Q4 results 2026: Wipro, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank among 50 companies to declare earnings next week; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: The earnings season has finally begun, with Tata Consultancy Services among the first companies to declare their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026.

Wipro, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance are among the marquee companies to declare Q4 results next week.

“The Q4 earnings season gathers pace this week, and the market’s focus is clearly shifting from headline numbers to forward guidance. Management commentary on demand visibility, margin sustainability, and structural themes such as AI-led disruption will be critical in shaping sectoral trends. Banking and financials, led by heavyweights such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, will remain central to index direction, while IT stocks like Wipro could continue to face pressure amid global demand uncertainties,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

Advertisement

Indian equity markets witnessed a volatile week, led by a cautious undertone. Although the indices staged a recovery to end slightly higher, the overall movement was characterised by sharp fluctuations and phases of consolidation, which capped momentum.

Both benchmark indices, the Nifty and Sensex, rose about 6%, ending the week near their highs at 24,050.60 and 77,550.25, respectively.

Wipro Q4 results preview According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, the IT giant Wipro is likely to report 1% CC growth, driven by a two-month inorganic contribution from the Harman acquisition, while organic growth may decline 0.5% QoQ in 4Q.

“BFSI and healthcare should remain stable, while Consumer and EMR stay impacted by tariff uncertainty and delayed decisions. Some large deals have seen slower ramp-ups, weighing on growth,” the firm said.

Advertisement

The brokerage firm further said that the margins are expected to contract 50bp QoQ to 16.0%, due to Harman DTS dilution, potential wage hikes, and slower growth.

HDFC Bank Q4 results preview The brokerage firm expects HDFC Bank to post 3.8% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) growth in advances, led by corporate, BB, and gold; expect strong deposit growth of 5.5% QoQ.

“NIMs to remain flat, with repo repricing offset by CRR cut benefits and TD repricing. Cost ratios and opex to decline QoQ marginally. Absence of seasonal stress to keep credit costs under control at 42bp,” the firm said.

ICICI Bank Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects ICICI Bank's NIMs to remain flat, with repo repricing offset by CRR cut benefits and TD repricing. Cost ratios and opex to decline QoQ marginally. Absence of seasonal stress to keep credit costs under control at 42bp.

Advertisement

“We are building in NIM to decline ~<10 bps qoq at 4.1% (KIE calc.); reported NIM would be higher than our estimates, partly due to higher competitive environment,” it said.

Here's a complete list of companies that will declare Q4 results 2026 between April 13 and April 18 - April 13

No. Company Name 1 ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company 2 Just Dial 3 Swaraj Engines 4 Innovision 5 Parin Enterprises 6 Indbank Housing 7 Continental Controls

April 14

No. Company Name 1 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 2 Nuvoco Vistas Corporation 3 Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers 4 Den Networks 5 Eimco Elecon (India) 6 Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom 7 Kapil Raj Finance

April 15

No. Company Name 1 ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company 2 HDB Financial Services 3 Elecon Engineering Company 4 Tejas Networks 5 Reliance Industrial Infrastructure 6 Lotus Chocolate Company 7 GTPL Hathway 8 SPEL Semiconductor 9 Media Matrix Worldwide 10 Citi Port Financial Services

April 16

No. Company Name 1 Wipro 2 HDFC Life Insurance Company 3 HDFC Asset Management Company 4 CRISIL 5 Angel One 6 Waaree Renewable Technologies 7 Alok Industries 8 VST Industries 9 SG FINSERVE

April 17

No. Company Name 1 Bajaj Consumer Care 2 Mastek 3 Hathway Cable and Datacom 4 Aditya Birla Money 5 Eco Hotels and Resorts 6 Infomedia Press

April 18

No. Company Name 1 HDFC Bank 2 ICICI Bank 3 Yes Bank 4 Virgo Global