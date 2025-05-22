Q4 Results Impact: NALCO shares jump over 5% in weak market as Q4 profit more than doubles

Shares of state-run aluminium giant National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) surged over 5.5 percent on Thursday, May 22, outperforming the broader market, after the company reported stellar earnings for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25). Buoyed by higher revenue from operations and record bauxite production, NALCO delivered a twofold jump in its quarterly net profit, reinforcing its strong financial momentum.

Profit Doubles in Q4; FY25 Ends on a High Note NALCO reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,067.23 crore for Q4 FY25, more than double the ₹996.74 crore posted in the same period a year earlier. The jump in profit came on the back of a significant uptick in revenue, which rose to ₹5,267.83 crore in the March 2025 quarter from ₹3,579.05 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the full year FY25, the company reported a net profit of ₹5,267.94 crore, up from ₹1,988.46 crore in FY24, marking an impressive turnaround. Revenue from operations for the year also rose substantially to ₹16,787.63 crore from ₹13,149.15 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company attributed this remarkable growth to favourable aluminium and alumina prices, enhanced operational efficiency, and gains from ongoing expansion initiatives. “Fuelled by strong aluminium and alumina prices, streamlined operations, improved efficiency, and momentum in expansion projects, NALCO has been able to continue its growth trajectory,” the company said in its earnings release.

Operational Records and Management Commentary NALCO achieved its highest-ever bauxite excavation of 76.48 lakh tonnes in FY25, coupled with a record domestic sale of 4.55 lakh tonnes. The third and fourth quarters were particularly strong, driving overall growth for the company.

Commenting on the performance, Chairman and Managing Director Brijendra Pratap Singh stated, “Enhancing efficiency, cost optimization and the unwavering commitment of employees have played a key role in enabling NALCO to maintain competitive pricing in a dynamic market environment.” Singh further credited the company’s strategic focus on process improvements for fostering a performance-driven culture.

Looking ahead, Singh reiterated NALCO’s commitment to long-term, sustainable growth through its expansion plans. These include the fifth stream expansion of its alumina refinery, operationalisation of the Pottangi bauxite mines, and proposed capacity enhancement at its smelter and captive power plants. “These initiatives are set to provide a strong foundation for sustainable and resilient growth, further fortifying NALCO's position in the global aluminium sector,” he added.

Stock Performance and Market Sentiment NALCO shares rallied 5.5 percent in intraday trading on Thursday, hitting a high of ₹191.65. The PSU stock is currently 27 percent below its 52-week high of ₹263.10, touched in November 2024, but has bounced back sharply—gaining 37 percent from its 52-week low of ₹140, recorded in April 2025.

Despite losing nearly 9 percent over the past year, the PSU stock appears to have regained investor confidence in May 2025, rising more than 19 percent so far. This comes after five consecutive months of declines between December 2024 and April 2025.