Shares of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) jumped 7 percent in intra-day deals on Wednesday despite weakness in the Indian market on the back of decent financial results for the March quarter (Q4FY24).

The firm posted a 9 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹433.79 crore as against ₹397.51 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, the leading city gas distributor's (CGD's) revenue from operations in the quarter under review fell 2 percent to ₹3,964.42 crore, versus ₹4,056.44 crore in the year-ago period.

The stock rose as much as 7 percent to its day's high of ₹468.20. It has now advanced 24.5 percent from its 52-week low of ₹375.80, hit on November 1, 2023; but is still over 9 percent away from its 52-week high of ₹515.55, hit on May 9, 2023.

The stock has lost 9 percent in the last 1 year but has gained 13 percent in 2024 YTD.

Among other highlights, IGL's total sales volumes rose 4 percent in Q4 to 3,084.5 million standard cubic metres (scm), up from 2,951.9 million scm in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

"The sales volume in the quarter increased from 8.25 million standard cubic metres per day in Q4 of 2022-23 to 8.73 mmscmd in Q4 of FY'24, showing volume growth of seven percent. While CNG registered a sales volume growth of 5 percent during the period, piped natural gas showed overall sales volume growth of 11 percent during this quarter (January-March)," said IGL.

The company is a joint venture between central gas utility GAIL, oil marketing company BPCL, and the Government of Delhi, who collectively hold a 50 percent stake in the company.

The board also recommended a final dividend of 250 percent at ₹5 per equity share for FY24. "The board also recommended final dividend @250 percent i.e. ₹5 per share (face value of ₹2 each) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting," said IGL in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

For the full 2023-24 fiscal (FY24), the company's net profit increased 21 percent to ₹1,748.08 crore as compared to ₹1,445.02 crore in the previous financial year. However, its gross turnover slipped marginally to ₹15,403.13 crore in FY24 from ₹15,543.67 crore in the year-ago period primarily due to the cooling off of international gas prices despite an increase in sales volume.

"IGL has remained focused not only on executing strategic priorities amidst a challenging operating environment but has also been committed to delivering long-term value to its stakeholders," said the firm in its exchange filing.

