Q4 results 2026: Tata Steel to NHPC among companies to declare Q4 results today; full list here

Q4 results 2026: Around 145 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, amid the ongoing earnings season on Friday, 15 May.

Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India, NHPC, Cochin Shipyard, ITC Hotels, and SJVN are among the marquee companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today.

The Indian stock market saw broad-based buying across most segments, primarily driven by short covering following the recent decline. The Sensex gained 790 points, or 1.06%, to settle at 75,398.72, while the Nifty 50 advanced 277 points, or 1.18%, to close at 23,689.60. Among the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 150 index climbed 1.18%, whereas the Smallcap 250 index ended the session nearly unchanged.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Which companies are releasing their Q4 results on May 15, 2026? ⌵ Around 145 companies, including Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India, NHPC, Cochin Shipyard, ITC Hotels, and SJVN, are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on May 15. 2 What is the outlook for Tata Steel's Q4 2026 earnings? ⌵ Motilal Oswal expects Tata Steel's Net Sales Realization (NSR) to drive Q4 earnings, offsetting higher input costs and subdued volumes, particularly in the EU. Kotak Institutional Equities estimates standalone steel realizations to increase by 7.9% QoQ. 3 How did HAL perform in its Q4 2026 results? ⌵ Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) reported a 5.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated profit to ₹4,196.04 crore for Q4FY26. Revenue from operations increased by nearly 2% YoY to ₹13,942.40 crore. 4 What were JSW Steel's key financial highlights for Q4 2026? ⌵ JSW Steel reported a 989% year-on-year surge in consolidated profit after tax to ₹16,370 crore for Q4FY26, with revenue from operations growing 14% YoY to ₹51,180 crore. The company also recommended a dividend of ₹7.1 per equity share. 5 What factors impacted Tata Motors PV's Q4 2026 financial performance? ⌵ Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a 71.43% decline in standalone net profit to ₹455 crore for Q4FY26, impacted by factors such as Jaguar Land Rover's performance, US tariff pressures, and increased marketing expenses. Consolidated revenue, however, increased 7% YoY.

Tata Steel Q4 results 2026 Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal believes Tata Steel's NSR to drive 4Q earnings, offsetting the impact to higher input cost and subdued volumes.

It further added that volume to be subdued (mainly in EU) amid ongoing conflict and Europe earnings to improve mainly over improving ASP.

"Commentary on Europe operations – CABM and import quota cut will be critical, the brokerage firm said.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities estimate standalone steel realizations to increase by 7.9% QoQ (+3.5% YoY) on account of price hikes during the quarter.

“We expect standalone volumes to increase by 10.7% yoy (+2.6% qoq) to 6.2 mn tons. India EBITDA/ton to increase by 20% qoq (+22% yoy) to Rs15,256/ton, led by higher realizations, partially offset by higher coal cost,” the firm said.

Power Grid Q4 results preview Kotak expects Power Grid to post capex of ₹86 billion and asset capitalization of ₹115 billion in 4QFY26. “Tad better PAT growth, reflecting improved asset capitalization in the current and previous quarters,” it said.

Meanwhile, MOFSL revenue is expected to grow 12% YoY /11% QoQ to ₹123 billion in 4QFY26. The brokerage firm further said that EBITDA and PAT to grow by 18%/6% YoY due to a pickup in capex and capitalization as right-of-way constraints and other project-related delays could have a relatively lower impact.

Here's a full list of companies to report Q4 results 2026 on Friday, 14 May

S.no. Company Name 1 Power Grid Corporation of India 2 Tata Steel 3 Solar Industries India 4 Steel Authority of India 5 NHPC 6 Hindustan Copper 7 Premier Energies 8 Cochin Shipyard 9 Godrej Industries 10 Godfrey Phillips India 11 ITC Hotels 12 Gland Pharma 13 Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences 14 SJVN 15 Amber Enterprises India Limited 16 Deepak Nitrite 17 Ratnamani Metals and Tubes 18 NAVA 19 Cupid 20 Alembic Pharmaceuticals 21 Aether Industries 22 Devyani International 23 Azad Engineering 24 Welspun Living 25 Arvind 26 Thangamayil Jewellery 27 Balrampur Chini Mills 28 NCC 29 Jupiter Life Line Hospitals 30 Triveni Engineering and Industries 31 Gokul Agro Resources 32 Symphony 33 Bajaj Electricals 34 VST Tillers Tractors 35 VIP Industries 36 PDS 37 Sanathan Textiles 38 Balmer Lawrie & Co 39 Aarti Drugs 40 Fusion Finance 41 Wheels India 42 Fineotex Chemical 43 MPS 44 Greenpanel Industries Limited 45 Imagicaaworld Entertainment 46 Monarch Networth Capital 47 Jain Irrigation Systems 48 Solara Active Pharma Sciences 49 S H Kelkar & Company 50 Somany Ceramics 51 Rane Holdings 52 Mobavenue AI Tech 53 Hester Biosciences 54 Omaxe 55 Arihant Superstructures 56 Abans Financial Services 57 Zuari Agro Chemicals 58 GRP 59 Saint-Gobain Sekurit