Q4 results 2026: RVNL to IndiGo among companies to declare Q4 results next week; check full list here

Rail Vikas Nigam, Suzlon Energy, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp, GMR Airports, Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo) are among the companies to declare Q4 results 2026 next week.

Q4 results 2026: The earnings season is all set to enter its sixth week as around 1,200 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

ONGC Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to post 9.3% year-on-year (YoY) and 20% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) increase in EBITDA, largely on higher crude price realization. Net crude price realization will be 24% higher sequentially, while gas price realization will decline by 1.6% on lower APM and NWG prices.

“We model (1) overall crude oil sales volumes 4.72 mmt (down 2.0% yoy, flat qoq); (2) natural gas sales volumes at 3.91 bcm (up 0.7% yoy, down 0.9% qoq); 3) gross crude price realization of US$77.6/bbl (up 5.2% yoy and 26% qoq) and net oil price realization of US$56.5/bbl (up 3.5% yoy and 24% qoq); and 4) average gas price realization of US$6.7/mmbtu (down 2.9% yoy, down 1.6% qoq) on lower APM and NWG prices,” the brokerage firm said.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal estimates IndiGo's ASK at 44.2 billion, reflecting a 5% year-on-year growth, while PLF is expected at 86% versus 87.4% in 4QFY25, and RPK at 38 billion, up 3.3% YoY.

“Management is focused on international expansion, with the addition of new networks and code-share agreements,” the firm said.

According to the brokerage firm, IndiGo’s average fare remained flat QoQ at ₹6,149 on one-month forward bookings in 4Q, while it fell 9% QoQ to ₹6,552 on 15-day forward bookings.

Suzlon Energy Q4 results preview

MOFSL expects Suzlon Energy to report revenue of ₹59 billion, reflecting growth of 56% year-on-year and 39% quarter-on-quarter, while deliveries are projected at 900MW, marking an increase of 57% YoY and 46% QoQ.

Meanwhile, EBITDA is expected to rise 47% year-on-year to around ₹10.2 billion, with EBITDA margins projected at approximately 17%.