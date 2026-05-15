Q4 results 2026: Tata Steel to NHPC among companies to declare Q4 results today; full list here

Q4 results 2026: Around 145 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, amid the ongoing earnings season on Friday, 15 May.
Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India, NHPC, Cochin Shipyard, ITC Hotels, and SJVN are among the marquee companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today.
The Indian stock market saw broad-based buying across most segments, primarily driven by short covering following the recent decline. The Sensex gained 790 points, or 1.06%, to settle at 75,398.72, while the Nifty 50 advanced 277 points, or 1.18%, to close at 23,689.60. Among the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 150 index climbed 1.18%, whereas the Smallcap 250 index ended the session nearly unchanged.
People also ask
AI powered insights from this story
Around 145 companies, including Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India, NHPC, Cochin Shipyard, ITC Hotels, and SJVN, are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on May 15.
Motilal Oswal expects Tata Steel's Net Sales Realization (NSR) to drive Q4 earnings, offsetting higher input costs and subdued volumes, particularly in the EU. Kotak Institutional Equities estimates standalone steel realizations to increase by 7.9% QoQ.
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) reported a 5.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated profit to ₹4,196.04 crore for Q4FY26. Revenue from operations increased by nearly 2% YoY to ₹13,942.40 crore.
JSW Steel reported a 989% year-on-year surge in consolidated profit after tax to ₹16,370 crore for Q4FY26, with revenue from operations growing 14% YoY to ₹51,180 crore. The company also recommended a dividend of ₹7.1 per equity share.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a 71.43% decline in standalone net profit to ₹455 crore for Q4FY26, impacted by factors such as Jaguar Land Rover's performance, US tariff pressures, and increased marketing expenses. Consolidated revenue, however, increased 7% YoY.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal believes Tata Steel's NSR to drive 4Q earnings, offsetting the impact to higher input cost and subdued volumes.
It further added that volume to be subdued (mainly in EU) amid ongoing conflict and Europe earnings to improve mainly over improving ASP.
"Commentary on Europe operations – CABM and import quota cut will be critical, the brokerage firm said.
Meanwhile, brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities estimate standalone steel realizations to increase by 7.9% QoQ (+3.5% YoY) on account of price hikes during the quarter.
“We expect standalone volumes to increase by 10.7% yoy (+2.6% qoq) to 6.2 mn tons. India EBITDA/ton to increase by 20% qoq (+22% yoy) to Rs15,256/ton, led by higher realizations, partially offset by higher coal cost,” the firm said.
Kotak expects Power Grid to post capex of ₹86 billion and asset capitalization of ₹115 billion in 4QFY26. “Tad better PAT growth, reflecting improved asset capitalization in the current and previous quarters,” it said.
Meanwhile, MOFSL revenue is expected to grow 12% YoY /11% QoQ to ₹123 billion in 4QFY26. The brokerage firm further said that EBITDA and PAT to grow by 18%/6% YoY due to a pickup in capex and capitalization as right-of-way constraints and other project-related delays could have a relatively lower impact.
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|2
|Tata Steel
|3
|Solar Industries India
|4
|Steel Authority of India
|5
|NHPC
|6
|Hindustan Copper
|7
|Premier Energies
|8
|Cochin Shipyard
|9
|Godrej Industries
|10
|Godfrey Phillips India
|11
|ITC Hotels
|12
|Gland Pharma
|13
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|14
|SJVN
|15
|Amber Enterprises India Limited
|16
|Deepak Nitrite
|17
|Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
|18
|NAVA
|19
|Cupid
|20
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|21
|Aether Industries
|22
|Devyani International
|23
|Azad Engineering
|24
|Welspun Living
|25
|Arvind
|26
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|27
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|28
|NCC
|29
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|30
|Triveni Engineering and Industries
|31
|Gokul Agro Resources
|32
|Symphony
|33
|Bajaj Electricals
|34
|VST Tillers Tractors
|35
|VIP Industries
|36
|PDS
|37
|Sanathan Textiles
|38
|Balmer Lawrie & Co
|39
|Aarti Drugs
|40
|Fusion Finance
|41
|Wheels India
|42
|Fineotex Chemical
|43
|MPS
|44
|Greenpanel Industries Limited
|45
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|46
|Monarch Networth Capital
|47
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|48
|Solara Active Pharma Sciences
|49
|S H Kelkar & Company
|50
|Somany Ceramics
|51
|Rane Holdings
|52
|Mobavenue AI Tech
|53
|Hester Biosciences
|54
|Omaxe
|55
|Arihant Superstructures
|56
|Abans Financial Services
|57
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|58
|GRP
|59
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.