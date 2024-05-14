Q4 Results Impact: Finolex Industries shares climb 9.6% to new high
Finolex Industries saw shares climb 9.6% to ₹297.55 apiece post Q4FY24 results, with a 2% YoY profit rise. Total income grew by 8.27% to ₹1,235.42 crore.
Shares of Finolex Industries surged 9.6 percent in intra-day deals on Tuesday to their record high of ₹297.55 apiece after the firm announced its March quarter (Q4FY24) results.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started