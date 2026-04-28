Q4 results 2026: Maruti Suzuki to Eternal among companies to declare Q4 results today; full list here

Q4 results 2026: More than 40 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026, on Tuesday, 28 April.

Maruti Suzuki, Eternal, REC, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Go Digit General Insurance, Bandhan Bank, Castrol India are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

"Stock-specific action is expected to remain robust, with a heavy earnings calendar driving participation. Key companies in focus include Maruti Suzuki India, where margin trends and dividend announcements will be closely tracked, and Bandhan Bank, with attention on asset quality and loan growth," said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

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On Monday, the Indian stock market ended its three-day losing streak, closing with robust gains. The Sensex rose 639.42 points, or 0.83%, to finish at 77,303.63, while the Nifty 50 gained 194.75 points, or 0.81%, to settle at 24,092.70.

Maruti Suzuki Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said that Maruti Suzuki's volume growth was healthy at 12% YoY, led by steady demand, but upside was capped by capacity constraints.

"UV mix was largely flat at 34% vs. 35% QoQ. However, the export mix has improved 500bp QoQ to 21%. Reduced discounts QoQ may help to partially offset the surge in input costs," the firm said.

The brokerage firm further expects MSIL margins to decline 60bp quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) to 11.8% and post 7% YoY PAT growth in the March quarter.

Eternal Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Eternal to post 20% YoY growth in food delivery GMV and 99% YoY growth in Blinkit NMV.

“The 99% yoy and 10% qoq NMV growth in Blinkit will be driven by rapid store addition (we model period-ending store count of 2,200, implying 173 new dark store additions in 4QFY26). Blinkit's revenues will not be comparable yoy due to the shift to the 1P model 1QFY26 onwards,” the firm said in a note.

It further anticipates 30 bps QoQ expansion in CM and 20 bps QoQ expansion in the EBITDA margin of the food delivery business to 8.8% and 4.6%, respectively.

“The margin expansion is partially driven by an increase in platform fees at the end of the quarter. For the Blinkit business, we model flat contribution and EBITDA margin qoq as operating leverage of older stores will be offset by pricing action taken due to an increase in competitive intensity. We expect Eternal to post adjusted EBITDA (post-rent, pre-ESOP) of Rs6.6 bn, higher yoy, ” the firm added.

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Here's a complete list of companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 on Tuesday, 28 April -