Jupiter Wagons stock surged 10% to a record high after a 155% increase in Q4FY24 net profit. Total income rose over 57% to ₹ 1,121.34 crore. The company also secured major orders and entered global markets, with an order book of ₹ 7,101.66 crore as of March 31.

Shares of Jupiter Wagons rallied 10 percent to hit its record high of ₹448.75 apiece after it posted a sharp jump in its net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's standalone net profit surged 155 percent to ₹104.22 crore in the March quarter, on account of higher income. It had reported a net profit of ₹40.78 crore in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the company's total income during the quarter jumped over 57 percent to ₹1,121.34 crore from ₹712.71 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA for Q4 FY24 came at ₹147.72 crore, up 59 percent YoY.

Read here: Piramal Enterprises stock slips over 6% post Q4 numbers, down 10.4% this week Post today's jump, the stock has soared almost 316 percent from its 52-week low of ₹107.95, hit on May 10, 2023. Meanwhile, it has soared around 277 percent in the last one year and over 40 percent in 2024 YTD. The scrip has risen 9 percent in May so far after another 9 percent jump in April. Meanwhile, it was flat, up over half a percent in March. Before that, the stock shed 8 percent in February and advanced over 26 percent in January this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We achieved the milestone of surpassing ₹1,100 crore of revenue in a quarter for the first time ever. This exceptional performance in the fourth quarter culminates in a remarkable financial year for Jupiter Wagons, characterized by record-breaking revenues of ₹3,662.24 crore and profit after tax of ₹332.79 crore in FY23-24. In light of our robust performance, the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of 30 paise per share, resulting in an enhanced full-year dividend payout to our esteemed shareholders," said Vivek Lohia, Managing Director of Jupiter Wagons.

Read here: Hero MotoCorp share price jumps 6% boosted by Q4 result; what should you do? The firm not only reported outstanding results but also secured three major orders during the quarter. The first order was from the Ministry of Railways worth ₹957 crore, the second from the Ministry of Defense valued at ₹473 crore, and the last from Double Decker Automobile Carrier Wagons for ₹100 crore.

Additionally, the private company made a strategic move into global markets by signing a long-term Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with RITES Ltd, a public sector unit associated with Indian Railways, to pursue international opportunities for railway rolling stock projects. As of March 31, the company's order book stands at ₹7,101.66 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JWL is a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions encompassing rail, road, and marine transportation. The company also provides passenger and metro coaches, and train sets; and passenger coach accessories. It also has a presence in the Commercial Electric Vehicle (CEV) segment. Jupiter Wagons Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Kolkata, India.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!