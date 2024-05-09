Q4 Results Impact: Jupiter Wagons rallies 10% to hit new high as profit jumps 155%
Jupiter Wagons stock surged 10% to a record high after a 155% increase in Q4FY24 net profit. Total income rose over 57% to ₹1,121.34 crore. The company also secured major orders and entered global markets, with an order book of ₹7,101.66 crore as of March 31.
Shares of Jupiter Wagons rallied 10 percent to hit its record high of ₹448.75 apiece after it posted a sharp jump in its net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24).
