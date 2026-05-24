Q4 results 2026: RVNL to IndiGo among companies to declare Q4 results next week; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: The earnings season is all set to enter its sixth week as around 1,200 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.
Rail Vikas Nigam, Suzlon Energy, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp, GMR Airports, Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo) are among the companies to declare Q4 results 2026 next week.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to post 9.3% year-on-year (YoY) and 20% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) increase in EBITDA, largely on higher crude price realization. Net crude price realization will be 24% higher sequentially, while gas price realization will decline by 1.6% on lower APM and NWG prices.
“We model (1) overall crude oil sales volumes 4.72 mmt (down 2.0% yoy, flat qoq); (2) natural gas sales volumes at 3.91 bcm (up 0.7% yoy, down 0.9% qoq); 3) gross crude price realization of US$77.6/bbl (up 5.2% yoy and 26% qoq) and net oil price realization of US$56.5/bbl (up 3.5% yoy and 24% qoq); and 4) average gas price realization of US$6.7/mmbtu (down 2.9% yoy, down 1.6% qoq) on lower APM and NWG prices,” the brokerage firm said.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal estimates IndiGo's ASK at 44.2 billion, reflecting a 5% year-on-year growth, while PLF is expected at 86% versus 87.4% in 4QFY25, and RPK at 38 billion, up 3.3% YoY.
“Management is focused on international expansion, with the addition of new networks and code-share agreements,” the firm said.
According to the brokerage firm, IndiGo’s average fare remained flat QoQ at ₹6,149 on one-month forward bookings in 4Q, while it fell 9% QoQ to ₹6,552 on 15-day forward bookings.
MOFSL expects Suzlon Energy to report revenue of ₹59 billion, reflecting growth of 56% year-on-year and 39% quarter-on-quarter, while deliveries are projected at 900MW, marking an increase of 57% YoY and 46% QoQ.
Meanwhile, EBITDA is expected to rise 47% year-on-year to around ₹10.2 billion, with EBITDA margins projected at approximately 17%.
|S.No.
|Company Name
|1
|Hitachi Energy India
|2
|Suzlon Energy
|3
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|4
|Sundaram Finance
|5
|Container Corporation of India
|6
|NBCC (India)
|7
|Pine Labs
|8
|Poly Medicure
|9
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
|10
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|11
|Travel Food Services
|12
|NESCO
|13
|Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services
|14
|Kama Holdings
|15
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|16
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|17
|Blue Jet Healthcare
|18
|Campus Activewear
|19
|Aarti Pharmalabs
|20
|SIGMA ADVANCED SYSTEMS
|21
|Suprajit Engineering
|22
|Entero Healthcare Solutions
|23
|FIEM Industries
|24
|Nirlon
|25
|Omnitech Engineering
|26
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|27
|Surya Roshni
|28
|KSH International
|29
|Man Industries (India)
|30
|IFB Industries
|31
|Pace Digitek
|32
|Gujarat Themis Biosyn
|33
|Chemplast Sanmar
|34
|HeidelbergCement India
|35
|Orchid Pharma
|36
|Crizac
|37
|Insolation Energy
|38
|Jindal Worldwide
|39
|Uniparts India
|40
|Federal-Mogul Goetze
|41
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|42
|Awfis Space Solutions
|43
|Elcid Investments
|44
|Ajmera Realty and Infra India
|45
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|46
|BGR Energy Systems
|47
|Saksoft
|48
|Krsnaa Diagnostics
|49
|SEPC
|50
|Shriram Properties
|51
|Steel Exchange India
|52
|Tembo Global Industries
|53
|HMA Agro Industries
|54
|Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited
|55
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|56
|Rajputana Stainless
|57
|BCL Industries
|58
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|59
|Cosmic CRF
|60
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|61
|Royal Orchid Hotels
|62
|Indef Manufacturing
|63
|Viviana Power Tech
|64
|Spencers Retail Limited - RI
|65
|Eldeco Housing and Industries
|66
|Asian Hotels (West)
|67
|Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality
|68
|Denta Water and Infra Solutions
|69
|Sacheerome
|70
|Zuari Industries
|71
|VISA Chrome
|72
|Innovision
|73
|Patel Retail
|74
|Glottis
|75
|Panchmahal Steels
|76
|Elin Electronics
|77
|Nile
|78
|POCL Enterprises
|79
|Pasupati Acrylon
|80
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|81
|Zodiac Energy
|82
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|83
|Harrisons Malyalam
|84
|Mahamaya Lifesciences
|85
|Bemco Hydraulics
|86
|Ludlow Jute & Specialities
|87
|Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
|88
|Tracxn Technologies
|89
|Paramone Concepts
|90
|Career Point Edutech
|91
|Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)
|92
|Omnitex Industries
|93
|Rotographics (India)
|94
|Active Infrastructures
|95
|Supershakti Metaliks
|96
|Kerala Ayurveda
|97
|Madhusudan Masala
|98
|Syschem (India) RE
|99
|Sundaram Brake Linings
|100
|S V Global Mill
|101
|Magson Retail and Distribution
|102
|Narmada Gelatines
|103
|United Van Der Horst
|104
|Global Surfaces
|105
|Kalyani Forge
|106
|Novus Loyalty
|107
|Lyka Labs
|108
|Star Paper Mills
|109
|Sakthi Sugars
|110
|Active Clothing Co
|111
|Global Ocean Logistics India
|112
|Tunwal E-Motors
|113
|Dhara Rail Projects
|114
|Cosmo Ferrites
|115
|Nikita Greentech Recycling
|116
|Enfuse Solutions
|117
|Emerald Tyre Manufacturers
|118
|Rama Vision
|119
|Century Extrusions
|120
|Coromandel Engineering Company
|121
|Emmbi Industries
|122
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|123
|Prajay Engineers Syndicate
|124
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|125
|National Plastic Technologies
|126
|Kaira Can Company
|127
|Coral India Finance and Housing
|128
|The Western India Plywoods
|129
|Narmadesh Brass Industries
|130
|Richa Info Systems
|131
|Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese
|132
|Kabra Jewels
|133
|NEXOME CAPITAL MARKETS
|134
|Sattva Engineering Construction
|135
|Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills
|136
|GVP Infotech
|137
|Saptarishi Agro Industries
|138
|Caprihans India
|139
|Rungta Irrigation
|140
|BAG Films and Media
|141
|Yajur Fibres
|142
|Mehul Telecom
|143
|Mega Nirman and Industries
|144
|Thrive Future Habitats
|145
|Sunrise Efficient Marketing
|146
|Manoj Ceramic
|147
|Sellowrap Industries
|148
|BITS
|149
|Choksi Labs
|150
|Radhe Developers (India)
|151
|BA Packaging India
|152
|Refractory Shapes
|153
|Atam Valves
|154
|Touchwood Entertainment
|155
|Restile Ceramics
|156
|TruCap Finance
|157
|Royal Sense
|158
|Unisem Agritech
|159
|Kkalpana Industries
|160
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|S.No.
|Company Name
|1
|Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
|2
|Siemens
|3
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|4
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|5
|IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp
|6
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
|7
|AIA Engineering
|8
|Gujarat Gas
|9
|Sumitomo Chemical India Limited
|10
|AstraZeneca Pharma
|11
|EIH
|12
|Bayer CropScience
|13
|Black Box
|14
|Aequs
|15
|EID Parry (India)
|16
|Brainbees Solutions
|17
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|18
|Astra Microwave Products
|19
|Finolex Industries
|20
|JK Tyre and Industries
|21
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|22
|Marksans Pharma
|23
|Procter and Gamble Health
|24
|Redtape
|25
|Transport Corporation of India
|26
|Transrail Lighting
|27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|28
|Senco Gold
|29
|Good Luck India
|30
|Midwest
|31
|Kaveri Seed Company
|32
|Responsive Industries
|33
|Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
|34
|Ram Ratna Wires
|35
|Refex Industries
|36
|Timex Group India
|37
|Carraro India
|38
|Steel Strips Wheels
|39
|Grauer and Weil (India)
|40
|Venus Pipes and Tubes
|41
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|42
|Jash Engineering
|43
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|44
|Morepen Laboratories
|45
|Bharat Rasayan
|46
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|47
|Kilburn Engineering
|48
|Honda India Power Products Limited
|49
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|50
|GSP Crop Science
|51
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|52
|Pennar Industries
|53
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|54
|Meghna Infracon Infrastructure
|55
|RACL Geartech
|56
|Gandhar Oil Refinery India
|57
|Magellanic Cloud
|58
|Landmark Cars
|59
|Venus Remedies
|60
|Mahamaya Steel Industries
|61
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|62
|Andrew Yule and Company
|63
|SRM Contractors
|64
|Rupa and Company
|65
|Balaji Telefilms
|66
|Roto Pumps
|67
|Saraswati Commercial (India)
|68
|SAR Auto Products
|69
|Suyog Telematics
|70
|Indo Amines
|71
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|72
|Fermenta Biotech
|73
|Taal Tech
|74
|Dhunseri Ventures
|75
|A B Infrabuild
|76
|Scoda Tubes
|77
|Kirloskar Electric Co
|78
|VLS Finance
|79
|Popular Vehicles and Services
|80
|Virat Industries
|81
|Kuantum Papers
|82
|Swaraj Suiting
|83
|Sadhana Nitrochem
|84
|Transpek Industry
|85
|Oswal Greentech
|86
|Bizotic Commercial
|87
|Everest Industries
|88
|Dish TV India
|89
|Hazoor Multi Projects
|90
|Oswal Agro Mills
|91
|Linc
|92
|Softtech Engineers
|93
|Lokesh Machines
|94
|CSL Finance
|95
|Subam Papers
|96
|Vikram Thermo India
|97
|TPL Plastech
|98
|Nisus Finance Services Co
|99
|Kiran Vyapar
|100
|Systematic Industries
|101
|Shah Metacorp
|102
|Rubfila International
|103
|Xtglobal Infotech
|S.No.
|Company Name
|1
|Cummins India
|2
|GMR Airports
|3
|Physicswallah
|4
|Aditya Infotech
|5
|Gillette India
|6
|KIOCL
|7
|Asahi India Glass
|8
|Elgi Equipments
|9
|Gabriel India
|10
|PG Electroplast
|11
|Esab India
|12
|Swan Defence and Heavy Industries
|13
|Bata India
|14
|Time Technoplast
|15
|Varroc Engineering
|16
|Cello World
|17
|PC Jeweller
|18
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|19
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|20
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|21
|Supriya Lifescience
|22
|FDC
|23
|Bannariamman Sugars
|24
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|25
|Goldiam International
|26
|OnEMI Technology Solutions
|27
|Ashiana Housing
|28
|National Fertilizers
|29
|Indostar Capital Finance
|30
|TechNVision Ventures
|31
|Marathon Nextgen Realty
|32
|West Coast Paper Mills
|33
|Vadilal Industries
|34
|Ramky Infrastructure
|35
|TVS Srichakra
|36
|Hikal
|37
|Ramco Industries
|38
|HPL Electric and Power
|39
|DCX Systems
|40
|ADVAIT ENERGY TRANSITIONS
|41
|Jaykay Enterprises
|42
|Arkade Developers
|43
|Bajel Projects
|44
|TCI Express
|45
|Shalby
|46
|Arman Financial Services
|47
|Thejo Engineering
|48
|Algoquant Fintech
|49
|One Point One Solutions
|50
|iValue Infosolutions
|51
|Orient Technologies
|52
|NINtec SYSTEMS
|53
|Quadrant Future Tek
|54
|Macpower CNC Machines
|55
|IZMO
|56
|GKW
|57
|Kapston Services
|58
|Himatsingka Seide
|59
|Oriental Rail Infrastructure
|60
|Dharmaj Crop Guard
|61
|Stanley Lifestyles
|62
|Munjal Auto Industries
|63
|Regaal Resources
|64
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|65
|Bajaj Steel Industries
|66
|STEL Holdings
|67
|DPSC
|68
|Likhitha Infrastructure
|69
|Uniphos Enterprises
|70
|RNFI Services
|71
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|72
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|73
|Kamdhenu
|74
|Foce India
|75
|Best Agrolife
|76
|Supreme Power Equipment
|77
|Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
|78
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|79
|Focus Lighting & Fixtures
|80
|Empire Industries
|81
|BMW Ventures
|82
|Dhunseri Investments
|83
|RDB Infrastructure and Power
|84
|Coffee Day Enterprises
|85
|KELTECH Energies
|86
|Prevest Denpro
|87
|ORIENT CERATECH
|88
|AB Cotspin India
|89
|Singer India
|90
|Emami Realty
|91
|Suratwwala Business Group
|92
|Nimbus Projects
|93
|Shivalik Rasayan
|94
|Kesoram Industries
|95
|Nikhil Adhesives
|96
|Goodricke Group
|97
|Delton Cables
|98
|Tiger Logistics India
|99
|ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company
|100
|Anjani Portland Cement
|101
|Varvee Global
|102
|Andhra Petro
|103
|Shiv Texchem
|104
|Om Freight Forwarders
|105
|Bombay Oxygen Investments
|106
|Apollo Sindoori Hotels
|107
|Empower India
|108
|U. Y. Fincorp
|109
|Nitin Castings
|110
|Mercantile Ventures
|111
|BCC Fuba India
|112
|KCP Sugar Ind Corp
|113
|RDB Rasayans
|114
|Univastu India
|115
|Global Vectra Helicorp
|116
|Shardul Securities
|117
|Veer Global Infraconstruction
|118
|VIP Clothing
|119
|Shiva Texyarn
|120
|Ramdevbaba Solvent
|121
|Alfred Herbert (India)
|122
|Bimetal Bearings
|123
|Brady and Morris Engineering Company
|124
|Cospower Engineering
|125
|Emerald Finance
|126
|Ucal
|127
|SC Agrotech
|128
|CHL
|129
|Worth Investment & Trading
|130
|Aspinwall and Company
|131
|Paul Merchants
|132
|Rex Pipes & Cables Industries
|133
|GLEN Industries
|134
|Shri Dinesh Mills
|135
|Kanishk Steel Industries
|136
|GP Petroleums
|137
|Shubhshree Biofuels Energy
|138
|BD Industries Pune
|139
|Natural Capsules
|140
|Alan Scott Enterprises
|141
|Meta Infotech
|142
|WH Brady and Company
|143
|Alphageo (India)
|144
|Achyut Healthcare
|145
|Ovobel Foods
|146
|Intrasoft Technologies
|147
|Nephro Care India
|148
|Lakshya Powertech
|149
|Krishanveer Forge
|150
|Magnum Ventures
|151
|Viram Suvarn
|152
|Bal Pharma
|153
|Shyam Dhani Industries
|154
|Godavari Drugs
|S.No.
|Company Name
|1
|Ashok Leyland
|2
|Alkem Laboratories
|3
|Apar Industries
|4
|Bharat Dynamics
|5
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|6
|Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
|7
|ITI
|8
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|9
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|10
|Prime Focus
|11
|Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation
|12
|Avanti Feeds
|13
|Finolex Cables
|14
|Graphite India
|15
|JSW Holdings
|16
|MMTC
|17
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|18
|Banco Products (India)
|19
|V2 Retail
|20
|RHI Magnesita India
|21
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|22
|Relaxo Footwears
|23
|Praj Industries
|24
|Powerica
|25
|Ashapura Minechem
|26
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|27
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|28
|Lumax Industries
|29
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|30
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|31
|The Anup Engineering
|32
|HG Infra Engineering
|33
|Hawkins Cooker
|34
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|35
|Nalwa Sons Investment
|36
|Pokarna
|37
|TCPL Packaging
|38
|Insecticides India
|39
|KCP
|40
|BF Utilities
|41
|Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
|42
|Frontier Springs
|43
|SPML Infra
|44
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|45
|Simplex Infrastructures
|46
|Goodyear India
|47
|TIL
|48
|Jagran Prakashan
|49
|Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
|50
|Unitech
|51
|BL Kashyap & Sons
|52
|Wonder Electricals
|53
|Asian Hotels (North)
|54
|Ind-Swift Laboratories
|55
|Amines and Plasticizers
|56
|AVT Natural Products
|57
|Zelio E-Mobility
|58
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|59
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|60
|IFB Agro Industries
|61
|Gaudium IVF And Women Health
|62
|A B Infrabuild
|63
|Max India Limited
|64
|Kabra Extrusion Technik
|65
|Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality
|66
|Bigbloc Construction
|67
|Ruby Mills
|68
|Heranba Industries
|69
|UP Hotels
|70
|Rajapalayam Mills
|71
|Prizor Viztech
|72
|SAR Televenture
|73
|Shraddha Prime Projects
|74
|Jagatjit Industries
|75
|Mallcom (India)
|76
|Nahar Poly Films
|77
|Global Education
|78
|Hercules Investments
|79
|CROPSTER AGRO
|80
|Magna Electro Castings
|81
|Emami Paper Mills
|82
|Starlineps Enterprises
|83
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|84
|Aries Agro
|85
|Sattrix Information Security
|86
|Veritas
|87
|Hindustan Motors
|88
|Nahar Capital and Financial Services
|89
|Shalimar Paints
|90
|Artemis Electricals and Projects
|91
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|92
|Gokul Refoils and Solvent
|93
|Lords Chloro Alkali
|94
|Indogulf Cropsciences
|95
|Nandan Denim
|96
|MKVENTURES CAPITAL
|97
|Ruchira Papers
|98
|Danlaw Technologies India
|99
|Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material
|100
|Mangal Credit and Fincorp
|101
|Rajasthan Securities
|102
|Bedmutha Industries
|103
|Aprameya Engineering
|104
|Sheetal Universal
|105
|Menon Pistons
|106
|SKP Bearing Industries
|107
|Asian Hotels (East)
|108
|Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper
|109
|HCP Plastene Bulkpack
|110
|BPL
|111
|Meson Valves India
|112
|Taurian Mps
|113
|Naga Dhunseri Group
|114
|Cords Cable Industries
|115
|PG Foils
|116
|Sayaji Pune
|117
|Pavna Industries
|118
|Shivam Autotech
|119
|Elgi Rubber Company
|120
|Vaarad Ventures
|121
|Indag Rubber
|122
|Shalibhadra Finance
|123
|Agarwal Toughened Glass India
|124
|Kesar Petroproducts
|125
|Sumit Woods
|126
|Swadeshi Industries Leasing Company
|127
|Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility
|128
|ACS TECHNOLOGIES
|129
|Cochin Minerals and Rutile
|130
|Mother Nutri Foods
|131
|Inflame Appliances Limited
|132
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|133
|Speciality Medicines
|134
|Keto Motors
|135
|Zeal Aqua
|136
|Virinchi
|137
|Golkunda Diamonds and Jewellery
|138
|South India Paper Mills
|139
|Parnax Lab
|140
|Esconet Technologies
|141
|Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
|142
|Jyoti
|143
|Dev Information Technology
|144
|DCM
|145
|Hindprakash Industries
|146
|Maximus International
|147
|Balaxi Pharmaceuticals
|148
|HEC Infra Projects
|149
|PMC Fincorp
|150
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|151
|Texmo Pipes and Products
|152
|Tyche Industries
|153
|Sanco Trans
|154
|Anka India
|155
|Weizmann
|156
|International Combustion (India)
|157
|Sumuka Agro Industries
|158
|Lahoti Overseas
|159
|Aaradhya Disposal
|160
|Vistar Amar
|S.No.
|Company Name
|1
|Asian Paints
|2
|Interglobe Aviation
|3
|Glenmark Pharma
|4
|Ipca Laboratories
|5
|Gujarat Gas
|6
|Aegis Logistics
|7
|Natco Pharma
|8
|Inox Wind
|9
|Rubicon Research
|10
|BEML
|11
|Ingersoll Rand (India)
|12
|JM Financial
|13
|Tega Industries
|14
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|15
|Swan Corp
|16
|Olectra Greentech
|17
|Triveni Engineering and Industries
|18
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|19
|Shreeji Shipping Global
|20
|Bengal and Assam Company
|21
|Inox Green Energy Services
|22
|Ganesh Housing
|23
|Lancer Containers Lines
|24
|Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
|25
|AvenuesAI
|26
|Jamna Auto Industries
|27
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|28
|KNR Constructions
|29
|Steel Strips Wheels
|30
|Premier Explosives
|31
|MSTC
|32
|Gufic Biosciences
|33
|Gujarat Industries Power Co.
|34
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|35
|NIBE
|36
|Panama Petrochem
|37
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|38
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|39
|GOCL Corporation
|40
|Rico Auto
|41
|Sumeet Industries
|42
|BF Investment
|43
|Gyftr
|44
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|45
|Hardwyn India
|46
|Salasar Techno Engineering
|47
|Genesys International Corporation
|48
|BHARAT GLOBAL DEVELOPERS
|49
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|50
|3B BlackBio Dx
|51
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|52
|Wanbury
|53
|Wealth First Portfolio Managers
|54
|Oricon Enterprises
|55
|Bhartiya International
|56
|Prime Securities
|57
|Osel Devices
|58
|Vadilal Enterprises
|59
|Maan Aluminium
|60
|SAL Steel
|61
|Deccan Cements
|62
|IST
|63
|Prozone Realty
|64
|NCL Industries
|65
|Sandesh
|66
|PVP Ventures
|67
|PRAVEG
|68
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|69
|Agarwal Industrial Corporation
|70
|Kinetic Engineering
|71
|Peninsula Land
|72
|Basilic Fly Studio
|73
|Repro India
|74
|GFL
|75
|HALEOS LABS
|76
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|77
|Zee Media Corporation
|78
|HT Media
|79
|ABM Knowledgeware
|80
|JD Cables
|81
|Rushil Decor
|82
|Shish Industries
|83
|Pansari Developers
|84
|Sarveshwar Foods
|85
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|86
|Sreeleathers
|87
|Kothari Products
|88
|Mirza International
|89
|RMC Switchgears
|90
|Giriraj Civil Developers
|91
|Manaksia
|92
|Jay Ushin
|93
|RPP Infra Projects
|94
|Twamev Construction and Infrastructure
|95
|Talbros Engineering
|96
|Bafna Pharmaceuticals
|97
|Vardhman Polytex
|98
|Stellant Securities (India)
|99
|OneClick Logistics India
|100
|Infinium Pharmachem
|101
|Dynemic Products
|102
|HAMPTON SKY REALTY
|103
|Halder Venture
|104
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|105
|Nidhi Granites
|106
|Birla Precision Technologies
|107
|Nureca
|108
|Quest Capital Markets
|109
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|110
|Shri Keshav Cements And Infra
|111
|DH India
|112
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
|113
|Reliance Communications
|114
|SAB Industries
|115
|RRIL
|S.No.
|Company Name
|1
|Linde India
|2
|PTC Industries
|3
|TITAGARH RAIL SYSTEMS
|4
|Jeena Sikho Lifecare
|5
|FIEM Industries
|6
|Ahluwalia Contracts India
|7
|Vishnu Chemicals
|8
|Uflex
|9
|Steelcast
|10
|City Pulse MultIventures
|11
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|12
|Brightcom Group
|13
|Jai Corp
|14
|Titan Biotech
|15
|Asian Granito India
|16
|Som Distilleries and Breweries
|17
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|18
|Valiant Communications
|19
|TTK Healthcare
|20
|IFGL Refractories
|21
|The Andhra Sugar
|22
|Suraj Estate Developers
|23
|Panorama Studios International
|24
|Sunrakshakk Industries India
|25
|Health X Platform
|26
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp
|27
|Rama Steel Tubes
|28
|Apis India
|29
|Gujarat Apollo Industries
|30
|Nahar Industrial Enterprises
|31
|Prakash Pipes Limited
|32
|Veljan Denison
|33
|Coastal Corporation
|34
|MBL Infrastructure
|35
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|36
|Polysil Irrigation Systems
|37
|Fluidomat
|38
|Deepak Builders & Engineers India
|39
|UVS Hospitality and Services
|40
|Savy Infra and Logistics
|41
|Soma Textiles and Industries
|42
|Gennex Laboratories
|43
|Digilogic Systems
|44
|Nova Agritech
|45
|Innovators Facade Systems
|46
|Dhanashree Electronics
|47
|Competent Automobiles Company
|48
|The Indian Wood Products Co. Ltd
|49
|Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility
|50
|Amba Auto Sales and Services
|51
|Affordable Robotic & Automation
|52
|Vijay Solvex
|53
|Ajanta Soya
|54
|VijayPD Ceutical
|55
|Vaswani Industries
|56
|CDG PETCHEM
|57
|Patels Airtemp (India)
|58
|Bharat Gears
|59
|Superhouse
|60
|Coral Laboratories
|61
|OK Play India
|62
|DHP India
|63
|Sadbhav Engineering
|64
|Signet Industries
|65
|Shri Bajrang Alliance
|66
|Shah Alloys
|67
|Chemtech Industrial Valves
|68
|NSB BPO Solutions
|69
|Reliable Data Services
|70
|Elfin Agro India
|71
|Kandarp Digi Smart BPO
|72
|Tarmat
|73
|MRC Agrotech
|74
|Vaxfab Enterprises
|75
|AAA Technologies
|76
|Garnet International
|77
|Sharvaya Metals
|78
|Garnet Construction
|79
|Titan Securities
|80
|Regency Ceramics
|81
|Lambodhara Textile
|82
|ITL Industries
|83
|Galaxy Agrico Exports
|84
|Denis Chem Lab
|85
|Rapicut Carbides
|86
|Jagsonpal Services
|87
|Gujarat State Finance Corporation
|88
|Greenhitech Ventures
|89
|AMD Industries
|90
|Accuracy Shipping
|91
|Simran Farms
|92
|Uma Exports
|93
|Hisar Metal
|94
|HANDSON GLOBAL MANAGEMENT
|95
|Cosco (India)
|96
|Super Tannery
|97
|Terai Tea Co
|98
|Bonlon Industries
|99
|RR Financial Consultants
|100
|Samrat Pharmachem
|101
|TIRUPATI INNOVAR
|102
|Royal India Corporation
|103
|Kemistar Corporation
|104
|Betex India
|105
|Misquita Engineering
|106
|Arman Holdings
|107
|Bandaram Pharma Packtech
|108
|Yash Chemex
|109
|Krypton Industries
|110
|Phoenix International
|111
|Biofil Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
|112
|True Green Bio Energy
|113
|VEDAVAAG Systems
|114
|Marg Techno Projects
|115
|Incap
|116
|Orient Beverages
|117
|Shiva Global Agro Industries
|118
|Sylph Industries
|119
|Sudal Industries
|120
|Srestha Finvest
|121
|Roopa Industries
|122
|Tulsyan NEC
|123
|Super Crop Safe
|124
|Lexus Granito (India)
|125
|Alfa Transformer
|126
|Jagan Litech Lamps
|127
|ANG Lifesciences India
|128
|Glance Finance
|129
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|130
|Aryavan Enterprise
|131
|Solvex Edibles
|132
|Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corporation
|133
|Kanani Industries
|134
|Deccan Health Care
|135
|Tejnaksh Healthcare
|136
|Safecure Services
|137
|Kenvi Jewels Limited
|138
|Khoobsurat
|139
|Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills
|140
|Asian Tea and Exports
|141
|Valson Industries
|142
|Neeraj Paper Marketing
|143
|Flexituff Ventures International
|144
|NMS Global
|145
|Quadrant Televentures
|146
|Caprolactum Chemicals
|147
|Shree Metalloys
|148
|Jay Kailash Namkeen
|149
|Kotia Enterprises
|150
|Cindrella Hotels
|151
|York Exports
|152
|SSPDL
|153
|Tradewell Holdings
|154
|Gajanan Securities Services
|155
|RTCL
|156
|Integrated Capital Services
|157
|Gyan Developers and Builders
|158
|Astron Multigrain
|159
|Jaipan Industries
|160
|Ganon Products Ltd.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.