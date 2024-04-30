KFin Tech shares jump over 8% to record high on strong Q4 results
Shares of KFin Technologies (KFin Tech) surged over 8 percent in intra-day deals to a new high of ₹763.40 on Tuesday, April 30, after the firm posted better-than-expected results for the March quarter of FY24 (Q4FY24).
Shares of KFin Technologies (KFin Tech) surged over 8 percent in intra-day deals to a new high of ₹763.40 on Tuesday, April 30, after the firm posted better-than-expected results for the March quarter of FY24 (Q4FY24).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started