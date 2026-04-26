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Q4 results 2026: Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta, Adani Ent, HUL among companies to declare earnings next week; full list here

Q4 results 2026: Ongoing Q4 earnings season is expected to act as a key catalyst for stock-specific price action next week. Here's a complete list of companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 in the coming week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated26 Apr 2026, 12:59 PM IST
Q4 results 2026: Maruti Suzuki, UltraTech Cement, Eternal (Zomato), Adani Enterprises, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Coal India are some of the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 next week.
Q4 results 2026: Maruti Suzuki, UltraTech Cement, Eternal (Zomato), Adani Enterprises, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Coal India are some of the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 next week.(Pexels)
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Q4 results 2026: The earnings season will enter the third week with more than 200 companies scheduled to release their financial results for the year ending on March 31, 2026.

Maruti Suzuki, UltraTech Cement, Eternal (Zomato), Adani Enterprises, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Coal India are some of the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 next week.

According to Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money, the ongoing Q4 earnings season is expected to act as a key catalyst for stock-specific price action, with market participants closely tracking reported numbers, forward guidance, and sectoral outlooks to reassess earnings visibility and valuation comfort across segments.

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“Performance of heavyweight stocks and key sectors will remain critical in influencing overall index direction. Overall, while there is potential for recovery on positive triggers, the sustainability of any upmove will depend on geopolitical de-escalation, moderation in crude oil prices, and sustained buying interest. Until clearer directional cues emerge, markets are likely to remain range-bound with a cautious bias, warranting a disciplined and risk-managed approach,” Ponmudi said.

Maruti Suzuki Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal anticipates the company's MSIL margins to decline 60bps quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) to 11.8% and post 7% YoY PAT growth in the fourth quarter.

“Volume growth was healthy at 12% YoY, led by steady demand, but upside was capped by capacity constraints. UV mix was largely flat at 34% vs. 35% QoQ. However, the export mix has improved 500bp QoQ to 21%. Reduced discounts QoQ may help to partially offset the surge in input costs,” the firm said.

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Eternal Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Eternal to post 20% yoy growth in food delivery GMV and 99% yoy growth in Blinkit NMV. “The 99% yoy and 10% qoq NMV growth in Blinkit will be driven by rapid store addition (we model period-ending store count of 2,200, implying 173 new dark store additions in 4QFY26). Blinkit's revenues will not be comparable yoy due to the shift to the 1P model 1QFY26 onwards,” the firm said.

It further anticipates 30 bps QoQ expansion in CM and 20 bps QoQ expansion in the EBITDA margin of the food delivery business to 8.8% and 4.6%, respectively.

“The margin expansion is partially driven by an increase in platform fees at the end of the quarter. For the Blinkit business, we model flat contribution and EBITDA margin qoq as operating leverage of older stores will be offset by pricing action taken due to an increase in competitive intensity. We expect Eternal to post adjusted EBITDA (post-rent, pre-ESOP) of Rs6.6 bn, higher YoY,” it added.

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Hindustan Unilever Q4 results preview

Kotak expects the FMCG company to post 6% YoY LFL revenue growth (assuming Rs4.5 bn ice creams revenue in base quarter, versus Rs2.6 bn in 3QFY26FY25) in 4QFY26 driven by 5% UVG (standalone, excluding ice creams) versus 4.4% and 3.5% yoy in 3QFY26, respectively.

“It implies consolidated USG/UVG of ~7%/5.5%. We estimate (1) 4.5% yoy growth in home care on a softer base (versus +2.6% yoy in 3QFY26) and anniversarization of some price cuts, (2) 6.3% yoy growth in BPC (versus +5% yoy in 3QFY26) led by some acceleration in B&W growth aided by both price hikes and UVG improvement and improvement in UVG of personal care, partly offset by lower pricing growth, and (3) HSD UVG/USG in F&R excluding ice creams,” it added.

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Here's a complete list of companies which are scheduled to report their Q4 results 2026 from 27 April to 2 May -

27 April

S.no.Company Name
1UltraTech Cement
2Coal India
3Varun Beverages
4AU Small Finance Bank
5Bajaj Housing Finance
6Adani Total Gas
7SBI Cards & Payment Services
8Phoenix Mills
9Nippon Life India Asset Management
10Supreme Industries
11Piramal Finance
12City Union Bank
13Punjab and Sind Bank
14Jindal Saw
15Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
16Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
17Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
18Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
19Rallis India
20Websol Energy System
21Bondada Engineering
22AGI Greenpac
23Aye Finance
24Rossari Biotech
25Prataap Snacks
26Astec Lifesciences
27Huhtamaki India
28Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
29Kalind
30Unicommerce Esolutions
31Eco Recycling
32Fabtech Technologies
33Sunlite Recycling Industries
34Kotyark Industries
35Plastiblends India
36Trishakti Industries
37International Travel House
38Fidel Softech
39Umiya Buildcon
40AVI Polymers
41LKP Securities
42Lykis
43Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries
44Shekhawati Industries
45Mahip Industries
46Pace E Commerce Ventures
47Family Care Hospitals

28 April

S.no.Company Name
1Maruti Suzuki India
2Eternal
3REC
4Dalmia Bharat
5Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
6Star Health & Allied Insurance Company
7Go Digit General Insurance
8Bandhan Bank
9Motherson Sumi Wiring India
10AWL Agri Business
11Piramal Pharma
12Castrol India
13Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
14IFCI
15Five-Star Business Finance
16Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
17Ceat
18Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company
19Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
20Sanofi India
21Mahindra Lifespace Developers
22Piccadily Agro Industries
23Fedbank Financial Services
24Sapphire Foods India
25Skipper
26Greenply Industries
27Orient Cement
28Brigade Hotel Ventures
29Vardhman Special Steels
30Elpro International
31InfoBeans Technologies
32Rajoo Engineers
33Dhanlaxmi Bank
34Macfos
35Consolidated Construction Consortium
36Artson
37Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms
38Smarten Power Systems
39Panyam Cements and Mineral Inds.
40Lakhotia Polyesters
41Panth Infinity
42Mishka Exim
43SATCHMO HOLDINGS
44Mitshi India

29 April

S.no.Company Name
1Bajaj Finance
2Adani Power
3Vedanta
4Indian Bank
5Waaree Energies
6Federal Bank
7Indian Overseas Bank
8Schaeffler India
9Motilal Oswal Financial Services
10MphasiS
11Navin Fluorine International
12Force Motors
13IIFL Finance
14Granules India
15Syngene International
16KFin Technologies
17Sterlite Technologies
18HEG
19Indegene
20Cemindia Projects
21MOIL
22MAS Financial Services
23Jana Small Finance Bank
24RPG Life Sciences
25Ravindra Energy
26Geojit Financial Services
27Summit Securities
28Accelya Solutions India
29Ador Welding
30Benares Hotels
31Capital Small Finance Bank
32Shree Digvijay Cement Company
33Fino Payments Bank
34Systematix Corporate Services
35New Delhi Television
36Vakrangee
37Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants
38Zenotech Laboratories
39Odyssey Technologies
40California Software
41FGP
42Colinz Laboratories
43Modella Woollens
44Jumbo Bag

30 April

S.no.Company Name
1Hindustan Unilever
2Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
3Adani Enterprises
4Bajaj Finserv
5Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
6Indus Towers
7National Aluminium Company
8Laurus Labs
9Sona BLW Precision Forgings
10Central Bank of India
11ACC
12Dr Lal PathLabs
13Kajaria Ceramics
14National Securities Depository
15Capri Global Capital
16KSB
17Sundram Fasteners
18R R Kabel
19HFCL
20Usha Martin
21Indiamart Intermesh
22Godrej Agrovet
23Edelweiss Financial Services
24PCBL Chemical
25Equitas Small Finance Bank
26Newgen Software Technologies
27LG Balakrishnan and Brothers
28SIS
29PSP Projects
30Welspun Specialty Solutions
31Eveready Industries India
32Ideaforge Technology
33Ujaas Energy
34Servotech Renewable Power System
35Silver Touch Technologies
36Go Fashion India
37ESAF Small Finance Bank
38GHCL Textiles
39KSolves India
40Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions
41Dhruva Capital Services
42Biopol Chemicals
43Nakoda Group of Industries
44Kasturi Metal Composite
45Pankaj Polymers
46Invigorated Business Consulting
47Narendra Properties
48Gujarat Lease Financing
49Natural Biocon (India)
50Sungold Capital

1May

S.no.Company Name
1Jindal Steel
2Zen Technologies
3Ramkrishna Forgings
4Filatex India
5Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection
6KRM Ayurveda
7Kinetic Trust

2 May

S.no.Company Name
1Kotak Mahindra Bank
2Avenue Supermarts
3APL Apollo Tubes
4Central Depository Services
5Netweb Technologies India
6India Shelter Finance Corporation
7LG Balakrishnan and Brothers
8IKIO Technologies
9Monolithisch India
10Nitta Gelatin India
11Bhageria Industries
12Kanpur Plastipacks
13Omax Autos
14Mitsu Chem Plast
15Swastika Investsmart
16Gujarat Containers

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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