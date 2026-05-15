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Q4 results 2026: Tata Steel to NHPC among companies to declare Q4 results today; full list here

Q4 results 2026: More than 145 companies are scheduled to release their Q4 results today. Here's preview and full list companies to declare earnings on Friday.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated15 May 2026, 06:41 AM IST
Q4 results 2026: Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India, NHPC, Cochin Shipyard, ITC Hotels, and SJVN are among the marquee companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today.
Q4 results 2026: Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India, NHPC, Cochin Shipyard, ITC Hotels, and SJVN are among the marquee companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today.(Pixabay)
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Q4 results 2026: Around 145 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, amid the ongoing earnings season on Friday, 15 May.

Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India, NHPC, Cochin Shipyard, ITC Hotels, and SJVN are among the marquee companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today.

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The Indian stock market saw broad-based buying across most segments, primarily driven by short covering following the recent decline. The Sensex gained 790 points, or 1.06%, to settle at 75,398.72, while the Nifty 50 advanced 277 points, or 1.18%, to close at 23,689.60. Among the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 150 index climbed 1.18%, whereas the Smallcap 250 index ended the session nearly unchanged.

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AI powered insights from this story

1
Which companies are releasing their Q4 results on May 15, 2026?

Around 145 companies, including Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India, NHPC, Cochin Shipyard, ITC Hotels, and SJVN, are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on May 15.

2
What is the outlook for Tata Steel's Q4 2026 earnings?

Motilal Oswal expects Tata Steel's Net Sales Realization (NSR) to drive Q4 earnings, offsetting higher input costs and subdued volumes, particularly in the EU. Kotak Institutional Equities estimates standalone steel realizations to increase by 7.9% QoQ.

3
How did HAL perform in its Q4 2026 results?

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) reported a 5.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated profit to ₹4,196.04 crore for Q4FY26. Revenue from operations increased by nearly 2% YoY to ₹13,942.40 crore.

4
What were JSW Steel's key financial highlights for Q4 2026?

JSW Steel reported a 989% year-on-year surge in consolidated profit after tax to ₹16,370 crore for Q4FY26, with revenue from operations growing 14% YoY to ₹51,180 crore. The company also recommended a dividend of ₹7.1 per equity share.

5
What factors impacted Tata Motors PV's Q4 2026 financial performance?

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a 71.43% decline in standalone net profit to ₹455 crore for Q4FY26, impacted by factors such as Jaguar Land Rover's performance, US tariff pressures, and increased marketing expenses. Consolidated revenue, however, increased 7% YoY.

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Tata Steel Q4 results 2026

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal believes Tata Steel's NSR to drive 4Q earnings, offsetting the impact to higher input cost and subdued volumes.

It further added that volume to be subdued (mainly in EU) amid ongoing conflict and Europe earnings to improve mainly over improving ASP.

"Commentary on Europe operations – CABM and import quota cut will be critical, the brokerage firm said.

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Meanwhile, brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities estimate standalone steel realizations to increase by 7.9% QoQ (+3.5% YoY) on account of price hikes during the quarter.

“We expect standalone volumes to increase by 10.7% yoy (+2.6% qoq) to 6.2 mn tons. India EBITDA/ton to increase by 20% qoq (+22% yoy) to Rs15,256/ton, led by higher realizations, partially offset by higher coal cost,” the firm said.

Power Grid Q4 results preview

Kotak expects Power Grid to post capex of 86 billion and asset capitalization of 115 billion in 4QFY26. “Tad better PAT growth, reflecting improved asset capitalization in the current and previous quarters,” it said.

Meanwhile, MOFSL revenue is expected to grow 12% YoY /11% QoQ to 123 billion in 4QFY26. The brokerage firm further said that EBITDA and PAT to grow by 18%/6% YoY due to a pickup in capex and capitalization as right-of-way constraints and other project-related delays could have a relatively lower impact.

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Here's a full list of companies to report Q4 results 2026 on Friday, 14 May

S.no.Company Name
1Power Grid Corporation of India
2Tata Steel
3Solar Industries India
4Steel Authority of India
5NHPC
6Hindustan Copper
7Premier Energies
8Cochin Shipyard
9Godrej Industries
10Godfrey Phillips India
11ITC Hotels
12Gland Pharma
13Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
14SJVN
15Amber Enterprises India Limited
16Deepak Nitrite
17Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
18NAVA
19Cupid
20Alembic Pharmaceuticals
21Aether Industries
22Devyani International
23Azad Engineering
24Welspun Living
25Arvind
26Thangamayil Jewellery
27Balrampur Chini Mills
28NCC
29Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
30Triveni Engineering and Industries
31Gokul Agro Resources
32Symphony
33Bajaj Electricals
34VST Tillers Tractors
35VIP Industries
36PDS
37Sanathan Textiles
38Balmer Lawrie & Co
39Aarti Drugs
40Fusion Finance
41Wheels India
42Fineotex Chemical
43MPS
44Greenpanel Industries Limited
45Imagicaaworld Entertainment
46Monarch Networth Capital
47Jain Irrigation Systems
48Solara Active Pharma Sciences
49S H Kelkar & Company
50Somany Ceramics
51Rane Holdings
52Mobavenue AI Tech
53Hester Biosciences
54Omaxe
55Arihant Superstructures
56Abans Financial Services
57Zuari Agro Chemicals
58GRP
59Saint-Gobain Sekurit

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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