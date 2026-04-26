Q4 results 2026: Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta, Adani Ent, HUL among companies to declare earnings next week; full list here

Q4 results 2026: The earnings season will enter the third week with more than 200 companies scheduled to release their financial results for the year ending on March 31, 2026.
Maruti Suzuki, UltraTech Cement, Eternal (Zomato), Adani Enterprises, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Coal India are some of the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 next week.
According to Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money, the ongoing Q4 earnings season is expected to act as a key catalyst for stock-specific price action, with market participants closely tracking reported numbers, forward guidance, and sectoral outlooks to reassess earnings visibility and valuation comfort across segments.
“Performance of heavyweight stocks and key sectors will remain critical in influencing overall index direction. Overall, while there is potential for recovery on positive triggers, the sustainability of any upmove will depend on geopolitical de-escalation, moderation in crude oil prices, and sustained buying interest. Until clearer directional cues emerge, markets are likely to remain range-bound with a cautious bias, warranting a disciplined and risk-managed approach,” Ponmudi said.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal anticipates the company's MSIL margins to decline 60bps quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) to 11.8% and post 7% YoY PAT growth in the fourth quarter.
“Volume growth was healthy at 12% YoY, led by steady demand, but upside was capped by capacity constraints. UV mix was largely flat at 34% vs. 35% QoQ. However, the export mix has improved 500bp QoQ to 21%. Reduced discounts QoQ may help to partially offset the surge in input costs,” the firm said.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Eternal to post 20% yoy growth in food delivery GMV and 99% yoy growth in Blinkit NMV. “The 99% yoy and 10% qoq NMV growth in Blinkit will be driven by rapid store addition (we model period-ending store count of 2,200, implying 173 new dark store additions in 4QFY26). Blinkit's revenues will not be comparable yoy due to the shift to the 1P model 1QFY26 onwards,” the firm said.
It further anticipates 30 bps QoQ expansion in CM and 20 bps QoQ expansion in the EBITDA margin of the food delivery business to 8.8% and 4.6%, respectively.
“The margin expansion is partially driven by an increase in platform fees at the end of the quarter. For the Blinkit business, we model flat contribution and EBITDA margin qoq as operating leverage of older stores will be offset by pricing action taken due to an increase in competitive intensity. We expect Eternal to post adjusted EBITDA (post-rent, pre-ESOP) of Rs6.6 bn, higher YoY,” it added.
Kotak expects the FMCG company to post 6% YoY LFL revenue growth (assuming Rs4.5 bn ice creams revenue in base quarter, versus Rs2.6 bn in 3QFY26FY25) in 4QFY26 driven by 5% UVG (standalone, excluding ice creams) versus 4.4% and 3.5% yoy in 3QFY26, respectively.
“It implies consolidated USG/UVG of ~7%/5.5%. We estimate (1) 4.5% yoy growth in home care on a softer base (versus +2.6% yoy in 3QFY26) and anniversarization of some price cuts, (2) 6.3% yoy growth in BPC (versus +5% yoy in 3QFY26) led by some acceleration in B&W growth aided by both price hikes and UVG improvement and improvement in UVG of personal care, partly offset by lower pricing growth, and (3) HSD UVG/USG in F&R excluding ice creams,” it added.
Here's a complete list of companies which are scheduled to report their Q4 results 2026 from 27 April to 2 May -
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|UltraTech Cement
|2
|Coal India
|3
|Varun Beverages
|4
|AU Small Finance Bank
|5
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|6
|Adani Total Gas
|7
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|8
|Phoenix Mills
|9
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|10
|Supreme Industries
|11
|Piramal Finance
|12
|City Union Bank
|13
|Punjab and Sind Bank
|14
|Jindal Saw
|15
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|16
|Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
|17
|Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
|18
|Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
|19
|Rallis India
|20
|Websol Energy System
|21
|Bondada Engineering
|22
|AGI Greenpac
|23
|Aye Finance
|24
|Rossari Biotech
|25
|Prataap Snacks
|26
|Astec Lifesciences
|27
|Huhtamaki India
|28
|Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
|29
|Kalind
|30
|Unicommerce Esolutions
|31
|Eco Recycling
|32
|Fabtech Technologies
|33
|Sunlite Recycling Industries
|34
|Kotyark Industries
|35
|Plastiblends India
|36
|Trishakti Industries
|37
|International Travel House
|38
|Fidel Softech
|39
|Umiya Buildcon
|40
|AVI Polymers
|41
|LKP Securities
|42
|Lykis
|43
|Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries
|44
|Shekhawati Industries
|45
|Mahip Industries
|46
|Pace E Commerce Ventures
|47
|Family Care Hospitals
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Maruti Suzuki India
|2
|Eternal
|3
|REC
|4
|Dalmia Bharat
|5
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|6
|Star Health & Allied Insurance Company
|7
|Go Digit General Insurance
|8
|Bandhan Bank
|9
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|10
|AWL Agri Business
|11
|Piramal Pharma
|12
|Castrol India
|13
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|14
|IFCI
|15
|Five-Star Business Finance
|16
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|17
|Ceat
|18
|Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company
|19
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|20
|Sanofi India
|21
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|22
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|23
|Fedbank Financial Services
|24
|Sapphire Foods India
|25
|Skipper
|26
|Greenply Industries
|27
|Orient Cement
|28
|Brigade Hotel Ventures
|29
|Vardhman Special Steels
|30
|Elpro International
|31
|InfoBeans Technologies
|32
|Rajoo Engineers
|33
|Dhanlaxmi Bank
|34
|Macfos
|35
|Consolidated Construction Consortium
|36
|Artson
|37
|Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms
|38
|Smarten Power Systems
|39
|Panyam Cements and Mineral Inds.
|40
|Lakhotia Polyesters
|41
|Panth Infinity
|42
|Mishka Exim
|43
|SATCHMO HOLDINGS
|44
|Mitshi India
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Bajaj Finance
|2
|Adani Power
|3
|Vedanta
|4
|Indian Bank
|5
|Waaree Energies
|6
|Federal Bank
|7
|Indian Overseas Bank
|8
|Schaeffler India
|9
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|10
|MphasiS
|11
|Navin Fluorine International
|12
|Force Motors
|13
|IIFL Finance
|14
|Granules India
|15
|Syngene International
|16
|KFin Technologies
|17
|Sterlite Technologies
|18
|HEG
|19
|Indegene
|20
|Cemindia Projects
|21
|MOIL
|22
|MAS Financial Services
|23
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|24
|RPG Life Sciences
|25
|Ravindra Energy
|26
|Geojit Financial Services
|27
|Summit Securities
|28
|Accelya Solutions India
|29
|Ador Welding
|30
|Benares Hotels
|31
|Capital Small Finance Bank
|32
|Shree Digvijay Cement Company
|33
|Fino Payments Bank
|34
|Systematix Corporate Services
|35
|New Delhi Television
|36
|Vakrangee
|37
|Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants
|38
|Zenotech Laboratories
|39
|Odyssey Technologies
|40
|California Software
|41
|FGP
|42
|Colinz Laboratories
|43
|Modella Woollens
|44
|Jumbo Bag
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Hindustan Unilever
|2
|Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
|3
|Adani Enterprises
|4
|Bajaj Finserv
|5
|Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
|6
|Indus Towers
|7
|National Aluminium Company
|8
|Laurus Labs
|9
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|10
|Central Bank of India
|11
|ACC
|12
|Dr Lal PathLabs
|13
|Kajaria Ceramics
|14
|National Securities Depository
|15
|Capri Global Capital
|16
|KSB
|17
|Sundram Fasteners
|18
|R R Kabel
|19
|HFCL
|20
|Usha Martin
|21
|Indiamart Intermesh
|22
|Godrej Agrovet
|23
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|24
|PCBL Chemical
|25
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|26
|Newgen Software Technologies
|27
|LG Balakrishnan and Brothers
|28
|SIS
|29
|PSP Projects
|30
|Welspun Specialty Solutions
|31
|Eveready Industries India
|32
|Ideaforge Technology
|33
|Ujaas Energy
|34
|Servotech Renewable Power System
|35
|Silver Touch Technologies
|36
|Go Fashion India
|37
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|38
|GHCL Textiles
|39
|KSolves India
|40
|Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions
|41
|Dhruva Capital Services
|42
|Biopol Chemicals
|43
|Nakoda Group of Industries
|44
|Kasturi Metal Composite
|45
|Pankaj Polymers
|46
|Invigorated Business Consulting
|47
|Narendra Properties
|48
|Gujarat Lease Financing
|49
|Natural Biocon (India)
|50
|Sungold Capital
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Jindal Steel
|2
|Zen Technologies
|3
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|4
|Filatex India
|5
|Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection
|6
|KRM Ayurveda
|7
|Kinetic Trust
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2
|Avenue Supermarts
|3
|APL Apollo Tubes
|4
|Central Depository Services
|5
|Netweb Technologies India
|6
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|7
|LG Balakrishnan and Brothers
|8
|IKIO Technologies
|9
|Monolithisch India
|10
|Nitta Gelatin India
|11
|Bhageria Industries
|12
|Kanpur Plastipacks
|13
|Omax Autos
|14
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|15
|Swastika Investsmart
|16
|Gujarat Containers
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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