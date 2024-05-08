IGL stock soared 7% on stellar Q4FY24 results, with a 9% increase in net profit and a 2% decline in revenue.

Shares of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) jumped 7 percent in intra-day deals on Wednesday despite weakness in the Indian market on the back of decent financial results for the March quarter (Q4FY24). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The firm posted a 9 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹433.79 crore as against ₹397.51 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, the leading city gas distributor's (CGD's) revenue from operations in the quarter under review fell 2 percent to ₹3,964.42 crore, versus ₹4,056.44 crore in the year-ago period.

Read here: PB Fintech stock jumps nearly 3% on strong performance in Q4 The stock rose as much as 7 percent to its day's high of ₹468.20. It has now advanced 24.5 percent from its 52-week low of ₹375.80, hit on November 1, 2023; but is still over 9 percent away from its 52-week high of ₹515.55, hit on May 9, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock has lost 9 percent in the last 1 year but has gained 13 percent in 2024 YTD.

Among other highlights, IGL's total sales volumes rose 4 percent in Q4 to 3,084.5 million standard cubic metres (scm), up from 2,951.9 million scm in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Read here: Multibagger stock: Marsons has skyrocketed 602% in 2024 YTD, 831% in 1 year "The sales volume in the quarter increased from 8.25 million standard cubic metres per day in Q4 of 2022-23 to 8.73 mmscmd in Q4 of FY'24, showing volume growth of seven percent. While CNG registered a sales volume growth of 5 percent during the period, piped natural gas showed overall sales volume growth of 11 percent during this quarter (January-March)," said IGL. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company is a joint venture between central gas utility GAIL, oil marketing company BPCL, and the Government of Delhi, who collectively hold a 50 percent stake in the company.

The board also recommended a final dividend of 250 percent at ₹5 per equity share for FY24. "The board also recommended final dividend @250 percent i.e. ₹5 per share (face value of ₹2 each) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting," said IGL in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Read here: JSW Energy share price up 125% in 1 year; should you buy stock after Q4 result? For the full 2023-24 fiscal (FY24), the company's net profit increased 21 percent to ₹1,748.08 crore as compared to ₹1,445.02 crore in the previous financial year. However, its gross turnover slipped marginally to ₹15,403.13 crore in FY24 from ₹15,543.67 crore in the year-ago period primarily due to the cooling off of international gas prices despite an increase in sales volume. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"IGL has remained focused not only on executing strategic priorities amidst a challenging operating environment but has also been committed to delivering long-term value to its stakeholders," said the firm in its exchange filing.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!