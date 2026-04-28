Q4 results 2026: Maruti Suzuki to Eternal among companies to declare Q4 results today; full list here

Q4 results 2026: More than 40 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026, on Tuesday, 28 April.

Maruti Suzuki, Eternal, REC, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Go Digit General Insurance, Bandhan Bank, Castrol India are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

"Stock-specific action is expected to remain robust, with a heavy earnings calendar driving participation. Key companies in focus include Maruti Suzuki India, where margin trends and dividend announcements will be closely tracked, and Bandhan Bank, with attention on asset quality and loan growth," said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

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On Monday, the Indian stock market ended its three-day losing streak, closing with robust gains. The Sensex rose 639.42 points, or 0.83%, to finish at 77,303.63, while the Nifty 50 gained 194.75 points, or 0.81%, to settle at 24,092.70.

Maruti Suzuki Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said that Maruti Suzuki's volume growth was healthy at 12% YoY, led by steady demand, but upside was capped by capacity constraints.

"UV mix was largely flat at 34% vs. 35% QoQ. However, the export mix has improved 500bp QoQ to 21%. Reduced discounts QoQ may help to partially offset the surge in input costs," the firm said.

The brokerage firm further expects MSIL margins to decline 60bp quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) to 11.8% and post 7% YoY PAT growth in the March quarter.

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Eternal Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Eternal to post 20% YoY growth in food delivery GMV and 99% YoY growth in Blinkit NMV.

“The 99% yoy and 10% qoq NMV growth in Blinkit will be driven by rapid store addition (we model period-ending store count of 2,200, implying 173 new dark store additions in 4QFY26). Blinkit's revenues will not be comparable yoy due to the shift to the 1P model 1QFY26 onwards,” the firm said in a note.

It further anticipates 30 bps QoQ expansion in CM and 20 bps QoQ expansion in the EBITDA margin of the food delivery business to 8.8% and 4.6%, respectively.

“The margin expansion is partially driven by an increase in platform fees at the end of the quarter. For the Blinkit business, we model flat contribution and EBITDA margin qoq as operating leverage of older stores will be offset by pricing action taken due to an increase in competitive intensity. We expect Eternal to post adjusted EBITDA (post-rent, pre-ESOP) of Rs6.6 bn, higher yoy, ” the firm added.

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Here's a complete list of companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 on Tuesday, 28 April -

S.no. Company Name 1 Maruti Suzuki India 2 Eternal 3 REC 4 Dalmia Bharat 5 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 6 Star Health & Allied Insurance Company 7 Go Digit General Insurance 8 Bandhan Bank 9 Motherson Sumi Wiring India 10 AWL Agri Business 11 Piramal Pharma 12 Emmvee Photovoltaic Power 13 Castrol India 14 IFCI 15 Five-Star Business Finance 16 Ceat 17 Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts 18 Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company 19 Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India 20 Sanofi India 21 Mahindra Lifespace Developers 22 Piccadily Agro Industries 23 Fedbank Financial Services 24 Sapphire Foods India 25 Skipper 26 Greenply Industries 27 Orient Cement 28 Vardhman Special Steels 29 Brigade Hotel Ventures 30 Elpro International 31 InfoBeans Technologies 32 Rajoo Engineers 33 Dhanlaxmi Bank 34 Macfos 35 Consolidated Construction Consortium 36 Artson 37 Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms 38 Smarten Power Systems 39 Lakhotia Polyesters 40 Panth Infinity 41 Mishka Exim 42 SATCHMO HOLDINGS 43 Mitshi India