMM Pfaudler
|37
|Vaibhav Global
|38
|Flair Writing Industries
|39
|Ashoka Buildcon
|40
|DEE Development Engineers
|41
|Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited
|42
|Samhi Hotels
|43
|Sandhar Technologies
|44
|RPSG Ventures
|45
|Navneet Education
|46
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|47
|Alpex Solar
|48
|Mufin Green Finance
|49
|Nucleus Software Exports
|50
|D. P. Abhushan
|51
|Vintage Coffee and Beverages
|52
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|53
|AAYUSH ART AND BULLION
|54
|Windlas Biotech
|55
|Balmer Lawrie Investment
|56
|Shanti Gold International
|57
|Suraksha Diagnostic
|58
|NGL Fine Chem
|59
|Ramco System
|60
|Dolat Algotech
|61
|Igarashi Motors
|62
|TGV Sraac
|63
|Quick Heal Technologies
|64
|Centrum Capital
|65
|Laxmi Dental
|66
|Rajputana Stainless
|67
|Century Enka
|68
|ADC India Communications
|69
|Manali Petrochemicals
|70
|Swelect Energy Systems
|71
|Electrotherm (India)
|72
|Indo Borax and Chemicals
|73
|Bodal Chemicals
|74
|Ganesh Green Bharat
|75
|Gem Aromatics
|76
|Arihant Capital Markets
|77
|Xchanging Solutions
|78
|Aryaman Financial Services
|79
|Cheviot Company
|80
|Allied Digital Services
|81
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|82
|Allcargo Terminals
|83
|Indo Farm Equipment
|84
|Urja Global
|85
|ABS Marine Services
|86
|Haldyn Glass
|87
|DCM Shriram International
|88
|Namo Ewaste Management
|89
|Credo Brands Marketing
|90
|Kronox Lab Sciences
|91
|United Drilling Tools
|92
|Freshara Agro Exports
|93
|Sheetal Cool Products
|94
|E to E Transportation Infrastructure
|95
|OCCL
|96
|Sinclairs Hotels
|97
|Medico Remedies
|98
|Creative Graphics Solutions India
|99
|Nupur Recyclers
|100
|Megastar Foods
|101
|Trejhara Solutions Limited
|102
|Fundviser Capital (India)
|103
|Avana Electrosystems
|104
|Spencer Retail
|105
|Shree Karni Fabcom
|106
|Oil Country Tubular
|107
|UFO Moviez India
|108
|India Gelatine and Chemica
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.