Q4 results 2026: Tata Power to Dr Reddy's among companies to declare Q4 results today; full list here

On Monday, the benchmark 30-share Sensex tumbled 1,313 points, or 1.70%, to settle at 76,015.28, while the NSE’s Nifty 50 declined 1.50% to end the session at 23,815.85.

Tata Power, Dr Reddy's, Torrent Power, Dixon Technologies, Max Financial Services are some of the companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today .

Q4 results 2026 : As the earnings season continues, more than 100 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Tuesday, 12 May.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects Indian Hotels' consolidated revenues to grow 9% YoY with a flat EBITDA margin. MOFSL forecasts JSW Energy's EBITDA to rise 88% YoY, driven by acquisitions and new project commissioning, though APAT is estimated to fall due to increased interest and depreciation costs.

What are the key financial highlights for Indian Hotels and JSW Energy in Q4 FY26?

The stock market experienced selling pressure on May 11 due to a sharp rise in crude oil prices and diminished optimism about a peace agreement in West Asia. Market weakness was further aggravated by heavy selling in realty and consumer durable stocks.

What factors are influencing the stock market performance around the Q4 results announcements?

Canara Bank reported a 10% year-on-year fall in standalone profit to ₹4,505.57 crore for Q4 FY26. Net interest income rose by nearly 4% YoY to ₹9,808 crore, and the bank's board recommended a dividend of ₹4.20 per equity share.

How did Canara Bank perform in its Q4 FY26 results?

Motilal Oswal expects Tata Power's revenue and EBITDA to fall 9% YoY due to the Mundra plant shutdown, though partially offset by RE assets and distribution business. Kotak anticipates Dr Reddy's to post a 30% YoY fall in EBITDA and a 40% drop in profit after tax for the March quarter.

What are the Q4 results previews for Tata Power and Dr Reddy's?

On Tuesday, May 12, over 100 companies are scheduled to release their Q4 results for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. Notable companies include Tata Power, Dr Reddy's, Torrent Power, Dixon Technologies, and Max Financial Services.

Which companies are releasing their Q4 results on May 12, 2026?

Tata Power Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Tata Power's revenue and EBITDA to fall 9% YoY due to losses owing to continued shutdown at the Mundra power plant in 4QFY26 (has become operational 1st April’26 onwards).

“These losses are only partially offset by contribution from additional RE assets commissioned and sustained strong performance in the solar rooftop and Odisha distribution business,” the firm said in a note.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities anticipates EBITDA to rise 7.6% year-on-year (YoY), meanwhile, profit after tax to surge around 6% for the March quarter.

Dr Reddy's Q4 results preview

Kotak expects Dr Reddy's to post 30% YoY fall in EBITDA and around 40% drop in its profit after tax for the March quarter.

“We expect DRRD's domestic sales to grow by 16% yoy in 4QFY26. We expect 26% yoy growth in Russia, led by growth in volumes. Led by traction in the NRT portfolio, we forecast 8% yoy growth in EU revenues. For ROW, we bake in 10% yoy sales growth in 4QFY26. Overall, we expect DRRD's sales to decline 10% yoy (-13% qoq) in 4QFY26,” the firm said in a note.

Dixon Technologies Q4 results preview

MOFSL expects Dixon Technologies's EBITDA margin to contract 70bp YoY to 3.6% as lower volumes will have an impact on overall costs too.

“We build largely flat revenues on a consolidated basis. Mobile revenues are expected to be impacted by lower volumes due to higher memory prices weighing on demand,” the firm said.

According to the brokerage firm, key monitorables include mobile volumes in the current high memory price scenario, new client additions, updates on Vivo JV, and ongoing expansions on backward integration.