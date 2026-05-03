Q4 results 2026 to US-Iran war: Top five triggers that may dictate the Indian stock market this week

Indian stock market: The Indian stock market closed on a weaker note in the last trading session of April, as a sharp rise in crude oil prices led to significant selling in oil-sensitive stocks. Negative global cues and the Indian rupee hitting a fresh record low further dampened investor sentiment, keeping the market in a risk-off phase.

The Nifty 50 declined 0.73% to settle at 24,000, recovering a large part of its intraday losses from the day’s low. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex slipped 0.78% to close at 76,891, compared to its previous session’s close.

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Stock Market Outlook next week According to Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money, markets in the week ahead are likely to remain volatile and heavily news-driven. Key attention will remain on the evolving US–Iran dynamic—particularly whether the ceasefire holds, the progress of upcoming diplomatic talks, and any developments related to the Strait of Hormuz.

“Donald Trump has indicated dissatisfaction with Iran’s proposal, stating he is “not sure of a deal,” which adds to prevailing uncertainty. Brent crude prices in the $100–110 range will remain a crucial variable. Any escalation or prolonged uncertainty could heighten downside risks, while constructive diplomatic progress or easing oil prices may trigger short-covering and relief rallies. Broader global cues, rupee movement, and FII flow trends will also play a pivotal role in shaping market direction,” Ponmudi said.

Top 5 triggers for the Indian stock market 1] Q4 results FY26 As the earnings season continues, more than 250 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026, in the coming week.

BHEL, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Titan, Bajaj Auto, Paytm, Meesho, BSE, Bharat Forge are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 next week.

“On the domestic front, the Q4 FY26 earnings season will gather pace, with several key companies across sectors scheduled to report results,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

2] US-Iran war US President Donald Trump has indicated that resuming military strikes on Iran is still a possibility, cautioning that action could be taken if Tehran escalates tensions.

“…If they misbehave, if they do something bad… it’s a possibility that could happen, certainly,” Trump said, signalling that Washington is keeping military pressure on the table.

Trump said on Saturday that he was reviewing a fresh proposal from Iran aimed at ending the conflict, though he voiced doubts about whether it would result in an agreement.

Soon after speaking to reporters, Trump took to social media to comment on the proposal, stating that he “can’t imagine it being acceptable,” adding that Iran had not yet faced sufficient consequences for its actions over the past 47 years.

According to media reports, Tehran has sent a 14-point proposal through Pakistan in response to a nine-point US plan. Iran’s state-run media have not yet covered the new proposal, while Pakistan has previously hosted negotiations between the two countries.

3] Crude oil prices Oil prices declined following reports of Iran’s latest proposal for talks, though both West Texas Intermediate and Brent — the key global benchmarks — regained some losses and remained well above the $100-a-barrel threshold.

Brent crude hovered near $108 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate fell around 3% to around $101 by early afternoon in New York. Trading volumes were relatively muted, as investors trimmed positions and stayed cautious ahead of possible developments over the weekend.

“Crude oil price trends will remain the primary external variable, with the ongoing US–Iran standoff and closure of the Strait of Hormuz likely to keep volatility elevated,” Mishra added.

4] Rupee vs Dollar The Indian rupee weakened to an all-time low on Thursday, pressured by a sharp rise in crude oil prices, before recovering most of its losses as oil pulled back from a four-year peak.

The currency ended at 94.92 per dollar after dropping as much as 0.5% to 95.3337 earlier in the session, surpassing its previous low of 95.1250 recorded in late March. The rupee has now wiped out all gains driven by the central bank’s measures against speculative positions. Meanwhile, the 10-year bond yield edged up by two basis points to 7.02%.

5] FII outflows Foreign investors extended their persistent selling in Indian equities, offloading shares worth ₹60,847 crore in April, largely driven by rising geopolitical tensions and global macroeconomic uncertainties that weighed on risk appetite.

With this latest outflow, total Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) withdrawals have climbed to ₹1.92 lakh crore in the first four months of 2026, surpassing the ₹1.66 lakh crore pulled out during the entire calendar year 2025, as per NSDL data.

FPIs have been net sellers throughout 2026, barring February. They sold equities worth ₹35,962 crore in January, before turning net buyers in February with inflows of ₹22,615 crore — the highest monthly inflow in the past 17 months.