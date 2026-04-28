Q4 results 2026: Maruti Suzuki to Eternal among companies to declare Q4 results today; full list here

Q4 results 2026: Around 40 companies will declare their Q4 results today. Here's a complete list of companies, along with previews.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated28 Apr 2026, 08:07 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki, Eternal, REC, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Go Digit General Insurance, Bandhan Bank, Castrol India are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.
Maruti Suzuki, Eternal, REC, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Go Digit General Insurance, Bandhan Bank, Castrol India are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.(Pixabay)

Q4 results 2026: More than 40 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026, on Tuesday, 28 April.

Maruti Suzuki, Eternal, REC, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Go Digit General Insurance, Bandhan Bank, Castrol India are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

"Stock-specific action is expected to remain robust, with a heavy earnings calendar driving participation. Key companies in focus include Maruti Suzuki India, where margin trends and dividend announcements will be closely tracked, and Bandhan Bank, with attention on asset quality and loan growth," said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

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On Monday, the Indian stock market ended its three-day losing streak, closing with robust gains. The Sensex rose 639.42 points, or 0.83%, to finish at 77,303.63, while the Nifty 50 gained 194.75 points, or 0.81%, to settle at 24,092.70.

Maruti Suzuki Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said that Maruti Suzuki's volume growth was healthy at 12% YoY, led by steady demand, but upside was capped by capacity constraints.

"UV mix was largely flat at 34% vs. 35% QoQ. However, the export mix has improved 500bp QoQ to 21%. Reduced discounts QoQ may help to partially offset the surge in input costs," the firm said.

The brokerage firm further expects MSIL margins to decline 60bp quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) to 11.8% and post 7% YoY PAT growth in the March quarter.

Eternal Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Eternal to post 20% YoY growth in food delivery GMV and 99% YoY growth in Blinkit NMV.

“The 99% yoy and 10% qoq NMV growth in Blinkit will be driven by rapid store addition (we model period-ending store count of 2,200, implying 173 new dark store additions in 4QFY26). Blinkit's revenues will not be comparable yoy due to the shift to the 1P model 1QFY26 onwards,” the firm said in a note.

It further anticipates 30 bps QoQ expansion in CM and 20 bps QoQ expansion in the EBITDA margin of the food delivery business to 8.8% and 4.6%, respectively.

“The margin expansion is partially driven by an increase in platform fees at the end of the quarter. For the Blinkit business, we model flat contribution and EBITDA margin qoq as operating leverage of older stores will be offset by pricing action taken due to an increase in competitive intensity. We expect Eternal to post adjusted EBITDA (post-rent, pre-ESOP) of Rs6.6 bn, higher yoy, ” the firm added.

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Here's a complete list of companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 on Tuesday, 28 April -

S.no.Company Name
1Maruti Suzuki India
2Eternal
3REC
4Dalmia Bharat
5Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
6Star Health & Allied Insurance Company
7Go Digit General Insurance
8Bandhan Bank
9Motherson Sumi Wiring India
10AWL Agri Business
11Piramal Pharma
12Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
13Castrol India
14IFCI
15Five-Star Business Finance
16Ceat
17Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
18Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company
19Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
20Sanofi India
21Mahindra Lifespace Developers
22Piccadily Agro Industries
23Fedbank Financial Services
24Sapphire Foods India
25Skipper
26Greenply Industries
27Orient Cement
28Vardhman Special Steels
29Brigade Hotel Ventures
30Elpro International
31InfoBeans Technologies
32Rajoo Engineers
33Dhanlaxmi Bank
34Macfos
35Consolidated Construction Consortium
36Artson
37Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms
38Smarten Power Systems
39Lakhotia Polyesters
40Panth Infinity
41Mishka Exim
42SATCHMO HOLDINGS
43Mitshi India

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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