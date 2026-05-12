Q4 results 2026: Tata Power to Dr Reddy's among companies to declare Q4 results today; full list here

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season continues, more than 100 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Tuesday, 12 May.
Tata Power, Dr Reddy's, Torrent Power, Dixon Technologies, Max Financial Services are some of the companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.
On Monday, the benchmark 30-share Sensex tumbled 1,313 points, or 1.70%, to settle at 76,015.28, while the NSE’s Nifty 50 declined 1.50% to end the session at 23,815.85.
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On Tuesday, May 12, over 100 companies are scheduled to release their Q4 results for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. Notable companies include Tata Power, Dr Reddy's, Torrent Power, Dixon Technologies, and Max Financial Services.
Motilal Oswal expects Tata Power's revenue and EBITDA to fall 9% YoY due to the Mundra plant shutdown, though partially offset by RE assets and distribution business. Kotak anticipates Dr Reddy's to post a 30% YoY fall in EBITDA and a 40% drop in profit after tax for the March quarter.
Canara Bank reported a 10% year-on-year fall in standalone profit to ₹4,505.57 crore for Q4 FY26. Net interest income rose by nearly 4% YoY to ₹9,808 crore, and the bank's board recommended a dividend of ₹4.20 per equity share.
The stock market experienced selling pressure on May 11 due to a sharp rise in crude oil prices and diminished optimism about a peace agreement in West Asia. Market weakness was further aggravated by heavy selling in realty and consumer durable stocks.
Kotak Institutional Equities expects Indian Hotels' consolidated revenues to grow 9% YoY with a flat EBITDA margin. MOFSL forecasts JSW Energy's EBITDA to rise 88% YoY, driven by acquisitions and new project commissioning, though APAT is estimated to fall due to increased interest and depreciation costs.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Tata Power's revenue and EBITDA to fall 9% YoY due to losses owing to continued shutdown at the Mundra power plant in 4QFY26 (has become operational 1st April’26 onwards).
“These losses are only partially offset by contribution from additional RE assets commissioned and sustained strong performance in the solar rooftop and Odisha distribution business,” the firm said in a note.
Meanwhile, brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities anticipates EBITDA to rise 7.6% year-on-year (YoY), meanwhile, profit after tax to surge around 6% for the March quarter.
Kotak expects Dr Reddy's to post 30% YoY fall in EBITDA and around 40% drop in its profit after tax for the March quarter.
“We expect DRRD's domestic sales to grow by 16% yoy in 4QFY26. We expect 26% yoy growth in Russia, led by growth in volumes. Led by traction in the NRT portfolio, we forecast 8% yoy growth in EU revenues. For ROW, we bake in 10% yoy sales growth in 4QFY26. Overall, we expect DRRD's sales to decline 10% yoy (-13% qoq) in 4QFY26,” the firm said in a note.
MOFSL expects Dixon Technologies's EBITDA margin to contract 70bp YoY to 3.6% as lower volumes will have an impact on overall costs too.
“We build largely flat revenues on a consolidated basis. Mobile revenues are expected to be impacted by lower volumes due to higher memory prices weighing on demand,” the firm said.
According to the brokerage firm, key monitorables include mobile volumes in the current high memory price scenario, new client additions, updates on Vivo JV, and ongoing expansions on backward integration.
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|The Tata Power Company
|2
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|3
|Torrent Power
|4
|Dixon Technologies
|5
|Max Financial Services
|6
|Berger Paints India
|7
|KPR Mill
|8
|Neuland Laboratories
|9
|Pfizer
|10
|Sagility
|11
|MTAR Technologies
|12
|Cohance Lifesciences
|13
|Ventive Hospitality
|14
|V-Guard Industries
|15
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|16
|Vinati Organics
|17
|Inox India
|18
|Park Medi World
|19
|Nazara Technologies
|20
|Kalpataru
|21
|Elantas Beck India
|22
|Borosil Renewables Ltd.
|23
|Religare Enterprises
|24
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|25
|Ethos
|26
|Keystone Realtors
|27
|Texmaco Rail and Engineering
|28
|Thomas Cook (India)
|29
|NIIT Learning Systems
|30
|Gopal Snacks
|31
|Indraprastha Medical Corporation
|32
|Foseco India
|33
|Bharat Bijlee
|34
|Novartis India
|35
|Bliss GVS Pharma
|36
|Euro Pratik Sales
|37
|Vidya Wires
|38
|Dynamic Cables
|39
|M & B Engineering
|40
|Stove Kraft
|41
|GTL Infrastructure
|42
|One Mobikwik Systems
|43
|Sai Silks Kalamandir
|44
|Seshasayee Paper and Boards
|45
|Platinum Industries
|46
|Kross
|47
|Huhtamaki India
|48
|BIRLANU
|49
|Alicon Castalloy
|50
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|51
|Sakar Healthcare
|52
|Accent Microcell
|53
|Madras Fertilizers
|54
|Master Trust
|55
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|56
|NR Agarwal Industries
|57
|JITF Infralogistics
|58
|Taneja Aerospace and Aviation
|59
|Enkei Wheels (India)
|60
|ZF Steering Gear (India)
|61
|Saurashtra Cement
|62
|Effwa Infra Research
|63
|Subex
|64
|HLV
|65
|High Energy Batteries (India)
|66
|Kamat Hotels (India)
|67
|SIL Investments
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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