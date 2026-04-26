Q4 results 2026: Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta, Adani Ent, HUL among companies to declare earnings next week; full list here

Q4 results 2026: The earnings season will enter the third week with more than 200 companies scheduled to release their financial results for the year ending on March 31, 2026.

Maruti Suzuki, UltraTech Cement, Eternal (Zomato), Adani Enterprises, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Coal India are some of the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 next week.

According to Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money, the ongoing Q4 earnings season is expected to act as a key catalyst for stock-specific price action, with market participants closely tracking reported numbers, forward guidance, and sectoral outlooks to reassess earnings visibility and valuation comfort across segments.

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“Performance of heavyweight stocks and key sectors will remain critical in influencing overall index direction. Overall, while there is potential for recovery on positive triggers, the sustainability of any upmove will depend on geopolitical de-escalation, moderation in crude oil prices, and sustained buying interest. Until clearer directional cues emerge, markets are likely to remain range-bound with a cautious bias, warranting a disciplined and risk-managed approach,” Ponmudi said.

Maruti Suzuki Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal anticipates the company's MSIL margins to decline 60bps quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) to 11.8% and post 7% YoY PAT growth in the fourth quarter.

“Volume growth was healthy at 12% YoY, led by steady demand, but upside was capped by capacity constraints. UV mix was largely flat at 34% vs. 35% QoQ. However, the export mix has improved 500bp QoQ to 21%. Reduced discounts QoQ may help to partially offset the surge in input costs,” the firm said.

Eternal Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Eternal to post 20% yoy growth in food delivery GMV and 99% yoy growth in Blinkit NMV. “The 99% yoy and 10% qoq NMV growth in Blinkit will be driven by rapid store addition (we model period-ending store count of 2,200, implying 173 new dark store additions in 4QFY26). Blinkit's revenues will not be comparable yoy due to the shift to the 1P model 1QFY26 onwards,” the firm said.

It further anticipates 30 bps QoQ expansion in CM and 20 bps QoQ expansion in the EBITDA margin of the food delivery business to 8.8% and 4.6%, respectively.

“The margin expansion is partially driven by an increase in platform fees at the end of the quarter. For the Blinkit business, we model flat contribution and EBITDA margin qoq as operating leverage of older stores will be offset by pricing action taken due to an increase in competitive intensity. We expect Eternal to post adjusted EBITDA (post-rent, pre-ESOP) of Rs6.6 bn, higher YoY,” it added.

Hindustan Unilever Q4 results preview Kotak expects the FMCG company to post 6% YoY LFL revenue growth (assuming Rs4.5 bn ice creams revenue in base quarter, versus Rs2.6 bn in 3QFY26FY25) in 4QFY26 driven by 5% UVG (standalone, excluding ice creams) versus 4.4% and 3.5% yoy in 3QFY26, respectively.

“It implies consolidated USG/UVG of ~7%/5.5%. We estimate (1) 4.5% yoy growth in home care on a softer base (versus +2.6% yoy in 3QFY26) and anniversarization of some price cuts, (2) 6.3% yoy growth in BPC (versus +5% yoy in 3QFY26) led by some acceleration in B&W growth aided by both price hikes and UVG improvement and improvement in UVG of personal care, partly offset by lower pricing growth, and (3) HSD UVG/USG in F&R excluding ice creams,” it added.

Here's a complete list of companies which are scheduled to report their Q4 results 2026 from 27 April to 2 May -

27 April

S.no. Company Name 1 UltraTech Cement 2 Coal India 3 Varun Beverages 4 AU Small Finance Bank 5 Bajaj Housing Finance 6 Adani Total Gas 7 SBI Cards & Payment Services 8 Phoenix Mills 9 Nippon Life India Asset Management 10 Supreme Industries 11 Piramal Finance 12 City Union Bank 13 Punjab and Sind Bank 14 Jindal Saw 15 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 16 Kirloskar Pneumatic Company 17 Canara Robeco Asset Management Company 18 Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India 19 Rallis India 20 Websol Energy System 21 Bondada Engineering 22 AGI Greenpac 23 Aye Finance 24 Rossari Biotech 25 Prataap Snacks 26 Astec Lifesciences 27 Huhtamaki India 28 Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals 29 Kalind 30 Unicommerce Esolutions 31 Eco Recycling 32 Fabtech Technologies 33 Sunlite Recycling Industries 34 Kotyark Industries 35 Plastiblends India 36 Trishakti Industries 37 International Travel House 38 Fidel Softech 39 Umiya Buildcon 40 AVI Polymers 41 LKP Securities 42 Lykis 43 Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries 44 Shekhawati Industries 45 Mahip Industries 46 Pace E Commerce Ventures 47 Family Care Hospitals

28 April

S.no. Company Name 1 Maruti Suzuki India 2 Eternal 3 REC 4 Dalmia Bharat 5 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 6 Star Health & Allied Insurance Company 7 Go Digit General Insurance 8 Bandhan Bank 9 Motherson Sumi Wiring India 10 AWL Agri Business 11 Piramal Pharma 12 Castrol India 13 Emmvee Photovoltaic Power 14 IFCI 15 Five-Star Business Finance 16 Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts 17 Ceat 18 Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company 19 Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India 20 Sanofi India 21 Mahindra Lifespace Developers 22 Piccadily Agro Industries 23 Fedbank Financial Services 24 Sapphire Foods India 25 Skipper 26 Greenply Industries 27 Orient Cement 28 Brigade Hotel Ventures 29 Vardhman Special Steels 30 Elpro International 31 InfoBeans Technologies 32 Rajoo Engineers 33 Dhanlaxmi Bank 34 Macfos 35 Consolidated Construction Consortium 36 Artson 37 Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms 38 Smarten Power Systems 39 Panyam Cements and Mineral Inds. 40 Lakhotia Polyesters 41 Panth Infinity 42 Mishka Exim 43 SATCHMO HOLDINGS 44 Mitshi India

29 April

S.no. Company Name 1 Bajaj Finance 2 Adani Power 3 Vedanta 4 Indian Bank 5 Waaree Energies 6 Federal Bank 7 Indian Overseas Bank 8 Schaeffler India 9 Motilal Oswal Financial Services 10 MphasiS 11 Navin Fluorine International 12 Force Motors 13 IIFL Finance 14 Granules India 15 Syngene International 16 KFin Technologies 17 Sterlite Technologies 18 HEG 19 Indegene 20 Cemindia Projects 21 MOIL 22 MAS Financial Services 23 Jana Small Finance Bank 24 RPG Life Sciences 25 Ravindra Energy 26 Geojit Financial Services 27 Summit Securities 28 Accelya Solutions India 29 Ador Welding 30 Benares Hotels 31 Capital Small Finance Bank 32 Shree Digvijay Cement Company 33 Fino Payments Bank 34 Systematix Corporate Services 35 New Delhi Television 36 Vakrangee 37 Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants 38 Zenotech Laboratories 39 Odyssey Technologies 40 California Software 41 FGP 42 Colinz Laboratories 43 Modella Woollens 44 Jumbo Bag

30 April

S.no. Company Name 1 Hindustan Unilever 2 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone 3 Adani Enterprises 4 Bajaj Finserv 5 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company 6 Indus Towers 7 National Aluminium Company 8 Laurus Labs 9 Sona BLW Precision Forgings 10 Central Bank of India 11 ACC 12 Dr Lal PathLabs 13 Kajaria Ceramics 14 National Securities Depository 15 Capri Global Capital 16 KSB 17 Sundram Fasteners 18 R R Kabel 19 HFCL 20 Usha Martin 21 Indiamart Intermesh 22 Godrej Agrovet 23 Edelweiss Financial Services 24 PCBL Chemical 25 Equitas Small Finance Bank 26 Newgen Software Technologies 27 LG Balakrishnan and Brothers 28 SIS 29 PSP Projects 30 Welspun Specialty Solutions 31 Eveready Industries India 32 Ideaforge Technology 33 Ujaas Energy 34 Servotech Renewable Power System 35 Silver Touch Technologies 36 Go Fashion India 37 ESAF Small Finance Bank 38 GHCL Textiles 39 KSolves India 40 Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions 41 Dhruva Capital Services 42 Biopol Chemicals 43 Nakoda Group of Industries 44 Kasturi Metal Composite 45 Pankaj Polymers 46 Invigorated Business Consulting 47 Narendra Properties 48 Gujarat Lease Financing 49 Natural Biocon (India) 50 Sungold Capital

1May

S.no. Company Name 1 Jindal Steel 2 Zen Technologies 3 Ramkrishna Forgings 4 Filatex India 5 Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection 6 KRM Ayurveda 7 Kinetic Trust

2 May

S.no. Company Name 1 Kotak Mahindra Bank 2 Avenue Supermarts 3 APL Apollo Tubes 4 Central Depository Services 5 Netweb Technologies India 6 India Shelter Finance Corporation 7 LG Balakrishnan and Brothers 8 IKIO Technologies 9 Monolithisch India 10 Nitta Gelatin India 11 Bhageria Industries 12 Kanpur Plastipacks 13 Omax Autos 14 Mitsu Chem Plast 15 Swastika Investsmart 16 Gujarat Containers