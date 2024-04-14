Q4 Results: Earnings growth is forecast to reduce from 25% in last 9 months to 6-8% on a YoY basis, here's why
The onset of business growth in FY24 was notably favourable, buoyed by a low base in FY23. This upswing was propelled by a sharp decline in global inflation.
Over the past three years, Indian corporate earnings growth has maintained a solid momentum, achieving a CAGR of 24%, for Nifty50. Throughout this period of sustained expansion, there have been fluctuations. Following the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses exhibited a remarkable recovery, as evidenced by a 40% growth in Profit After Tax (PAT) during FY22. However, this momentum moderated, resulting in subnormal growth of 8% in FY23, with projections indicating a healthy rebound to 23.5% growth in FY24E.
