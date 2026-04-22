Q4 results 2026: Tech Mahindra, Trent, SBI Life among companies to declare earnings today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: Around 17 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026 on Wednesday, 22 April, during the second week of earnings season.

Tech Mahindra, Trent, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Communications, Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL), LT Technology Services are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

“On the domestic front, earnings will remain a key source of stock-specific action. Market participants will closely track developments around Trent Ltd, where expectations of a potential bonus issue alongside Q4 results could drive continued interest in the retail segment. HCLTech has reported a modest rise in net profit, though the slight miss on estimates may keep the stock reactive. In addition, earnings announcements from SBI Life, Tech Mahindra, Havells, and Union Bank of India are likely to influence sectoral trends through the session,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

On Tuesday, the Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — recorded strong gains, led by softer crude oil prices and optimism surrounding potential US-Iran peace talks, which improved investor sentiment. The Sensex rose 753 points, or 0.96%, to close at 79,273.33, while the Nifty 50 advanced 212 points, or 0.87%, to end at 24,576.60.

Tech Mahindra Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities forecast the company to report flat revenues for the quarter.

“December 2025 quarter had benefit of pull forward of revenues in the manufacturing vertical, which will normalize and act as a headwind. EBIT margin expansion of 60 bps will be led by operating efficiencies and rupee depreciation,” the firm said in a note.

The brokerage firm further expects muted net profit growth due to $25 million forex loss. “We forecast net new deal wins of US$1.1 bn, flat qoq and up 38% yoy. Orange deal signed is substantial. Deal momentum in other verticals is also strong,” it added.

Focus will be on the medium-term targets after it seems that the company may achieve EBIT margin and growth target for FY2027E. The firm further expects investor focus on (1) the path chosen by the company—do they expand margins further or reinvest to accelerate revenue growth, (2) the agentic AI approach of TechM, details of which are light at the moment, (3) performance in the underperforming financial services vertical, (4) profitability of the recently won large deals and (5) hedging strategy—company has been reducing forward cover over the past few quarters.

Trent Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects the company to post 18% revenue growth, primarily driven by store additions. Westside/Zudio to add 22/111 net stores quarter-to-quarter (QoQ)

It further anticipates 70bp YoY contraction in reported EBITDA margin to 15.3%, driven by weaker gross margin (EoSS) and higher opex.

Here's a list of companies to release their Q4 results 2026 today, 22 April -

S.No Company Name 1 SBI Life Insurance Company 2 Trent 3 Tech Mahindra 4 Havells India 5 Oracle Financial Services Software 6 Tata Communications 7 LT Technology Services 8 Bharat Coking Coal 9 Maharashtra Scooters 10 Sangam (India) 11 Delta Corp 12 Amal 13 Sarla Performance Fibers 14 Prizor Viztech 15 Skyline Millars 16 Dolphin Kitchen Utencils and Appliances 17 Ontic Finserve