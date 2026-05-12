Q4 results 2026: Tata Power to Dr Reddy's among companies to declare Q4 results today; full list here

Q4 results 2026: More than 70 companies are scheduled to release their Q4 results today. Here's preview and full list companies to declare earnings on Tuesday.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published12 May 2026, 08:16 AM IST
Q4 results 2026: Tata Power, Dr Reddy's, Torrent Power, Dixon Technologies, Max Financial Services are some of the companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.
Q4 results 2026: Tata Power, Dr Reddy's, Torrent Power, Dixon Technologies, Max Financial Services are some of the companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season continues, more than 100 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Tuesday, 12 May.

Tata Power, Dr Reddy's, Torrent Power, Dixon Technologies, Max Financial Services are some of the companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

On Monday, the benchmark 30-share Sensex tumbled 1,313 points, or 1.70%, to settle at 76,015.28, while the NSE’s Nifty 50 declined 1.50% to end the session at 23,815.85.

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AI powered insights from this story

5 QUESTIONS
1
Which companies are releasing their Q4 results on May 12, 2026?

On Tuesday, May 12, over 100 companies are scheduled to release their Q4 results for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. Notable companies include Tata Power, Dr Reddy's, Torrent Power, Dixon Technologies, and Max Financial Services.

2
What are the Q4 results previews for Tata Power and Dr Reddy's?

Motilal Oswal expects Tata Power's revenue and EBITDA to fall 9% YoY due to the Mundra plant shutdown, though partially offset by RE assets and distribution business. Kotak anticipates Dr Reddy's to post a 30% YoY fall in EBITDA and a 40% drop in profit after tax for the March quarter.

3
How did Canara Bank perform in its Q4 FY26 results?

Canara Bank reported a 10% year-on-year fall in standalone profit to ₹4,505.57 crore for Q4 FY26. Net interest income rose by nearly 4% YoY to ₹9,808 crore, and the bank's board recommended a dividend of ₹4.20 per equity share.

4
What factors are influencing the stock market performance around the Q4 results announcements?

The stock market experienced selling pressure on May 11 due to a sharp rise in crude oil prices and diminished optimism about a peace agreement in West Asia. Market weakness was further aggravated by heavy selling in realty and consumer durable stocks.

5
What are the key financial highlights for Indian Hotels and JSW Energy in Q4 FY26?

Kotak Institutional Equities expects Indian Hotels' consolidated revenues to grow 9% YoY with a flat EBITDA margin. MOFSL forecasts JSW Energy's EBITDA to rise 88% YoY, driven by acquisitions and new project commissioning, though APAT is estimated to fall due to increased interest and depreciation costs.

Also Read | Stocks to watch: Tata Power, Dixon Tech, Indian Hotels among shares in focus

Tata Power Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Tata Power's revenue and EBITDA to fall 9% YoY due to losses owing to continued shutdown at the Mundra power plant in 4QFY26 (has become operational 1st April’26 onwards).

“These losses are only partially offset by contribution from additional RE assets commissioned and sustained strong performance in the solar rooftop and Odisha distribution business,” the firm said in a note.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities anticipates EBITDA to rise 7.6% year-on-year (YoY), meanwhile, profit after tax to surge around 6% for the March quarter.

Dr Reddy's Q4 results preview

Kotak expects Dr Reddy's to post 30% YoY fall in EBITDA and around 40% drop in its profit after tax for the March quarter.

“We expect DRRD's domestic sales to grow by 16% yoy in 4QFY26. We expect 26% yoy growth in Russia, led by growth in volumes. Led by traction in the NRT portfolio, we forecast 8% yoy growth in EU revenues. For ROW, we bake in 10% yoy sales growth in 4QFY26. Overall, we expect DRRD's sales to decline 10% yoy (-13% qoq) in 4QFY26,” the firm said in a note.

Dixon Technologies Q4 results preview

MOFSL expects Dixon Technologies's EBITDA margin to contract 70bp YoY to 3.6% as lower volumes will have an impact on overall costs too.

“We build largely flat revenues on a consolidated basis. Mobile revenues are expected to be impacted by lower volumes due to higher memory prices weighing on demand,” the firm said.

According to the brokerage firm, key monitorables include mobile volumes in the current high memory price scenario, new client additions, updates on Vivo JV, and ongoing expansions on backward integration.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Gift Nifty down, Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks

Here's a list of companies to release Q4 results 2026 on Tuesday, 12 May -

S.no.Company Name
1The Tata Power Company
2Dr Reddys Laboratories
3Torrent Power
4Dixon Technologies
5Max Financial Services
6Berger Paints India
7KPR Mill
8Neuland Laboratories
9Pfizer
10Sagility
11MTAR Technologies
12Cohance Lifesciences
13Ventive Hospitality
14V-Guard Industries
15Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
16Vinati Organics
17Inox India
18Park Medi World
19Nazara Technologies
20Kalpataru
21Elantas Beck India
22Borosil Renewables Ltd.
23Religare Enterprises
24Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
25Ethos
26Keystone Realtors
27Texmaco Rail and Engineering
28Thomas Cook (India)
29NIIT Learning Systems
30Gopal Snacks
31Indraprastha Medical Corporation
32Foseco India
33Bharat Bijlee
34Novartis India
35Bliss GVS Pharma
36Euro Pratik Sales
37Vidya Wires
38Dynamic Cables
39M & B Engineering
40Stove Kraft
41GTL Infrastructure
42One Mobikwik Systems
43Sai Silks Kalamandir
44Seshasayee Paper and Boards
45Platinum Industries
46Kross
47Huhtamaki India
48BIRLANU
49Alicon Castalloy
50Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
51Sakar Healthcare
52Accent Microcell
53Madras Fertilizers
54Master Trust
55Avadh Sugar & Energy
56NR Agarwal Industries
57JITF Infralogistics
58Taneja Aerospace and Aviation
59Enkei Wheels (India)
60ZF Steering Gear (India)
61Saurashtra Cement
62Effwa Infra Research
63Subex
64HLV
65High Energy Batteries (India)
66Kamat Hotels (India)
67SIL Investments

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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